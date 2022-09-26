LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1



Match 1 : jackh vs Bye 1



Match 2 : mushi007 vs Bye 1



Match 3 : Buck Pete vs rushyman



Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Kopite1971



Match 5 : Bye 3 vs BoRed



Match 6 : Mivi vs vivabobbygraham



Match 7 : Bye 4 vs Cape_Tear



Match 8 : joezydudek vs Bye 5



Match 9 : RJH vs bradders1011



Match 10 : mickitez vs Ndeyanka



Match 11 : Barneylfc vs Wabaloolah



Match 12 : Sinyoro vs ollyfrom.tv



Match 13 : Vishwa Atma vs Le Westalero



Match 14 : LovelyCushionedHeader vs tommyLFC



Match 15 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Garrus



Match 16 : redforlife vs KeegansPerm





As there are only 5 cup games between now and the Sportswashing Cup in November, there will be no replays and all entries should include TOFG. If ties are still undecided, whoever posts first will go through.

Should anyone with a bye fail to post or both players in a tie fail to post, the highest scoring loser in the round will go through. If there are multiple players with the same highest sore, TOFG and first to post will be used to separate these also.



Round 1 - Rangers H

Last 16 - Rangers A

Quarter Final - Ajax A

Semi Final - Napoli H

Final - Derby H