Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******  (Read 15899 times)

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #960 on: February 4, 2023, 12:14:53 pm »
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Keita
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - 2-1 LFC
DP - 6
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #961 on: February 4, 2023, 12:23:32 pm »
Vs Wolves

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Bajcetic
Thiago
Keita

Salah
Nunez
Elliott

First Goal - Salah
Final Score - 2-1 LFC
DP - 8
Offline jackh

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #962 on: February 4, 2023, 01:11:52 pm »
vs Wolves

Alisson
Robertson
Gomez
Matip
Alexander-Arnold
Bajcetic
Thiago
Keita
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

Salah
2-0 Liverpool
6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #963 on: February 4, 2023, 06:23:57 pm »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #964 on: February 4, 2023, 06:32:13 pm »
I'm amused that despite how shit we are no one backs us to lose
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #965 on: February 4, 2023, 08:05:26 pm »
The national lottery draw: 02 - 05 - 23 - 27 - 31 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

20523273158 / 19 = 1080172271 remainder 9

remainder + 1 = 10, so we use Round 10 (Round 17 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022

Premier League scores:

BoRed v vivabobbygraham 14-16
bradders1011 v mickitez 13-14
Buck Pete v Vishwa Atma 13-16
Garrus v Barneylfc 14-14
joezydudek v Kopite1971 11-14
KeegansPerm v Ycuzz 16-12
LovelyCushionedHeader v Mivi 0-16
Wabaloolah v Ndeyanka 14-14
mushi007 v redforlife 12-12
RJH v CornerTakenQuickly 14-14

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

279   241   +038   40   joezydudek
306   270   +036   38   BoRed
322   281   +041   34   Kopite1971
263   259   +004   34   Vishwa Atma (3)
302   235   +067   33   Barneylfc
320   310   +010   33   vivabobbygraham
292   302   -010   30   Buck Pete (1)
307   300   +007   28   KeegansPerm
279   276   +003   28   Ndeyanka (1)
266   268   -002   28   Ycuzz (1)
283   306   -023   28   Garrus (1)
283   272   +011   27   redforlife
269   272   -003   27   CornerTakenQuickly
289   314   -025   27   mushi007 (1)
303   288   +015   26   Mivi
287   295   -008   26   RJH
289   299   -010   23   mickitez (1)
291   311   -020   21   Wabaloolah
265   270   -005   19   bradders1011
132   258   -126   16   LovelyCushionedHeader (11) R

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349019.msg18389022#msg18389022
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #966 on: February 4, 2023, 08:11:10 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on September  3, 2022, 08:08:24 pm
Just want to say Ive not forgot or anything but I am now fully convinced my involvement in this competition puts the mockers on us

Either this curse lasts the season or you can safely return. :)
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #967 on: February 4, 2023, 08:14:33 pm »
Five points in six games for me in the PL since the World Cup, I'm doing worse than Liverpool.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #968 on: February 4, 2023, 10:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  4, 2023, 06:32:13 pm
I'm amused that despite how shit we are no one backs us to lose

😀

Will never back Liverpool to lose, would rather be relegated from the Championship
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #969 on: February 6, 2023, 08:36:14 am »
V Everton

Alisson
Milner Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Bajcetic Thiago
Salah Nunez Elliot

Score: 1-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 10
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #970 on: February 7, 2023, 02:17:01 pm »
v Brighton A FA Cup

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Keita
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo

FG - Elliott
FS - Brighton 2 - 1 Liverpool (Dunk, Mitoma; Elliott)
DP - 10 (Dunk; Konate, Robertson, Bajcetic, Fabinho)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #971 on: February 7, 2023, 02:18:04 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Brighton

01   09   490   BoRed
02   09   483   Barneylfc
03   10   482   Kopite1971
04   10   467   Wabaloolah
05   10   457   RJH
06   08   453   Sinyoro
07   11   452   mushi007
08   09   449   KeegansPerm
09   10   449   Ndeyanka
10   10   444   Cape_Tear
11   09   443   Garrus
12   09   440   ollyfrom.tv
13   09   434   joezydudek
14   19   432   mickitez
15   10   427   CornerTakenQuickly
16   11   423   redforlife
17   08   421   Mivi
18   10   409   Ycuzz
19   09   407   vivabobbygraham
20   00   399   Vishwa Atma
21   10   395   Buck Pete
22   13   384   bradders1011
23   11   379   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - mickitez (19)
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #972 on: February 7, 2023, 02:18:48 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   08   453   Sinyoro
02   10   444   Cape_Tear
03   09   440   ollyfrom.tv
--------------------------------
04   11   379   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #973 on: February 7, 2023, 02:23:24 pm »
RAWK CUP ROUND 2 RESULTS

