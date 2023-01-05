Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
204 (21.3%)
- Manchester City
232 (24.2%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
157 (16.4%)
- Chelsea
125 (13.1%)
- Manchester United
55 (5.7%)
- Arsenal
135 (14.1%)
- Newcastle
25 (2.6%)
- Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
7 (0.7%)
- Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
3 (0.3%)
- Nottingham Forest
3 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
1 (0.1%)
- Fulham
3 (0.3%)
- Brentford
2 (0.2%)
- Brighton
1 (0.1%)
- Southampton
1 (0.1%)
Total Members Voted: 241