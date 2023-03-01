The national lottery draw: 03 - 20 - 24 - 42 - 45 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
320244245 / 14 = 22874588 remainder 13
remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 37 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v mushi007 19-20
CornerTakenQuickly v RJH 12-20
Kopite1971 v joezydudek 14-19
mickitez v bradders1011 17-13
Mivi v Garrus 16-26
Ndeyanka v Wabaloolah 19-16
redforlife v BoRed 18-12
Vishwa Atma v Buck Pete 18-17
vivabobbygraham v LovelyCushionedHeader 16-0
Ycuzz v KeegansPerm 20-18
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
360 319 +041 49 joezydudek
381 339 +042 47 BoRed
424 374 +050 45 vivabobbygraham
389 305 +084 43 Barneylfc
337 330 +007 42 Vishwa Atma (4)
386 356 +030 40 Kopite1971 (1)
395 380 +015 40 mushi007 (1)
369 355 +014 38 Ycuzz (1)
389 398 -009 38 Garrus (1)
368 361 +007 36 Ndeyanka (1)
377 358 +019 35 RJH
366 389 -023 34 Buck Pete (1)
402 384 +018 33 Mivi
399 389 +010 31 KeegansPerm
366 373 -007 31 redforlife
333 353 -020 31 CornerTakenQuickly
361 383 -022 28 Wabaloolah (1)
374 392 -018 27 mickitez (1)
347 369 -022 23 bradders1011
132 348 -216 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (16) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022