Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 11:17:35 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:59:02 pm
Brighton 5-1 at home to Everton and 4-1 away to Newcastle

Sandwiched between 0-3 win at Arsenal

Yeah cheers lads

Guaranteed if they had played Saudi last Sunday after the. Everton defeat, they would not have lost.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 11:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:13:06 pm
Honestly this is such shite. There are no wasted seasons. Football is about ups and downs, always has been. Take them both for what they are: part of the package and the reality.

Unless you want us to be a cheat club
exactly, even in the 70s and 80s we had seasons where we won nothing, people should stop feeling so entitled and just go along with the ride. Enjoy the ups and the downs
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,661
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
So aiming for 80 points and buying according is competing with City now? :D

All we can do is try try to be in the conversation in Feb/Mar at the very least and see where we go from there. That's why 80 is more realistic and don't tell me that we were not in a position to strengthen accordingly. Look at the state of our transfers after the won the Champions League and after we "almost" won the quadruple.

To get there, we should aim to be beating the bottom 10 consistently home and away (60 points- we won't get 60 but we should be looking at 55). Those games should be must-win games and we should target weaknesses that make us drop points against them. I'd back us in our home games against the top ten and the momentum of stringing wins together would help in more difficult games.

But again only City have done it. What part of that can you not get your head around? It cant be done by anyone other than City!
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:19:42 pm
But again only City have done it. What part of that can you not get your head around? It cant be done by anyone other than City!
What part of not strengthening on top can't you get your head around. It's why we're yo-yoing.
Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm »
Anyway, being in Europa should mean that we can concentrate on the league from day 1.
Make sure we win our group, as next season will be tough as well.Chelsea with Poch will be decentwont be easy for top. 4.

Also with both Arsenal and Newcastle likely to be in pots 3&4, no guarantee that England will get that 5th place CL spot.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:16:52 pm
I said we should be "aiming for" it. You've twisted my words two times in two posts.

Well I'm fairly sure we were aiming for over 80 points this season. So job done there, I guess.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:23:12 pm
Well I'm fairly sure we were aiming for over 80 points this season. So job done there, I guess.
Our transfers certainly screamed aiming for 80 points :D Every man and his dog could see that we needed reinforcement after 3 games.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,661
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:21:05 pm
What part of not strengthening on top can't you get your head around. It's why we're yo-yoing.

So your saying we could have matched City? Even if we sign really good players, there is a good chance we dont match City next season.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:25:49 pm
So your saying we could have matched City?
Is aiming for 80 points matching City?😂😂😂

This is becoming a circular did cushion now.
Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,229
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:02:28 pm
So aiming for 80 points and buying according is competing with City now? :D

All we can do is try try to be in the conversation in Feb/Mar at the very least and see where we go from there. That's why 80 is more realistic and don't tell me that we were not in a position to strengthen accordingly. Look at the state of our transfers after the won the Champions League and after we "almost" won the quadruple.

To get there, we should aim to be beating the bottom 10 consistently home and away (60 points- we won't get 60 but we should be looking at 55). Those games should be must-win games and we should target weaknesses that make us drop points against them. I'd back us in our home games against the top ten and the momentum of stringing wins together would help in more difficult games.

80 is a dispiriting season. It just is. Its 2nd at best, likely 3rd and having that target after the transfer window likely indicates weve not done the right business.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,661
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
Is aiming for 80 points matching City?😂😂😂

This is becoming a circular did cushion now.

Fucking hell are you dense? Thats what City got. So therefore we would have had to match City.
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,690
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1291 on: Yesterday at 11:28:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:23:35 pm
Bollocks!

They started poorly and only really clicked into gear in the second half of the season when we lost form. But 90 points is the minimum required apparently.
they had no pressure at all that season when they finished on 86 points, had the league wrapped up early, I have no doubt they would have got 90 points had any club had challenged them
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1292 on: Yesterday at 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:24:52 pm
Our transfers certainly screamed aiming for 80 points :D Every man and his dog could see that we needed reinforcement after 3 games.

Yet if you'd have asked anyone after the Community Shield game, most would have had us down as challenging for the title if not winning it.

The only midfielders we were linked with after those three games were the likes of Douglas Luiz. We were already screwed at that point.

Obviously there are fingers to be pointed as to why we've had the season we have, but again that's sport. Shit happens.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1293 on: Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm »
Christ I never realised how much shite this geezer spouted. I'm guessing this is what it's like the transfer and FSG threads.

I look forward to Jurgen announcing that this year we've decided to aim for 79 points. Not 80. Nope definitely not 80. We don't want 80. Or 81. And over a 100 would be a failure.

