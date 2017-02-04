Brighton arguably schooled us last season at Anfield too and we still got 90 plus points.



Chelsea winning late was a bit of a shitter. Theyre not playing great either and if we end up in a battle with them, Spurs and United for 3rd and 4th spots Id still fancy us although Im not very optimistic about the next couple of games so I do think well get ourselves into a bit of a hole in the short term. But time to dig ourselves out of it.



Havent actually looked at a table and dont want too. But a bit like Mike said above, City twatting United today is probably the best outcome. Pretty rubbish but still plenty to play for this season.