Predictions: Top 4
- Liverpool
167 (23.6%)
- Manchester City
171 (24.2%)
- Tottenham Hotspur
141 (19.9%)
- Chelsea
111 (15.7%)
- Manchester United
17 (2.4%)
- Arsenal
75 (10.6%)
- Newcastle
7 (1%)
- Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
- Wolves
- 0 (0%)
- West Ham
- 0 (0%)
- Everton
5 (0.7%)
- Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
- Bournemouth
3 (0.4%)
- Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
- Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
- Leeds United
- 0 (0%)
- Fulham
3 (0.4%)
- Brentford
- 0 (0%)
- Brighton
1 (0.1%)
- Southampton
1 (0.1%)
Total Members Voted: 177