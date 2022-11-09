« previous next »
« Reply #640 on: November 9, 2022, 04:18:36 pm »
Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Phillips Tsimikas
Elliot Bajcetic Jones
Chamberlain Firmino Carvalho

FS: 3-1
FS: Carvalho
DP: 4
« Reply #641 on: November 9, 2022, 04:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  7, 2022, 03:28:09 pm
LEAGUE CUP FINAL
Tie to take place v Derby on Wednesday 9th November
The first ever all Championship final? Maybe, maybe not. Lets just say it is to big it up a little.



SINYORO V CAPE_TEAR

Just a reminder, TOFG is required for this.

Good luck to both  :wave
« Reply #642 on: November 9, 2022, 04:49:50 pm »
vs Derby:

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas

Bajcetic
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Jones

Clark
Firmino
Carvalho

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Firmino
DP: 4
« Reply #643 on: November 9, 2022, 04:49:57 pm »
Vs Derby

Kelleher

Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas


Bajcetic
Milner
Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jones
Carvalho
Firmino


First Goal Scorer: Carvalho
Final Score: 4-1 to LFC
DP: 6
« Reply #644 on: November 9, 2022, 04:54:42 pm »
v Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay Gomez Phillips Tsimikas
Jones Bajcetic Chamberlain
Nunez Clark Carvalho

Score: 3-0
First goal: Carvalho
DP: 6
« Reply #645 on: November 9, 2022, 05:08:02 pm »
Liverpool v Derby

Kelleher
Ramsay
Gomez
Phillips
Tsimikas
Clarke
Bajcetic
Oxlade-Chamberlain
Frauendorf
Stewart
Carvalho

FS 3-1
FG Carvallho
DP 6
« Reply #646 on: November 9, 2022, 06:02:47 pm »
                      vs Derby


                       Kelleher

  Ramsey    Gomez   Phillips   Tsimikas

           Ox    Bajcetic    Clarke

   Frauendorf    Stewart     Carvalho


              Score: 3-1 Liverpool 

              First goal: Stewart

              DP: 4

              TOFG: 8
« Reply #647 on: November 9, 2022, 06:18:32 pm »
vs Derby

Kelleher
Tsimikas
Phillips
Gomez
Ramsey
Bajcetic
Chamberlain
Frauendorf
Carvalho
Stewart
Clark

Carvalho
2-0 Liverpool win
6
« Reply #648 on: November 9, 2022, 06:50:48 pm »
Sinyoro takes an early lead in the final
« Reply #649 on: November 9, 2022, 10:27:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2022, 06:50:48 pm
Sinyoro takes an early lead in the final

Really grateful Barney for the time and effort you take to organise this.

Thank you
« Reply #650 on: November 9, 2022, 10:35:39 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2022, 06:50:48 pm
Sinyoro takes an early lead in the final

And holds that lead the whole way through to take the first silverware of the season  :champ
Trophy presentation to take place on some date in the future
« Reply #651 on: November 9, 2022, 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November  9, 2022, 10:35:39 pm
And holds that lead the whole way through to take the first silverware of the season  :champ
Trophy presentation to take place on some date in the future

Couldn't do this without the support of the fans, thank you Reds😀

Will now fight for promotion🙌🏾
« Reply #652 on: November 10, 2022, 09:02:23 am »
v Southampton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 3-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
« Reply #653 on: November 10, 2022, 09:28:23 am »
LFC vs Southampton

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho
Nunez
Salah
Firmino

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 4
« Reply #654 on: November 10, 2022, 10:29:19 am »
v Soton

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Elliot
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 11:26:18 am »
Liverpool v Southampton

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Van Dijk
Konate
Robertson

Henderson
Thiago
Fabinho

Nunez
Salah
Firmino

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 4
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 12:18:30 pm »
vs Southampton

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Robertson
Henderson Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 03:11:49 pm »
vs Southampton

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 04:24:01 pm »
Vs Southampton

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Robbo
Henderson
Thiago
Elliot
Nunez
Salah
Firmino

FS: 3-1
FGS: Salah
DP: 4
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 05:40:08 pm »
vs Southampton

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Konate
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Nunez
Firmino

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 07:18:09 pm »
                      vs Southampton


                      Alisson

     Trent    Konate   van Dijk   Robertson

           Elliott   Fabinho    Thiago

           Salas    Firmino     Nunez


              Score: 3-0 Liverpool 

              First goal: Firmino

              DP: 4

             
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 07:55:17 pm »
Vs Southampton

Alisson

Alexnader-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 08:53:44 pm »
Vs Southampton

Alisson

Alexnader-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 4
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 09:00:02 pm »
vs Southampton

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 11:54:33 pm »

Liverpool v Southampton

Alisson

Alexnader-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Henderson

Salah
Firmino
Nuñez

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to us
DP: 4
« Reply #665 on: Today at 05:13:39 am »
vs Southampton:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 4
« Reply #666 on: Today at 07:33:34 am »
v Soton

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Robertson
Thiago Fabinho Elliot
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 3-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
« Reply #667 on: Today at 07:59:18 am »
Vs Soton

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson

Thiago
Fabinho
Elliot

Salah
Firmino
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3 - 0 to LFC
DP: 6
« Reply #668 on: Today at 09:07:47 am »
Vs Southampton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Henderson
Salah
Nunez
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 4
« Reply #669 on: Today at 10:13:14 am »
Vs Southampton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Fabinho
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 4
« Reply #670 on: Today at 10:29:19 am »
Vs Southampton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Hendo
Thiago
Elliott
Salah
Nunez
Firmino

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 6
