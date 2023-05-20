I don't think any big clubs put down the cups they actually win until others win them, United fans were happy to celebrate the possibility of winning 2 domestic cups and the UEFA before they got knock out the Uefa cup and they always used to give us stick about our 'Mickey Mouse' treble. The point is though we participate in the snobbery ourselves, we only really highlight our CL and PL wins when discussing the greatness and grandiose of our history because we know thats what separates us from the pack, Arsenal have more FA cups, and Man city have nearly as many league cups but its the big trophies which cements our place along the Milans and Madrids of the world.
Incidentally Madrid also have 2 UEFA cups but you never hear them talking about it, we are the third most successful club in Europe based on what we've done in the CL not the UEFA, the team that has won the UEFA the most aren't even top 5 biggest clubs in Spain.
Honestly I think you've got this one wrong. It's not snobbery it's just convenience. We can make our point about our bossness by mentioning the two most prestigious competitions we have won multiple times. Or even just the one, the CL. We'd be there all day if we listed all our other honours each time the subject comes up.
Brevity is the soul of wit. Saying 'Six times' does the job. No need to add all the other numbers
But that doesn't mean we don't value our other achievements. We mark them openly on the Champion's Wall.
And nobody is suddenly claiming that the UEFA Cup is as prestigious a trophy as the European Cup, or even the League Title
But it's still a worthwhile trophy to contest and a big part of pur history. We have played and cheered and sung and celebrated our way to it multiple times, and so it'll be a blast to try again.