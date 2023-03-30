« previous next »
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1240 on: March 30, 2023, 08:57:09 am »
Let's try this again.

So I was up to Bournemouth pre international break, so only Madrid game needed updating. Ignore the above scores and tables.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1241 on: March 30, 2023, 08:58:00 am »
LEAGUE TABLE after Real Madrid

01   23   635   Barneylfc
02   12   621   BoRed
03   15   615   Kopite1971
04   14   606   RJH
05   10   606   mushi007
06   11   603   Garrus
07   11   597   KeegansPerm
08   13   594   Wabaloolah
09   11   594   Ndeyanka
10   11   584   ollyfrom.tv
11   23   576   joezydudek
12   10   569   Cape_Tear
13   23   569   mickitez
14   09   563   vivabobbygraham
15   13   562   redforlife
16   00   562   Mivi
17   10   561   Ycuzz
18   12   555   Sinyoro
19   12   550   CornerTakenQuickly
20   13   519   bradders1011
21   00   518   jackh
22   00   515   Buck Pete
23   10   512   Vishwa Atma
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, joezydudek, mickitez (23)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1242 on: March 30, 2023, 08:58:53 am »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   584   ollyfrom.tv
02   10   569   Cape_Tear
03   12   555   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   00   518   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1243 on: March 30, 2023, 09:00:38 am »
Top Scorers

Sinyoro   28   25   23   16   15   12   12   
Barneylfc   31   29   23   17   15   14      
BoRed   27   18   18   17   15   15      
Ndeyanka   35   23   18   15            
Mivi   31   19   17   16            
mickitez   26   23   19   19            
Kopite1971   25   24   18   16            
vivabobbygraham   24   19   18   16            
joezydudek   23   19   15   11            
Garrus   26   18   17               
ollyfrom.tv   25   19   17               
RJH   22   18   16               
KeegansPerm   19   18   16               
bradders1011   34   22                  
tommy LFC   29   26                  
LovelyCushionedHeader   19   18                  
CornerTakenQuickly   18   17                  
Ycuzz   33                     
Cape_Tear    18                     
jackh   17                     
Vishwa Atma   16                     
Le Westelaro   15                     
redforlife   15                     
mushi007   14                     
Wabaloolah   14                     
Buck Pete   14                     
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1244 on: March 30, 2023, 09:01:38 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2023, 06:24:32 pm
RAWK CUP ROUND 3 RESULTS

Match 1 : Cape_Tear 10 vs 13 Wabaloolah

Match 2 : RJH 14 vs 00 Buck Pete

Match 3 : KeegansPerm 11 vs 10 Ycuzz

Match 4 : mushi007 10 vs 12 BoRed

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 29, 2023, 06:26:02 pm
RAWK CUP SEMI FINAL

Match 1 : KeegansPerm vs BoRed

Match 2 : RJH vs Wabaloolah


Ties to take place v Arsenal H on Sunday 9th April

No change to these as they were based on Madrid only.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1245 on: March 30, 2023, 05:36:00 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 30, 2023, 08:57:09 am
Let's try this again.


Gonna have to try again. Looks like some scores haven't been added up properly  :butt ;D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1246 on: March 30, 2023, 05:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 12, 2023, 11:52:46 am
After investigation, Garrus had been given an extra 2 points in error.

This means BoRed won the cup replay and will advance to the next round.

So it seems my spreadsheet has been a dick recently. The extra 2 points I had miscounted for Garrus here was still on.
redforlife and mickitez for some reason both had 9 on my sheet instead of 8 they scored for Crystal Palace.

No idea how this happened but I hope that's it all up to date now.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1247 on: March 30, 2023, 05:51:21 pm »
This should now be correct and up to date after Madrid


LEAGUE TABLE after Real Madrid

01   23   635   Barneylfc
02   12   621   BoRed
03   15   615   Kopite1971
04   14   606   RJH
05   10   606   mushi007
06   11   601   Garrus
07   11   597   KeegansPerm
08   13   594   Wabaloolah
09   11   594   Ndeyanka
10   11   584   ollyfrom.tv
11   23   576   joezydudek
12   10   569   Cape_Tear
13   23   568   mickitez
14   09   563   vivabobbygraham
15   13   561   redforlife
16   00   562   Mivi
17   10   561   Ycuzz
18   12   555   Sinyoro
19   12   550   CornerTakenQuickly
20   13   519   bradders1011
21   00   518   jackh
22   00   515   Buck Pete
23   10   512   Vishwa Atma
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1248 on: March 31, 2023, 07:21:42 am »
Man City v LFC

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 1-1 City
FGS: nunez
DP: 8
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,119
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1249 on: March 31, 2023, 03:12:35 pm »
Manchester City v Liverpool

Alisson
Trent
Virgil
Konate
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Elliott
Salah
Nuñez
Gakpo

FS: 1-1
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,577
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1250 on: March 31, 2023, 06:33:00 pm »
Man City v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

2-2

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1251 on: April 1, 2023, 05:56:35 am »
@Manchester City:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salh
Gakpo
Nunez

Final Score: 2-2
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,088
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1252 on: April 1, 2023, 08:00:47 am »
v Man City

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Haaland
Final Score: 3-1 to City
DP - 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,785
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1253 on: April 1, 2023, 08:16:50 am »
Vs Man City

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 LFC
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,446
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1254 on: April 1, 2023, 08:17:43 am »
Vs Man City

Alisson

Alexander arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 2-2
DP: 8
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1255 on: April 1, 2023, 08:33:25 am »
Abu Dhabi

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS - 1-2 them lot
FG - Alvarez
DP - 8
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1256 on: April 1, 2023, 08:58:22 am »
vs Man City