Match 1 : Mivi 08 vs 09 KeegansPerm

Match 2 : Garrus 09 vs 09 BoRed

Match 3 : Barneylfc 09 vs 10 Ycuzz

Match 4 : CornerTakenQuickly 10 vs 10 Buck Pete

Match 5 : vivabobbygraham 09 vs 10 Wabaloolah

Match 6 : ollyfrom.tv 09 vs 10 RJH

Match 7 : mushi007 11 vs 00 Vishwa Atma

Match 8 : Cape_Tear 10 vs 08 Sinyoro


Match 2 and Match 4 will be replayed v Real Madrid on Tuesday 21st Feb. TOFG will be required.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #974 on: February 7, 2023, 02:31:09 pm »
v Wolves A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Bajcetic
Thiago
Keita
Nunez
Salah
Gakpo

FG - Own Goal
FS - Wolves 3 - 0 Liverpool (Own Goal, Dawson, Neves)
DP - 4 (Dawson, Gomez)


Next Game - Everton H, Premier League, Monday 13th February 20:00
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #975 on: February 7, 2023, 02:32:29 pm »

LEAGUE TABLE after Wolves

01   14   504   BoRed
02   14   497   Barneylfc
03   14   496   Kopite1971
04   14   481   Wabaloolah
05   14   471   RJH
06   16   469   Sinyoro
07   16   465   KeegansPerm
08   12   464   mushi007
09   14   463   Ndeyanka
10   14   458   Cape_Tear
11   14   457   Garrus
12   14   454   ollyfrom.tv
13   14   446   mickitez
14   11   445   joezydudek
15   14   441   CornerTakenQuickly
16   16   437   Mivi
17   12   435   redforlife
18   16   423   vivabobbygraham
19   12   421   Ycuzz
20   16   415   Vishwa Atma
21   13   408   Buck Pete
22   13   397   bradders1011
23   14   393   jackh
24   00   313   tommy LFC
25   00   213   LovelyCushionedHeader


Top Scorers - Sinyoro, KeegansPerm, Mivi, vivabobbygraham, Vishwa Atma

Vishwa Atma's top score leaves Ycuzz as the sole player without a top score this season.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #976 on: February 7, 2023, 02:33:10 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   16   469   Sinyoro
02   14   458   Cape_Tear
03   14   454   ollyfrom.tv
-------------------------------
04   14   393   jackh
05   00   313   tommy LFC
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #977 on: February 7, 2023, 02:52:08 pm »
BoRed's Cup standings:

15.96   Vishwa Atma
15.75   BoRed
15.67   vivabobbygraham
15.53   Barneylfc
15.50   Kopite1971
15.47   mushi007
15.27   Cape_Tear
15.23   Garrus
15.13   Sinyoro
15.12   jackh
15.11   Buck Pete
15.03   Wabaloolah
15.00   KeegansPerm
14.94   Ndeyanka
14.90   tommy LFC
14.72   RJH
14.65   ollyfrom.tv
14.57   Mivi
14.39   mickitez
14.35   joezydudek
14.03   Ycuzz
13.78   CornerTakenQuickly
13.59   redforlife
12.41   bradders1011
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #978 on: February 9, 2023, 09:23:54 am »
Quote from: BoRed on February  4, 2023, 06:23:57 pm
You deserve points for that! ;D

Ha ha... It did come true in the worst way  :-X
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #979 on: February 9, 2023, 11:28:53 am »
LFC vs Everton

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Keita
Hendo
Fabinho
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 9
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 05:28:02 am »
LFC vs Everton

Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Thiago
Bajcetic
Fabinho
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 08:00:48 am »
vs Everton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Thiago
Bajcetic
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 10:31:55 am »
vs Everton

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 1-1
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Offline joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm »
vs Everton

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robbo

Hendo
Keita
Bajcetic

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 1-1
FG: Calvert Lewin
DP: 14
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm »
v Everton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Bajcetic Keita
Salah Nunez Gakpo

Score: 2-1
First goal: Nune
DP: 10
Online mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« Reply #985 on: Today at 06:24:28 am »
 Everton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Gomez Robertson
Henderson Bajcetic Keita
Salah Nunez Gakpo

Score: 2-1
First goal: salah
DP: 10
