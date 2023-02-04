RAWK CUP ROUND 2 RESULTS



Match 1 : Mivi 08 vs 09 KeegansPerm



Match 2 : Garrus 09 vs 09 BoRed



Match 3 : Barneylfc 09 vs 10 Ycuzz



Match 4 : CornerTakenQuickly 10 vs 10 Buck Pete



Match 5 : vivabobbygraham 09 vs 10 Wabaloolah



Match 6 : ollyfrom.tv 09 vs 10 RJH



Match 7 : mushi007 11 vs 00 Vishwa Atma



Match 8 : Cape_Tear 10 vs 08 Sinyoro





Match 2 and Match 4 will be replayed v Real Madrid on Tuesday 21st Feb. TOFG will be required.