Trying to think of more effective rules around how to deal with non posting.



I've basically been winging it the last few seasons when deciding whether a player is removed or not, and if it is late in the season, just not bothering as it is too much hassle to go back and edit previous scores.



I was thinking along the lines of 5 consecutive rounds, or 10 in total means automatic expulsion.



Any suggestions are welcome.



No clever ideas on when to remove people, since any rule is as arbitrary as any other, but what do you actually do when you remove players? Does the replacement from the lower division take over the removed player's scores? With ten missed entries, would they then be certain to be relegated? Or do you recompute all the previous scores using the new player's predictions? Wouldn't this, on the other hand, potentially deny someone a title or survival through no fault of their own? If someone missed their tenth entry in the penultimate round, everyone else's scores would be affected.Anyway, like I said, I have nothing constructive to offer, so I'm rambling instead.