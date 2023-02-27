Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
224 (20.9%)
Manchester City
261 (24.3%)
Tottenham Hotspur
162 (15.1%)
Chelsea
125 (11.7%)
Manchester United
83 (7.7%)
Arsenal
163 (15.2%)
Newcastle
29 (2.7%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
2 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 270

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 15937 times)

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,151
  • Seis Veces
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #320 on: February 27, 2023, 10:39:53 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February 26, 2023, 05:34:24 pm
April is a disgusting month, could make or break our season

Shame how it's a far cry from last April. We had about 10 matches, all of them fucking huge, two semi finals and must win league games. Going into it people were shitting themselves and we pissed through the entire month. Seems so far away  :'(
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #321 on: February 27, 2023, 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 27, 2023, 07:26:06 am
Before Palace I felt quite confident we could get 4th. Us drawing and Spurs winning is a bit of a blow as didnt think wed lose ground to them this weekend.

Maybe them getting past Milan and getting a big CL QF to distract them would help us.

Yeah, i think the Real Madrid game came at the wrong time. Just when we started gathering some pace and confidence, they bitch-slapped our conference.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,290
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #322 on: February 27, 2023, 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February 27, 2023, 07:26:06 am
Before Palace I felt quite confident we could get 4th. Us drawing and Spurs winning is a bit of a blow as didnt think wed lose ground to them this weekend.

Maybe them getting past Milan and getting a big CL QF to distract them would help us.

I think the real question is whether you think we can get to 65 points minimum. Probably need closer to 70 though. Unlikely you need much more than 70 based on this season so far and other seasons.

We've got 36 points from 23 games. I'm normally optimistic but we'd need a serious upturn in form and consistency to get to close to 70 points. Our current ppg over 23 games, would put us on 59 points for the season. Need to get 10 points over that average in the final 15 games.

In essence we probably need 32 points from 15 games to have a chance. That would be W10 D2 L3 out of the last 15 games. Realistically I think we probably need to get the bulk of those points in the 8 home games (20 as an absolute minimum) since our away form is so poor.

Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #323 on: February 27, 2023, 04:33:43 pm »
Win both these home games this week and it looks a decent chance. I think even 4 points while not exactly horrible would be a bit of a let down, to overtake these teams we've gotta start winning games to get in a position to do it. Could spin 4 points as 5 unbeaten but it'd also be 1 win in 3 at a time we need wins to catch those above us.

Also need to rack up some points as that week of City away, Chelsea away and Arsenal home gives me the absolute fear, even with the current state of Chelsea. We own Arsenal at Anfield but christ knows what state we'll be in injury wise after a week of that intensity.

Realistically we've been woeful all season and there's little sign we can get the points required but hopefully this squad can come up big one final time. I'd be well happy with a Europa place too though would obviously prefer CL.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,207
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #324 on: February 27, 2023, 05:28:26 pm »
All we really need to do is finish in front of Spurs. That sentence alone should be cause for optimism.

The last 8 games we have are as easy as you could wish for, as long as we stay on the coat tails of Spurs we'll be ok. No cup competitions, players coming back, Newcastle returning to their natural level, Chelsea sunk already.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,724
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Win Sunday and we are 7 points behind 3rd ;D
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #326 on: Today at 03:58:31 am »
It's on!!
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 