Just for a lark, like
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1294 on: Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:27:16 pm
80 is a dispiriting season. It just is. Its 2nd at best, likely 3rd and having that target after the transfer window likely indicates weve not done the right business.
90 points every season is unrealistic. If we're on course for 80 (by consistently beating the bottom ten), we'd be in which a shout in March.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1295 on: Yesterday at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm
Christ I never realised how much shite this geezer spouted. I'm guessing this is what it's like the transfer and FSG threads.

I look forward to Jurgen announcing that this year we've decided to aim for 79 points. Not 80. Nope definitely not 80. We don't want 80. Or 81. And over a 100 would be a failure.

Just for a lark, like

I suppose when we get to 80 we can just stop playing games?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1296 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:28:17 pm
Fucking hell are you dense? Thats what City got. So therefore we would have had to match City.
You must be dense. I like how you swiftly moved from 90 to 80 like I wouldn't notice😂😂😂😂

Suggesting that aiming for 80 points is matching City is a blatant lack of common sense.
Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 930
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1297 on: Yesterday at 11:36:07 pm »
Just put £15 on a 3 match accumulator.

3.3 are the odds for United to win their next 2 and Newcastle to win on Monday.

£48 or 4th place goes to the final day.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1298 on: Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:31:34 pm
Christ I never realised how much shite this geezer spouted. I'm guessing this is what it's like the transfer and FSG threads.

I look forward to Jurgen announcing that this year we've decided to aim for 79 points. Not 80. Nope definitely not 80. We don't want 80. Or 81.  :D

Just for a lark, like
Makes sense now😂😂😂😂
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,614
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1299 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:36:11 pm
Makes sense now😂😂😂😂
Come off it. It's pretty obvious that every season we aim for as high a points total as is possible. Ideally 114.

And thereafter shit happens and we end up where we end up.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1300 on: Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:33:49 pm
90 points every season is unrealistic. If we're on course for 80 (by consistently beating the bottom ten), we'd be in which a shout in March.

Just had a quick look..

Man United once got over 80 points five seasons in a row under Ferguson. They haven't done it for more than two season in a row other than that, even when they were winning titles. They've only reached 80 points once in the last 10 seasons.

Chelsea have only done it three seasons in a row once and two seasons in a row twice, even when sports washed. It's now six seasons since they last did it.

Arsenal did it two seasons in a row once and that's it. Every other time they've got over 80 points they haven't followed it up and this will be the first season they've done it in 15 years.

They are the three most successful clubs in the PL, other than City. Yet each of them has failed to get 80 points more times than they've achieved it.

So in summary, it's completely unrealistic to get more than 80 points every season.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,661
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1301 on: Yesterday at 11:45:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm
Just had a quick look..

Man United once got over 80 points five seasons in a row under Ferguson. They haven't done it for more than two season in a row other than that, even when they were winning titles. They've only reached 80 points once in the last 10 seasons.

Chelsea have only done it three seasons in a row once and two seasons in a row twice, even when sports washed.

Arsenal did it two seasons in a row once and that's it. Every other time they've got over 80 points they haven't followed it up and this will be the first season they've done it in 15 years.

So in summary, it's completely unrealistic to get more than 80 points every season.

Indeed. Dont get me wrong, i am absolutely throwing my toys out my pram because of how this season went and our inability to spend money. But lets have it right, getting over the 90 point mark and backing that up in your supposed fallow years with over 80 points is fucking difficult.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1302 on: Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:39:13 pm
Come off it. It's pretty obvious that every season we aim for as high a points total as is possible. Ideally 114.

And thereafter shit happens and we end up where we end up.
True mate buy what I'm saying is that we can't guarantee anything but by strengthening in a way that will make it possible to consistently beat the bottom 10 home and away, we'd be in with a shout around March. It beat them, we need physically dominant players and we need goals preferably from as many sources as possible.

Aiming for 80 (I.e aiming to beat the worst 10 consistently) doesn't mean we'll always get it but it made a place is the top 4 likely and give us a shot of being involved in the title race in Feb/Mar.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,661
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1303 on: Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
True mate buy what I'm saying is that we can't guarantee anything but by strengthening in a way that will make it possible to consistently beat the bottom 10 home and away, we'd be in with a shout around March. It beat them, we need physically dominant players and we need goals preferably from as many sources as possible.

Aiming for 80 (I.e aiming to beat the worst 10 consistently) doesn't mean we'll always get it but it made a place is the top 4 likely and give us a shot of being involved in the title race in Feb/Mar.

The debate started over the point that Liverpool have let down the likes of Alisson and Salah and wasted their best years. What you are saying that by not getting to that 80 point mark in two seasons, we have let them down?
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1304 on: Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:40:36 pm
Just had a quick look..

Man United once got over 80 points five seasons in a row under Ferguson. They haven't done it for more than two season in a row other than that, even when they were winning titles. They've only reached 80 points once in the last 10 seasons.

Chelsea have only done it three seasons in a row once and two seasons in a row twice, even when sports washed. It's now six seasons since they last did it.

