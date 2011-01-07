Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
157 (24.1%)
Manchester City
157 (24.1%)
Tottenham Hotspur
130 (20%)
Chelsea
109 (16.7%)
Manchester United
11 (1.7%)
Arsenal
62 (9.5%)
Newcastle
7 (1.1%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.2%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (0.8%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.2%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.5%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.2%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.5%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
1 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 163

MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
It's too early but City will defo be in it. The rest is up for debate.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.
Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Not being pessimistic, but if we lose to Arsenal or Spurs next month it will be a real struggle to finish above them.

Even with a game in hand, 8/9 points wont be so easy.as both teams are winning games, Brentford away is not easy.

I love peoples confidence..but we need to be careful, cant afford to lose to them next month.
MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Who voted for Everton?  :D
Suareznumber7

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:58:45 pm
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.

This is how I think it ends up as well. 
killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:04:50 pm
Not being pessimistic, but if we lose to Arsenal or Spurs next month it will be a real struggle to finish above them.

Even with a game in hand, 8/9 points wont be so easy.as both teams are winning games, Brentford away is not easy.

I love peoples confidence..but we need to be careful, cant afford to lose to them next month.


They wont keep winning. This is not City we would end up chasing, its Spurs and Arsenal. Both will lose a load of games.
Kopenhagen

Re: Predictions: Top 4
City, ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal. Think Chelsea and United miss out.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:58:45 pm
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.


I'm afraid manutd might get our spot.
mikeb58

Re: Predictions: Top 4
The cheats obviously, that's what they were manufactured for. The other 3 places, us deffo and Arsenal and Utd. I can Spurs fucking it up.
The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
United keep getting overrated on here. They wont get within 10 points of top 4
The G in Gerrard

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:35:56 pm
City, ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal. Think Chelsea and United miss out.
Agreed.
Re: Predictions: Top 4
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:00:59 pm

I'm afraid manutd might get our spot.
;D
Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:39 pm
They wont keep winning. This is not City we would end up chasing, its Spurs and Arsenal. Both will lose a load of games.

Agree.just dont want us to have too much to catch up,,,,we cant be chasing 11/12 points, as it leaves us with little room for error.plus if we are that far behind.then we are also not in the form needed to win a lot of games on the bounce.

I think we are thinking we are at the same level we were last year.
