Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
204 (21.3%)
Manchester City
232 (24.2%)
Tottenham Hotspur
157 (16.4%)
Chelsea
125 (13.1%)
Manchester United
55 (5.7%)
Arsenal
135 (14.1%)
Newcastle
25 (2.6%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
7 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
Fulham
3 (0.3%)
Brentford
2 (0.2%)
Brighton
1 (0.1%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 241

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 11348 times)

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,686
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #200 on: January 5, 2023, 10:52:21 am »
Next two for us are key.

We get 6 points then we make top 4.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cid

  • Licks cuban heeled shoes but doesn't want anyone to know about it.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #201 on: January 5, 2023, 11:24:34 am »
I'm still hoping Newcastle fall off a cliff. 
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,529
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #202 on: January 31, 2023, 07:27:31 pm »
So at the half way point in fixtures for us (amazingly). Is it now done that we dont get the top four or is there a chance?

I personally think its done we wont get top four. Would have a chance if our injured players were back sooner. But i think thats our race done.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,785
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #203 on: January 31, 2023, 07:32:55 pm »
We had a shot at it. But that meant transfer activity, a midfielder at least. So no, it's all but gone.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #204 on: January 31, 2023, 07:46:25 pm »
We won't make the top 4.
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #205 on: January 31, 2023, 07:47:26 pm »
I think a Europa spot would be an incredible achievement for us from here, ravaged by injury, been woeful all season, just a general mess at the club, doubt the players will be motivated fighting for 6th etc after what we've achieved in recent years etc etc. If we go out to Real I just think we'll sulk the rest of the season out. Obviously I dont think we are a worse team than Brighton or Fulham despite the results v Brighton but under the circumstances top 6 from here would be fucking amazing. Not a chance of top 4 which is a shame as I think all the games will catch up with Utd eventually.
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,686
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #206 on: January 31, 2023, 07:58:17 pm »
Not playing well enough and need over two points a game to do it.

Basically, we fucked the season off.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #207 on: January 31, 2023, 08:00:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on October 30, 2022, 11:19:46 am
Great shout. It's not even November yet FFS.

When you know, you know.  ;)
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #208 on: January 31, 2023, 08:05:52 pm »
We'll finish around 8-10. We've written it off. Transition to nowhere.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #209 on: January 31, 2023, 08:06:05 pm »
Astonishing season for us. Stuff of nightmares.
Bar Chelsea in 15/16 when they had huge issues with Mourinho I cannot remember a collapse like we have had.

Your thinking we can maybe still challenge for the title after beating City to now no chance for top 4.

The results not even the worst part or the league position.
It is the performances & complete mess the club appears to be in.

I find it hard to watch any other club football now it has been that sickening this season.

I really hope Klopp & the club in general gets its act together in the summer.
For Klopp to end his time with no help from the owners would be a disgrace.

He hasnt made the best choices this season but he deserves more funding now because with it we all know he will get it right
Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,878
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #210 on: January 31, 2023, 08:08:57 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on January 31, 2023, 07:47:26 pm
If we go out to Real I just think we'll sulk the rest of the season out.

We've been "sulking the season out" since the first game.

Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #211 on: January 31, 2023, 08:09:30 pm »
Arsenal, City, Newcastle and United - possibly in that order.
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #212 on: January 31, 2023, 08:20:44 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 31, 2023, 07:46:25 pm
We won't make the top 4.

We won't make the the top half at this rate getting a few decent results would be a start
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #213 on: January 31, 2023, 08:21:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on January 31, 2023, 07:46:25 pm
We won't make the top 4.
We will finish 7or 8 at a push
Think Brighton will finish above us as will the usual 5 plus Newcastle
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,707
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #214 on: January 31, 2023, 08:22:27 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on January 31, 2023, 08:06:05 pm
Astonishing season for us. Stuff of nightmares.
Bar Chelsea in 15/16 when they had huge issues with Mourinho I cannot remember a collapse like we have had.

Blackburn finished 7th then 13th after they won the league in the 90s
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline mikeb58

  • The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,650
  • kopite
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #215 on: January 31, 2023, 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 31, 2023, 08:09:30 pm
Arsenal, City, Newcastle and United - possibly in that order.

I'm the ultimate optimist, predict a win for every game and clung on to thinking we'd make Top 4, but have to say it now looks an impossible task.

Just too many players gone to shit at the same time, nobody to bail us out and of course our ongoing injury list.

