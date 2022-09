They wont keep winning. This is not City we would end up chasing, its Spurs and Arsenal. Both will lose a load of games.



Agree….just don’t want us to have too much to catch up,,,,we can’t be chasing 11/12 points, as it leaves us with little room for error….plus if we are that far behind….then we are also not in the form needed to win a lot of games on the bounce….I think we are thinking we are at the same level we were last year….