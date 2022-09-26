« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #280 on: September 26, 2022, 12:47:49 pm
v Everton A

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Carvalho
Fabinho
Elliott
Diaz
Nunez
Salah

FG - No Goal
FS - Everton 0 - 0 Liverpool
DP - 8 (Pickford, Onana; van Dijk, Fabinho)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #281 on: September 26, 2022, 12:48:36 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Everton A

01   13   113   Kopite1971
02   12   112   Vishwa Atma
03   09   109   KeegansPerm
04   11   108   RJH
05   13   104   mickitez
06   08   103   joezydudek
07   11   103   Sinyoro
08   11   103   BoRed
09   13   103   LovelyCushionedHeader
10   10   100   Wabaloolah
11   13   99   Buck Pete
12   11   98   CornerTakenQuickly
13   13   98   tommy LFC
14   11   96   mushi007
15   09   93   bradders1011
16   11   93   Garrus
17   13   93   ollyfrom.tv
18   14   93   Ndeyanka
19   08   92   Barneylfc
20   09   91   redforlife
21   13   90   vivabobbygraham
22   09   88   Ycuzz
23   11   83   Cape_Tear
24   08   79   Mivi
25   00   74   jackh
26   15   73   Le Westalero
27   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorer - Le Westalero (15)
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #282 on: September 26, 2022, 12:49:21 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   103   Sinyoro
02   13   98   tommy LFC
03   13   93   ollyfrom.tv
---------------------------------
04   11   83   Cape_Tear
05   00   74   jackh
06   15   73   Le Westalero
07   00   24   rushyman
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #283 on: September 26, 2022, 12:53:42 pm
So I'm up to date with Premier League games.

For anyone that pays attention to the updates, I have messed up the rounds a wee bit there. As I'd fallen so far behind, BoRed sent me over his scores (thanks for that, saved a whole lot of time  :D) but I didn't pay any attention to the order.
It was only when adding them to my sheet during Newcastle that I realised he had sent me the most recent first. The overall totals should be correct, but the individual rounds for the last 5 games are reversed above. ie the scores I have for Everton above are actually for Palace. The scores above for Newcastle are for Man United etc.

This only applies to Premier League players.  :wave
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #284 on: September 26, 2022, 02:34:32 pm
Napoli and Ajax will be updated shortly.

As we only have 27 players (26 if rushyman doesn't play) there will be a few byes in the League Cup.

This will start next week with our tie at home to Rangers.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #285 on: September 26, 2022, 02:40:14 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1

Match 1 : jackh vs Bye 1

Match 2 : mushi007 vs Bye 1

Match 3 : Buck Pete vs rushyman

Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Kopite1971

Match 5 : Bye 3 vs BoRed

Match 6 : Mivi vs vivabobbygraham

Match 7 : Bye 4 vs Cape_Tear

Match 8 : joezydudek vs Bye 5

Match 9 : RJH vs bradders1011

Match 10 : mickitez vs Ndeyanka

Match 11 : Barneylfc vs Wabaloolah

Match 12 : Sinyoro vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 13 : Vishwa Atma vs Le Westalero

Match 14 : LovelyCushionedHeader vs tommyLFC

Match 15 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Garrus

Match 16 : redforlife vs KeegansPerm


As there are only 5 cup games between now and the Sportswashing Cup in November, there will be no replays and all entries should include TOFG. If ties are still undecided, whoever posts first will go through.
Should anyone with a bye fail to post or both players in a tie fail to post, the highest scoring loser in the round will go through. If there are multiple players with the same highest sore, TOFG and first to post will be used to separate these also.

Round 1 - Rangers H
Last 16 - Rangers A
Quarter Final - Ajax A
Semi Final - Napoli H
Final - Derby H
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,175
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #286 on: September 26, 2022, 03:13:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 26, 2022, 12:53:42 pm
So I'm up to date with Premier League games.

For anyone that pays attention to the updates, I have messed up the rounds a wee bit there. As I'd fallen so far behind, BoRed sent me over his scores (thanks for that, saved a whole lot of time  :D) but I didn't pay any attention to the order.
It was only when adding them to my sheet during Newcastle that I realised he had sent me the most recent first. The overall totals should be correct, but the individual rounds for the last 5 games are reversed above. ie the scores I have for Everton above are actually for Palace. The scores above for Newcastle are for Man United etc.

This only applies to Premier League players.  :wave

So I get the thanks and the blame? ;D

No idea what you're on about, though, your scores look fine to me. Primarily because I sent them through in the correct order. :P

Appreciate the League Cup bye, that's the least you could do. ;)
Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,755
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #287 on: September 26, 2022, 03:50:55 pm
Quote from: BoRed on September 26, 2022, 03:13:28 pm
So I get the thanks and the blame? ;D

No idea what you're on about, though, your scores look fine to me. Primarily because I sent them through in the correct order. :P

Appreciate the League Cup bye, that's the least you could do. ;)

I've fucked something up somewhere along the line then.

It was when Kopite1971 posted this

Quote from: Kopite1971 on August 29, 2022, 09:51:21 am
LOL yes I was  doubly pleased as punch when that went in......:)

I've him down for 17 for Newcastle.

So based on that, I've assumed they were in order of most recent game (Everton) first. I never actually bothered to check  ;D


Edit

Having now spent more than 5 seconds looking at it, I see that comment was in relation to Bournemouth and not Newcastle, so I'm basically just wafflling a load of fucking nonsense aren't I?  :lmao

Having a 4 week old baby that never sleeps is melting the head clean off me  :D
Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,613
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #288 on: September 26, 2022, 04:42:23 pm
Hehe, given recent events in your houshold - you're forgiven for yer waffling.

But dont expect leeway thru the entire season! ;D
@Yvanicuzz

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,175
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #289 on: September 26, 2022, 08:11:31 pm
Quote from: Ycuzz on September 26, 2022, 04:42:23 pm
Hehe, given recent events in your houshold - you're forgiven for yer waffling.

To be honest, it was no different pre-baby. ;)
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,992
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 10:57:03 am
LFC vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Alisson
Trent
Matip
VVD
Robbo
Hendo
Fabinho
Thiago
Salah
Diaz
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Jota
DP: 8
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,175
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:30:04 am
v Brighton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliott Fabinho Thiago
Salah Firmino Nunez

Score: 3-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 4
Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,613
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #292 on: Today at 09:37:19 am
Quote from: BoRed on September 26, 2022, 08:11:31 pm
To be honest, it was no different pre-baby. ;)

;D
mickitez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Reply #293 on: Today at 12:33:23 pm
vs brighton

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Thiago
Elliott
Fabinho

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
