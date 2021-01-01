Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22****** (Read 876 times)
mushi007
Main Stander
Posts: 114
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #40 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:34 am »
vs Fulham
Alisson
Trent
Matip
Van Dijk
Robbo
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Salah
Firmino
Diaz
FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Logged
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 948
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 01:54:45 pm »
vs Fulham
Allison
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Thiago
Henderson
Fabino
Salah
Diaz
Nunez
FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
Le Westalero
Main Stander
Posts: 70
You can count on Jürgen Norbert Klopp
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:06 pm »
Of course I'll continue to participate Barney
vs Fulham
Allison
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Thiago
Henderson
Fabino
Salah
Diaz
Firmino
FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 4
Logged
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,685
Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 05:25:16 am »
vs Fulham
Allison
TAA
VVD
Matip
Robertson
Thiago
Henderson
Fabino
Salah
Diaz
Firmino
FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Van Dijk
DP: 6
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 22******
Page created in 0.031 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.72]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2