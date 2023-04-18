A fifth win in a row sees joezydudek with one hand on the title as the chasing pack all fail to win.
The national lottery draw: 08 - 22 - 29 - 31 - 35 - 51 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
82229313551 / 8 = 10278664193 remainder 7
remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 34 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-0 (Barneylfc draws with the minimum away score)
BoRed v Garrus 20-24
Buck Pete v redforlife 18-19
CornerTakenQuickly v Ycuzz 18-16
joezydudek v vivabobbygraham 18-16
Kopite1971 v Mivi 25-17
Wabaloolah v KeegansPerm 18-16
mickitez v Vishwa Atma 18-20
mushi007 v bradders1011 18-24
Ndeyanka v RJH 16-19
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
454 387 +067 64 joezydudek
511 459 +052 56 vivabobbygraham
473 424 +049 56 BoRed
479 358 +121 54 Barneylfc
486 412 +074 53 Kopite1971 (1)
396 419 -023 51 Vishwa Atma (6)
477 432 +045 47 RJH
433 439 -006 44 CornerTakenQuickly
446 463 -017 44 Buck Pete (2)
474 497 -023 44 Garrus (1)
472 472 +000 43 mushi007 (1)
459 459 +000 43 Ycuzz (1)
448 455 -007 40 Ndeyanka (1)
445 458 -013 40 redforlife
482 476 +006 39 Mivi
494 473 +021 38 KeegansPerm
462 465 -003 38 Wabaloolah (1)
446 449 -003 35 bradders1011
438 477 -039 33 mickitez (2)
132 433 -301 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (22) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022