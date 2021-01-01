I disagree with this actually, I think were one of the better clubs for not putting down the other cups. They are quite prominent in our legend with the Uefa Cup wins, the four straight League Cups, the 80s FA Cup wins. Theyre all there on the champions wall. When we do play weakened teams they generally give it a good go too. I dont recall us going in for the tedious Thursday nights, channel 5 banter either - possibly because we were no strangers to it at the time I suppose.



I cant stand it when I do see posts on here putting down those cups, saying the Club World Cup or the Conference League are a joke, that sort of thing. If thats the best competition you can be in, you do your best to win it, and if that means doing some unusual stuff along the way so much the better imo.



I don't think any big clubs put down the cups they actually win until others win them, United fans were happy to celebrate the possibility of winning 2 domestic cups and the UEFA before they got knock out the Uefa cup and they always used to give us stick about our 'Mickey Mouse' treble. The point is though we participate in the snobbery ourselves, we only really highlight our CL and PL wins when discussing the greatness and grandiose of our history because we know thats what separates us from the pack, Arsenal have more FA cups, and Man city have nearly as many league cups but its the big trophies which cements our place along the Milans and Madrids of the world.Incidentally Madrid also have 2 UEFA cups but you never hear them talking about it, we are the third most successful club in Europe based on what we've done in the CL not the UEFA, the team that has won the UEFA the most aren't even top 5 biggest clubs in Spain.