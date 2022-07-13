« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread  (Read 457 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« on: July 13, 2022, 10:57:39 am »
Welcome to the 2022/23 Premier League Predictions.

The new season is only a couple of weeks away so time to confirm your participation for the RPLP.

If any player does not confirm participation in this thread, I assume they won't be playing and replace them with a player from the division below. The deadline for confirming participation will be kick off in the first game of the season, Friday 13th August at 8pm.

Each division will be as follows, pending confirmation of each player -

PREMIER LEAGUE

Barneylfc
Youngest Son of Skittle
bryanod
Thush
Prof
WillG.LFC
KeegansPerm
Ycuzz
BoRed
Cape_Tear
Skittle
amir87
Emerald Red
RJH
redforlife
Grobbellrevell
The G in Gerrard
Port_Vale_Lad
Black Bull Nova
bradders1011

CHAMPIONSHIP

GreatEx
mickitez
Sami
Wabaloolah
Carllfc
Olly
Rhino
vivabobbygraham
sameold
LovelyCushionedHeader
Gerry Attrick
jackh
XabiArt
Garrus
Crosby Nick
Keita Success
Vishwa Atma
gary75
CornerFlag
bobinhood

LEAGUE ONE

tommyLFC
Garnier

Due to quite a few people dropping out, we've just about got enough players for the 2 head to head divisions. There are currently no players for League One, so hopefully we can entice a few newbies.
If any Premier League player drops out, they will be replaced by the first player listed as above in the Championship, with the first listed player in League 1 also being pushed up a division.

New players are very welcome, but as always, please don't join if you're not willing to keep it up until the end of the season. Please use this thread to confirm you are in for next season and see you all in August :wave

For anyone not familiar with the competition have a check of the rules here https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349029.0

And last seasons prediction thread  https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349035.0

Suggestions for improvement always welcome  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:30 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #1 on: July 13, 2022, 11:43:39 am »
Trying to think of more effective rules around how to deal with non posting.

I've basically been winging it the last few seasons when deciding whether a player is removed or not, and if it is late in the season, just not bothering as it is too much hassle to go back and edit previous scores.

I was thinking along the lines of 5 consecutive rounds, or 10 in total means automatic expulsion.

Any suggestions are welcome.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline XabiArt

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • The passmaster.
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #2 on: July 13, 2022, 11:45:34 am »
Champion in my first year playing, got to carry on haven't I?

In.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #3 on: July 13, 2022, 07:04:03 pm »
In.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,024
  • BoRac
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #4 on: July 13, 2022, 07:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 13, 2022, 11:43:39 am
Trying to think of more effective rules around how to deal with non posting.

I've basically been winging it the last few seasons when deciding whether a player is removed or not, and if it is late in the season, just not bothering as it is too much hassle to go back and edit previous scores.

I was thinking along the lines of 5 consecutive rounds, or 10 in total means automatic expulsion.

Any suggestions are welcome.

No clever ideas on when to remove people, since any rule is as arbitrary as any other, but what do you actually do when you remove players? Does the replacement from the lower division take over the removed player's scores? With ten missed entries, would they then be certain to be relegated? Or do you recompute all the previous scores using the new player's predictions? Wouldn't this, on the other hand, potentially deny someone a title or survival through no fault of their own? If someone missed their tenth entry in the penultimate round, everyone else's scores would be affected.

Anyway, like I said, I have nothing constructive to offer, so I'm rambling instead. ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #5 on: July 13, 2022, 07:22:02 pm »
Basically all their scores get changed to 0, and if they return the following season, they start back in league one.
I have in the past brought someone up from the league below, but that was when it was in the first couple of rounds and there was very little work involved in it.
The things you mention about doing it late on in the season was the dilemma at the end of last season. A couple of Championship players stopped posting, but I didn't do anything with their scores as it could've affected the outcome.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #6 on: July 13, 2022, 07:43:58 pm »
I'd like to join the competition
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #7 on: July 13, 2022, 09:58:50 pm »
tommyLFC PMd me earlier this afternoon and will be returning to the competition.

He'll be the first player in league 1, Garnier will be 2nd

Quote from: Garnier on July 13, 2022, 07:43:58 pm
I'd like to join the competition

Welcome aboard  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #8 on: July 14, 2022, 10:56:56 am »
In  :D
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,814
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #9 on: July 14, 2022, 11:15:51 am »
Im in, and so is Mark Lawrenson.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #10 on: July 14, 2022, 06:06:28 pm »
In
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,025
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #11 on: July 14, 2022, 09:00:40 pm »
Ah shit, here we go again

In
Logged

Offline Sami

  • vaguely scandinavian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,655
  • Kome on pool!!!
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #12 on: July 14, 2022, 09:06:40 pm »
Aye
Logged
4-4-2 Sucks

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,323
  • VAR is shite.
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #13 on: July 14, 2022, 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 13, 2022, 09:58:50 pm
tommyLFC PMd me earlier this afternoon and will be returning to the competition.

He'll be the first player in league 1, Garnier will be 2nd

Welcome aboard  :wave

Cheers Barney. looking forward to it!
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,034
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #14 on: July 15, 2022, 01:06:20 am »
In
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,682
  • Money for nothing....
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #15 on: July 15, 2022, 12:16:16 pm »
In
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #16 on: July 15, 2022, 06:57:44 pm »
Il be in again ta Barney  :wave
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,473
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #17 on: July 16, 2022, 11:52:56 am »
Count me in please.
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Thush

  • Spawwow, Tit. Anal Chat is "Equidistant between chit-chat and analysis"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,005
  • It's pronounced "Toosh"
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #18 on: July 16, 2022, 03:29:42 pm »
In please.
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 587
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #19 on: July 18, 2022, 07:18:16 am »
I'm in, Thanks Barney  ;)
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,799
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #20 on: July 18, 2022, 02:55:12 pm »
I'm in
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,530
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #21 on: July 20, 2022, 11:10:12 am »
Oh yes!
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,843
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #22 on: July 20, 2022, 04:29:59 pm »
:wave
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,827
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #23 on: July 20, 2022, 05:02:33 pm »
I'm in and ready to retain my title.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,224
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #24 on: July 20, 2022, 06:14:57 pm »
:wave
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,459
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: 2022/23 Premier League Predictions Sign Up Thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:42:56 am »
Yes, please, Barnacle
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 