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Robertson
Fabinho Henderson Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS - 1-1
FG - Salah
DP - 6
Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,849
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1257 on: April 1, 2023, 08:59:10 am »
Vs Man City

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to Man City
DP: 8
Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1258 on: April 1, 2023, 09:19:56 am »
Vs Manchester City

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 0-0
FG: Gakpo
DP:6
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,787
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1259 on: April 1, 2023, 09:39:17 am »
vs Man Dhabi

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1260 on: April 1, 2023, 09:57:34 am »
Man City

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 2 - 2
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1261 on: April 1, 2023, 10:20:01 am »
Vs City

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Milner
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

First Goal  Foden
Final Score 1-0 City
DP 10
Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 965
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1262 on: April 1, 2023, 10:36:47 am »
                          vs Manchester City


                                Alisson

               Trent   Konate  van Dijk  Robertson

                     Henderson  Fabinho  Elliott

                         Salah   Gakpo   Nunez
 

                        Score: 3-1 Liverpool 
   
                            First goal: Gakpo

                                  DP: 5
Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 649
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1263 on: April 1, 2023, 10:46:43 am »
Vs Man City

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 LFC
DP: 6
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1264 on: April 1, 2023, 06:55:48 pm »
vs Chelsea

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1265 on: April 1, 2023, 08:05:51 pm »
The national lottery draw: 03 - 07 - 13 - 40 - 43 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

30713404347 / 12 = 2559450362 remainder 3

remainder + 1 = 4, so we use Round 4 (Round 9 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Buck Pete 17-0
BoRed v Vishwa Atma 19-0
joezydudek v Garrus 24-13
Kopite1971 v Ndeyanka 23-14
LovelyCushionedHeader v bradders1011 0-17
Wabaloolah v redforlife 21-12
mickitez v CornerTakenQuickly 15-19
Mivi v mushi007 14-11
RJH v KeegansPerm 21-23
vivabobbygraham v Ycuzz 21-21

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

415   352   +063   53   BoRed
397   347   +050   52   joezydudek
459   408   +051   49   vivabobbygraham
420   320   +100   46   Barneylfc
425   370   +055   46   Kopite1971 (1)
337   365   -028   42   Vishwa Atma (6)
419   409   +010   40   mushi007 (1)
403   392   +011   39   Ycuzz (1)
397   397   +000   39   Ndeyanka (1)
414   394   +020   38   RJH
415   436   -021   38   Garrus (1)
381   406   -025   37   Buck Pete (2)
429   409   +020   36   Mivi
435   410   +025   35   KeegansPerm
367   383   -016   35   CornerTakenQuickly
393   408   -015   34   redforlife
397   410   -013   32   Wabaloolah (1)
378   382   -004   29   bradders1011
389   424   -035   27   mickitez (2)
132   380   -248   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (18) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Vishma Atma is in the top six with 6 missed entries, but is at the same time four missed entries away from relegation.
Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,414
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1266 on: April 2, 2023, 12:41:51 am »
Vs Chelsea

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Tsimiskas
Firminho Fabinho Elliott
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,515
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1267 on: April 2, 2023, 01:55:19 pm »
LFC v Chelsea

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Fabinho
Hendo
Elliott
Gakpo
Jota
Salah

FS: 1-1
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,699
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1268 on: April 2, 2023, 08:30:22 pm »
v Chelsea

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Elliott
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 2-1 to them
First goal: Pulisic
DP: 8
Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1269 on: Yesterday at 08:02:31 am »
vs Chelsea

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1270 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 am »
vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsmikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliot

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS:1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,119
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1271 on: Yesterday at 01:39:56 pm »
Liverpool vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
Konaté
VVD
Tsmikas

Milner
Fabinho
Artur

Salah
Nuñez
Firmino

FS: Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1272 on: Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm »
v Abu Dhabi A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott
Jota
Salah
Gakpo

FG - Salah
FS - Abu Dhabi 4 - 1 Liverpool (Alvarez, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Tom Daley)
DP - 4 (Rodri; Salah)


Next Game - Chelsea A, Premier League, Tuesday 4th April 20:00
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1273 on: Yesterday at 03:02:45 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Abu Dhabi

01   17   652   Barneylfc
02   19   640   BoRed
03   23   638   Kopite1971
04   21   627   RJH
05   23   620   KeegansPerm
06   11   617   mushi007
07   21   615   Wabaloolah
08   13   614   Garrus
09   14   608   Ndeyanka
10   21   605   ollyfrom.tv
11   24   600   joezydudek
12   23   592   Cape_Tear
13   21   584   vivabobbygraham
14   14   582   mickitez
15   21   582   Ycuzz
16   14   576   Mivi
17   12   573   redforlife
18   14   569   Sinyoro
19   19   569   CornerTakenQuickly
20   17   536   bradders1011
21   00   518   jackh
22   00   515   Buck Pete
23   00   512   Vishwa Atma
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorer - joezydudek (24)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,916
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1274 on: Yesterday at 03:04:48 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

After getting himself back into contention for promotion, jackh has now fallen away and looks very unlikely to challenge.
Little time left now for Sinyoro to overhaul a 36 point gap to go up as champion.

01   21   605   ollyfrom.tv
02   23   592   Cape_Tear
03   14   569   Sinyoro
--------------------------------
04   00   518   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,110
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1275 on: Yesterday at 05:21:28 pm »
Liverpool vs Chelsea

Alisson

TAA
Konaté
VVD
Tsmikas

Henderson
Fabinho
Elliott

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,589
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1276 on: Yesterday at 08:51:51 pm »
Vs Chelsea

Alisson
Milner
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson
Fabinho
Henderson
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Firmino

First Goal Havertz
Final Score 1-1
DP 8
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #1277 on: Today at 04:21:12 am »
vs Chelsea:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Fabinho
Henderson
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 8
