The national lottery draw: 02 - 05 - 23 - 27 - 31 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
20523273158 / 19 = 1080172271 remainder 9
remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 17 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Premier League scores:
BoRed v vivabobbygraham 14-16
bradders1011 v mickitez 13-14
Buck Pete v Vishwa Atma 13-16
Garrus v Barneylfc 14-14
joezydudek v Kopite1971 11-14
KeegansPerm v Ycuzz 16-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Mivi 0-16
Wabaloolah v Ndeyanka 14-14
mushi007 v redforlife 12-12
RJH v CornerTakenQuickly 14-14
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
279 241 +038 40 joezydudek
306 270 +036 38 BoRed
322 281 +041 34 Kopite1971
263 259 +004 34 Vishwa Atma (3)
302 235 +067 33 Barneylfc
320 310 +010 33 vivabobbygraham
292 302 -010 30 Buck Pete (1)
307 300 +007 28 KeegansPerm
279 276 +003 28 Ndeyanka (1)
266 268 -002 28 Ycuzz (1)
283 306 -023 28 Garrus (1)
283 272 +011 27 redforlife
269 272 -003 27 CornerTakenQuickly
289 314 -025 27 mushi007 (1)
303 288 +015 26 Mivi
287 295 -008 26 RJH
289 299 -010 23 mickitez (1)
291 311 -020 21 Wabaloolah
265 270 -005 19 bradders1011
132 258 -126 16 LovelyCushionedHeader (11) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022