Arsenal did it two seasons in a row once and that's it. Every other time they've got over 80 points they haven't followed it up and this will be the first season they've done it in 15 years.

They are the three most successful clubs in the PL, other than City. Yet each of them has failed to get 80 points more times than they've achieved it.

So in summary, it's completely unrealistic to get more than 80 points every season.
Aiming for it doesn't mean we'll get always get it. It's not surprising that United and Chelsea we're getting around consistently that when they were winning it. I'd like to see us bullying the bottom 10.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1305 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm
Aiming for it doesn't mean we'll get always get it. It's not surprising that United and Chelsea we're getting around consistently that when they were winning it. I'd like to see us bullying the bottom 10.

But we were obviously aiming for it this season. Your argument couldn't make any less sense. Klopp and the team didn't sit down in August and decide that 71 points would do us this year.

We've gone 97, 99, 69, 92 and 71*. That's up there with any streak United and Chelsea had, outside of one five year spell from the former.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1306 on: Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:51:36 pm
The debate started over the point that Liverpool have let down the likes of Alisson and Salah and wasted their best years. What you are saying that by not getting to that 80 point mark in two seasons, we have let them down?
Our PPG estimate was looking low even before the summer transfer window closed and we badly need a midfielder or two. Not improving in that area affected us. With this team and this manager, the owners should be doing their best to support them when they need it.
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1307 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm
But we were obviously aiming for it this season. Your argument couldn't make any less sense. Klopp and the team didn't sit down in August and decide that 71 points would do us this year.
Our performances and results in the first few weeks indicated that we'd get a points tally that's a lot lower than last season because we dropped points against Newly-promoted Fulham and Palace at home. Everyone knew.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,661
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1308 on: Yesterday at 11:57:18 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:54:57 pm
Our PPG estimate was looking low even before the summer transfer window closed and we badly need a midfielder or two. Not improving in that area affected us. With this team and this manager, the owners should be doing their best to support them when they need it.

They should, but thats not the debate.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,587
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1309 on: Yesterday at 11:58:02 pm »
Thursday nights are usually quite boring, a lot more sunday and monday games as well now
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1310 on: Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:56:36 pm
Our performances and results in the first few weeks indicated that we'd get a points tally that's a lot lower than last season because we dropped points against Newly-promoted Fulham and Palace at home. Everyone knew.

But that doesn't mean we were aiming for less than 80 points.

Your argument seems to be that we couldn't have been aiming for 80 points because we haven't got 80 points. It's nonsensical.

Anyway, I'm out. Goodnight!
Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1311 on: Yesterday at 11:59:41 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:58:04 pm
But that doesn't mean we were aiming for less than 80 points.

Your argument seems to be that we couldn't have been aiming for 80 points because we haven't got 80 points. It's nonsensical.

Anyway, I'm out. Goodnight!
Aiming to beat the bottom 10 consistently is aiming for 80 points if you're not clear. It's possible to strengthen accordingly. Struggling against Palace and Fulham was not a good sign.

Is the squad good enough to consistently beat those teams? If not, investing to make it able to do so part of aiming for it. This is the simplest way I can put it.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1312 on: Today at 08:06:00 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:21:03 pm
Woe that we got complacent and missed out when they won it with 86 points.

City lost 4 out of the last 11 games that season once they knew the league was won.

Other seasons when theyve had to they put together long winning runs.

My guess is that if City had someone chasing them hard in 20/21 they have got at least 90 points.

The one season they didnt get 90 points is our title win. We needed historical form for 2/3s of the season to break their spirit.

Getting +90 points and competing every season  is t realistic without vast funds and hasnt been done before in history of English football. The fact weve got to 3 CL finals and got to +90 points on 3 occasions over the last 6 seasons shows we are competing. Its unrealistic and almost certainly impossible for any club but City to match that in the PL.

Football teams peak and trough. Even other lauded teams in history of English football had down periods or down seasons. Thats just how things have worked in English football. I get the impression a lot of our fans under 40 are inexperienced in this regard. That dont know how to handle the fact well peak and trough. Equally I think fans under 30 are blinded by the recency bias of what City have done in PL and what the likes of Bayern/PSG/Barcelona (at times) are doing in other leagues and thinking thats the norm. Maybe its the new norm but its one where you needs lopsided financial advantage to achieve consistent success. In the PL tgat financial advantage is only possible to achieve in 1 way.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,635
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1313 on: Today at 08:16:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:58:02 pm
Thursday nights are usually quite boring, a lot more sunday and monday games as well now

The worse thing about Europa League is going the game consistently on a Sunday.

As a match going fan I found it rubbish in the past.

Apart from that its the impact on signing players. I think that might be more limited in the past since we are coming off the back of a sustained period of success in CL. Players will still view us as a destination club this summer.
