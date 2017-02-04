Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
167 (23.6%)
Manchester City
171 (24.2%)
Tottenham Hotspur
141 (19.9%)
Chelsea
111 (15.7%)
Manchester United
17 (2.4%)
Arsenal
75 (10.6%)
Newcastle
7 (1%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.1%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (0.7%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.1%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.4%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.1%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.4%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
1 (0.1%)
Southampton
1 (0.1%)

Total Members Voted: 177

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 3472 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #40 on: September 19, 2022, 12:46:19 pm »
It's too early but City will defo be in it. The rest is up for debate.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #41 on: September 19, 2022, 12:58:45 pm »
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #42 on: September 19, 2022, 01:04:50 pm »
Not being pessimistic, but if we lose to Arsenal or Spurs next month it will be a real struggle to finish above them.

Even with a game in hand, 8/9 points wont be so easy.as both teams are winning games, Brentford away is not easy.

I love peoples confidence..but we need to be careful, cant afford to lose to them next month.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #43 on: September 19, 2022, 01:13:42 pm »
Who voted for Everton?  :D
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #44 on: September 19, 2022, 01:46:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on September 19, 2022, 12:58:45 pm
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.

This is how I think it ends up as well. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #45 on: September 19, 2022, 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on September 19, 2022, 01:04:50 pm
Not being pessimistic, but if we lose to Arsenal or Spurs next month it will be a real struggle to finish above them.

Even with a game in hand, 8/9 points wont be so easy.as both teams are winning games, Brentford away is not easy.

I love peoples confidence..but we need to be careful, cant afford to lose to them next month.


They wont keep winning. This is not City we would end up chasing, its Spurs and Arsenal. Both will lose a load of games.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #46 on: September 19, 2022, 02:35:56 pm »
City, ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal. Think Chelsea and United miss out.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #47 on: September 19, 2022, 05:00:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on September 19, 2022, 12:58:45 pm
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.


I'm afraid manutd might get our spot.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #48 on: September 19, 2022, 05:22:10 pm »
The cheats obviously, that's what they were manufactured for. The other 3 places, us deffo and Arsenal and Utd. I can see Spurs fucking it up.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #49 on: September 19, 2022, 06:05:39 pm »
United keep getting overrated on here. They wont get within 10 points of top 4
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #50 on: September 19, 2022, 06:26:18 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on September 19, 2022, 02:35:56 pm
City, ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal. Think Chelsea and United miss out.
Agreed.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #51 on: September 19, 2022, 06:27:40 pm »
Offline Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #52 on: September 19, 2022, 06:30:12 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on September 19, 2022, 02:34:39 pm
They wont keep winning. This is not City we would end up chasing, its Spurs and Arsenal. Both will lose a load of games.

Agree.just dont want us to have too much to catch up,,,,we cant be chasing 11/12 points, as it leaves us with little room for error.plus if we are that far behind.then we are also not in the form needed to win a lot of games on the bounce.

I think we are thinking we are at the same level we were last year.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #53 on: September 19, 2022, 06:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on September 19, 2022, 06:30:12 pm
Agree….just don’t want us to have too much to catch up,,,,we can’t be chasing 11/12 points, as it leaves us with little room for error….plus if we are that far behind….then we are also not in the form needed to win a lot of games on the bounce….

I think we are thinking we are at the same level we were last year….

We got 92 points last season. Even if we drop off significantly, we should still clock between 75-80 which will be more than enough for top four.

Dont forget in the Covid debacle season, we got 68 points and thats with no centrebacks for half of it. We piss 75 points and more, easily, and Spurs, Chelsea, United and Arsenal are not all getting 75-85 because thats getting you into past title winning points totals.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #54 on: September 19, 2022, 07:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on September 19, 2022, 06:30:12 pm
Agree.just dont want us to have too much to catch up,,,,we cant be chasing 11/12 points, as it leaves us with little room for error.plus if we are that far behind.then we are also not in the form needed to win a lot of games on the bounce.

I think we are thinking we are at the same level we were last year.
What you're saying makes perfect sense. At this stage, we should focus on performing well and trying to string wins together because 3/4 wins on the trot can make things look very different.

