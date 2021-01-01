« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

vs Southampton
vs Southampton

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
VVD
Kostas
Milner
Ox
Curtis
Diaz
Gakpo
Mo

FS: 2-3
FG: Curtis
DP: 2
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Vs Southampton
Vs Southampton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Jones
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 Liverpool
DP: 8
vs Southampton:
vs Southampton:

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 4
