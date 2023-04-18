To be honest Barney, mate, I haven't got a jar of glue about how the other leagues are arrived at. Near the top on one league and mid table on another. Part of the fun, learn as you go. One thing, having scored a shed load of points, which I choose, yet had a shed load scored against me, which I don't, can I conclude I must have been unlucky in the draw and should really be top?



You most certainly can conclude you have been relatively unlucky compared to others near the top of the PL. "Should be top" is too speculative for my liking, though.Further down the table, plenty have had more points scored against them than you. I'd say KeegansPerm must have been the unluckiest of all, with the second highest points for and not even safe from relegation.What also makes a difference is how others are scoring against you. It's better to be at the wrong end of a single massive score than to lose every week by a point or two.