So I'm going for the same Top 4.
Logged
Hillsborough...Our Greatest Victory (out now)

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,225
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #216 on: January 31, 2023, 10:03:11 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 31, 2023, 08:09:30 pm
Arsenal, City, Newcastle and United - possibly in that order.
Only Spurs could realistically get ahead of the Mancs or the Saudis. We could end up 10th or 11th unless there is a significant improvement in form, which seems very unlikely. We're 9/4 to finish in the top 4 which is mental  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Chelsea are on the same points with a game more played and are 15/2, even though there is a chance a few of their 400000 signings might click and get them on a run.
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,951
  • Ground Control
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #217 on: January 31, 2023, 10:05:39 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on January 31, 2023, 08:09:30 pm
Arsenal, City, Newcastle and United - possibly in that order.

That's my prediction as well, though I think City will pip Arsenal to the title.
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #218 on: January 31, 2023, 10:06:20 pm »
We'll be lucky if we get to play Thursday nights next season. I just hope we don't make the dreaded Conference League.
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,789
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #219 on: January 31, 2023, 10:08:36 pm »
I think Utd finishes easily above Newcastle. Newcastle will have a drop in form and have winless streaks but so will we/Spurs/Chelsea
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #220 on: January 31, 2023, 10:24:55 pm »
Well so far,  only one team I predicted is not in the top 4  :(
Logged

Offline Caps4444

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #221 on: January 31, 2023, 11:28:00 pm »
The issue is that I dont see us playing well.

When Jota and Diaz and VVD are back do we go on a 10 game winning run?

I just dont see it.

We didnt at the start of the season when all bar Jota were available.

Spurs will lose to City this weekend.Newcastle can still mess up.but cant see us beating Wolves.and can see Everton being tough with their new manager.the we have Newcastle away before Madrid.

9 points from these 3 then, yestop 4 is on for sure.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #222 on: January 31, 2023, 11:35:35 pm »
I cant see how we close the gap now what work all the injuries and the senior midfielders simultaneously falling off a cliff.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #223 on: January 31, 2023, 11:47:34 pm »
We won't get top 4, and in that case, I'd prefer to completely miss out on Europe I think.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,955
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #224 on: January 31, 2023, 11:48:51 pm »
We're going into our next set of fixtures with a disjointed midfield that's already been struggling massively now backed up by a defence with it's most consistent performers all out injured or out of form

I'd love us to pull this off, but fucking hell it's a huge task
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,728
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #225 on: February 1, 2023, 01:45:34 pm »
Probably...

City
Arsenal
Mancs
Chelsea...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #226 on: February 1, 2023, 01:46:24 pm »
Quote from: deano2727 on January 31, 2023, 11:47:34 pm
We won't get top 4, and in that case, I'd prefer to completely miss out on Europe I think.

Lesser games it's not always a good thing. EL would be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to try out things and give opportunity to certain youths. Also from financial point of view it's good to have some extra incoming.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #227 on: February 1, 2023, 03:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on February  1, 2023, 01:46:24 pm
Lesser games it's not always a good thing. EL would be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to try out things and give opportunity to certain youths. Also from financial point of view it's good to have some extra incoming.

Plus its another route back into CL.

The conference league is the one you really dont want to be in. Waste of time and no prize at the end of it.
Logged

Offline Dumbstar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #228 on: February 1, 2023, 11:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on February  1, 2023, 01:46:24 pm
Lesser games it's not always a good thing. EL would be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to try out things and give opportunity to certain youths. Also from financial point of view it's good to have some extra incoming.

Arsenal have shown that its not a hindrance. Well so far anyway.

Id really miss midweeks games.
Logged

Offline Dumbstar

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #229 on: February 1, 2023, 11:53:53 pm »
Quote from: Cid on January  5, 2023, 11:24:34 am
I'm still hoping Newcastle fall off a cliff.

I look at their team and its not really top 6 quality bar a few.

They are overachieving massively. I could see them collapse.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,515
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #230 on: February 2, 2023, 01:13:55 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on February  1, 2023, 01:46:24 pm
Lesser games it's not always a good thing. EL would be a good opportunity for the coaching staff to try out things and give opportunity to certain youths. Also from financial point of view it's good to have some extra incoming.

Having more games hasn't exactly done us the world of good over the last 12 months or so.

Full focus on the league next year for me. Can't finish outside the top 4 two years on the trot or we are in danger of dropping out long term.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #231 on: February 2, 2023, 01:50:45 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on February  2, 2023, 01:13:55 am
Having more games hasn't exactly done us the world of good over the last 12 months or so.

Full focus on the league next year for me. Can't finish outside the top 4 two years on the trot or we are in danger of dropping out long term.

I think next year finishing 5th gets you CL. With the uefa coefficient changes to CL qualifying.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Dude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #232 on: Today at 04:37:03 am »
Our worst season in years and we're still above Chelsea with a game in hand. It's funny after they spent like half-billion.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI
