******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1000 on: February 13, 2023, 05:52:06 pm
Liverpool v Everton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Henderson
Bajcetic
Keita
Salah
Nuñez
Gakpo

Score: 3-1 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 10
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1001 on: February 13, 2023, 09:54:09 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  9, 2023, 11:28:53 am
LFC vs Everton

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Keita
Hendo
Fabinho
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 9

Good effort
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1002 on: February 14, 2023, 01:54:51 pm
The national lottery draw: 04 - 06 - 09 - 17 - 18 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

406091718 / 18 = 22560651 remainder 0

remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Wabaloolah 16-26
bradders1011 v KeegansPerm 34-28
Buck Pete v mushi007 16-26
CornerTakenQuickly v Ndeyanka 15-22
Garrus v Vishwa Atma 23-33
mickitez v joezydudek 21-23
Mivi v Barneylfc 24-25
redforlife v vivabobbygraham 24-28
RJH v LovelyCushionedHeader 27-0
Ycuzz v Kopite1971 23-21

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

302   262   +040   43   joezydudek
322   296   +026   38   BoRed
296   282   +014   37   Vishwa Atma (3)
327   259   +068   36   Barneylfc
348   334   +014   36   vivabobbygraham
343   304   +039   34   Kopite1971
301   291   +010   31   Ndeyanka (1)
289   289   +000   31   Ycuzz (1)
315   330   -015   30   mushi007 (1)
308   328   -020   30   Buck Pete (1)
314   295   +019   29   RJH
335   334   +001   28   KeegansPerm
306   339   -033   28   Garrus (1)
307   300   +007   27   redforlife
284   294   -010   27   CornerTakenQuickly
327   313   +014   26   Mivi
317   327   -010   24   Wabaloolah
310   322   -012   23   mickitez (1)
299   298   +001   22   bradders1011
132   285   -153   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (12) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1003 on: February 15, 2023, 10:14:06 am
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Bajcetic
Henderson
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1004 on: February 15, 2023, 11:03:00 am
v Newcastle

Alisson
TAA Matip VVD Robertson
Fabinho Bajcetic Henderson
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 1-3 (LFC win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1005 on: February 16, 2023, 10:41:37 am
v Newcastle

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Van Dijk Gomez Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 1-1
First goal: Almiron
DP: 8
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1006 on: February 16, 2023, 03:59:37 pm
vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1007 on: February 16, 2023, 04:20:38 pm
Newcastle v LFC

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Gomez
Robbo
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Hendo
Gakpo
Salah
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FGS: Guimaraes
DP: 6
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1008 on: February 16, 2023, 04:34:56 pm
vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1009 on: Yesterday at 07:46:30 am
vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1 liverpool
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1010 on: Yesterday at 04:51:44 pm
vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1011 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm
Vs Newcastle

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson

Henderson
Fabinho
Bajcetic

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1012 on: Yesterday at 10:39:12 pm
vs Newcastle

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robbo
Hendo
Fabinho
Bajcetic
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #1013 on: Today at 04:09:07 am
@Newcastle:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