So far, we've not done well enough to worry about other teams. Let's get our house in order first and the performance against Ajax is a step in the right direction.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #55 on: September 20, 2022, 05:18:51 pm »
We're on 1.5 PPG. To get to 75 points, we need basically 2 PPG from now on.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #56 on: September 20, 2022, 09:00:03 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on September 20, 2022, 05:18:51 pm
We're on 1.5 PPG. To get to 75 points, we need basically 2 PPG from now on.

Yes, we have timeif it was 1.5 after 12 games, then it would be very hard to shift that.

Concern is that we have tricky games coming up.Arsenal and City in the next 3 league games.

I feel we need 7..usually a draw v city and at the Emirates would be deemed decent.but we could be double figures away from top 3 with thatpersonally would prefer to beat Arsenal and lose to City than get 2 draws.
Offline stevieG786

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #57 on: September 22, 2022, 01:02:09 pm »
1. City
2. Liverpool
3. Arsenal
4. Spuds
5. Chelsea
6. United
Offline -Willo-

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #58 on: September 22, 2022, 02:55:38 pm »
1. City
2/3/4. Toss up between us, Spurs, Arsenal.

Utd a close 5th.
Offline anandg_lfc

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #59 on: September 24, 2022, 10:58:26 am »
1. City - 94
2. Spurs - 86
3. Arsenal - 84
4. Liverpool - 78
5. United  - 72
6. Chelsea - 66
Offline JRed

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #60 on: September 24, 2022, 12:04:07 pm »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on September 24, 2022, 10:58:26 am
1. City - 94
2. Spurs - 86
3. Arsenal - 84
4. Liverpool - 78
5. United  - 72
6. Chelsea - 66
Arsenal are getting nowhere near 84 points, and spurs 86?
Offline The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:23:36 pm »
I think we might just sneak in
Offline Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 03:30:26 pm »
Lose to Brighton and not beat Arsenal next week, then we wont be finishing above them.  At best 3rd.but personally going to be a struggle to finish 4th. We have not played well for A while now..and cant be predicting how we we will finish based on last season.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm »
4th this season would be like a trophy.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 05:09:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:08:31 pm
4th this season would be like a trophy.

We already back to this bloody eck.
Offline mikeb58

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:32:51 pm »
Well at least the pressure is off about winning the Title itself, let the cheats run away with it and start by beating Utd tomorrow.

Despite our current problems, I still think we'll come second...about 20 points behind the cheats like, but still second!
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:38:19 pm »
City, Arsenal and two others.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:25:37 pm »
Us, City, Arsenal and Utd.
Offline andy07

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:31:10 pm »
Will be happy with top 4 after our shocking start. We will get there.  City, Arsenal and Spurs to join us.
Online GreatEx

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #69 on: Today at 06:24:14 am »
I picked us, City, spurs, arse at the start, still happy with that. We can still pull a Nat-Rhys-AliHeader out of our arse when the top four situation becomes critical.
Online Knight

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #70 on: Today at 06:55:12 am »
On one hand, we're soo much better than we're showing right now and we'll definitely improve. On the other, I'm not sure how we improve at this point. I thought Thiago being back would help, I thought the break would give Klopp time to get us working a little bit better, I thought the undoubted issues with athleticism would be covered over by superior technique in 90% of our games. But Brighton just came to Anfield and schooled us in lots of ways. It's really worrying and we're rapidly running out of time to improve in order to start picking up points. Plus the fixture schedule has been pretty kind. So yes, sneaking 4th is rapidly becoming a hope not an expectation.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #71 on: Today at 07:47:32 am »
Brighton arguably schooled us last season at Anfield too and we still got 90 plus points.

Chelsea winning late was a bit of a shitter. Theyre not playing great either and if we end up in a battle with them, Spurs and United for 3rd and 4th spots Id still fancy us although Im not very optimistic about the next couple of games so I do think well get ourselves into a bit of a hole in the short term. But time to dig ourselves out of it.

Havent actually looked at a table and dont want too. But a bit like Mike said above, City twatting United today is probably the best outcome. Pretty rubbish but still plenty to play for this season.
