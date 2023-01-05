Astonishing season for us. Stuff of nightmares.

Bar Chelsea in 15/16 when they had huge issues with Mourinho I cannot remember a collapse like we have had.



Your thinking we can maybe still challenge for the title after beating City to now no chance for top 4.



The results not even the worst part or the league position.

It is the performances & complete mess the club appears to be in.



I find it hard to watch any other club football now it has been that sickening this season.



I really hope Klopp & the club in general gets its act together in the summer.

For Klopp to end his time with no help from the owners would be a disgrace.



He hasnt made the best choices this season but he deserves more funding now because with it we all know he will get it right