Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 26401 times)
vivabobbygraham
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #1640 on:
Yesterday
at 02:23:44 pm
vs Southampton
Alisson
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Kostas
Milner
Ox
Curtis
Diaz
Gakpo
Mo
FS: 2-3
FG: Curtis
DP: 2
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 02:25:22 pm by vivabobbygraham
RJH
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #1641 on:
Yesterday
at 08:08:34 pm
Vs Southampton
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Jones
Henderson
Fabinho
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz
FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 Liverpool
DP: 8
Garrus
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #1642 on:
Today
at 06:24:03 am
vs Southampton:
Alisson
Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz
Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 4
