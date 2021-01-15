Woe that we got complacent and missed out when they won it with 86 points.



City lost 4 out of the last 11 games that season once they knew the league was won.Other seasons when theyve had to they put together long winning runs.My guess is that if City had someone chasing them hard in 20/21 they have got at least 90 points.The one season they didnt get 90 points is our title win. We needed historical form for 2/3s of the season to break their spirit.Getting +90 points and competing every season is t realistic without vast funds and hasnt been done before in history of English football. The fact weve got to 3 CL finals and got to +90 points on 3 occasions over the last 6 seasons shows we are competing. Its unrealistic and almost certainly impossible for any club but City to match that in the PL.Football teams peak and trough. Even other lauded teams in history of English football had down periods or down seasons. Thats just how things have worked in English football. I get the impression a lot of our fans under 40 are inexperienced in this regard. That dont know how to handle the fact well peak and trough. Equally I think fans under 30 are blinded by the recency bias of what City have done in PL and what the likes of Bayern/PSG/Barcelona (at times) are doing in other leagues and thinking thats the norm. Maybe its the new norm but its one where you needs lopsided financial advantage to achieve consistent success. In the PL tgat financial advantage is only possible to achieve in 1 way.