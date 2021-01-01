Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
150 (24.1%)
Manchester City
150 (24.1%)
Tottenham Hotspur
125 (20.1%)
Chelsea
108 (17.3%)
Manchester United
8 (1.3%)
Arsenal
57 (9.1%)
Newcastle
7 (1.1%)
Aston Villa
1 (0.2%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
5 (0.8%)
Crystal Palace
1 (0.2%)
Bournemouth
3 (0.5%)
Nottingham Forest
2 (0.3%)
Leicester City
1 (0.2%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
3 (0.5%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
1 (0.2%)
Southampton
1 (0.2%)

Total Members Voted: 156

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 2010 times)

Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #40 on: Today at 12:46:19 pm »
It's too early but City will defo be in it. The rest is up for debate.
Online The North Bank

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #41 on: Today at 12:58:45 pm »
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.
Offline Caps4444

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #42 on: Today at 01:04:50 pm »
Not being pessimistic, but if we lose to Arsenal or Spurs next month it will be a real struggle to finish above them.

Even with a game in hand, 8/9 points wont be so easy.as both teams are winning games, Brentford away is not easy.

I love peoples confidence..but we need to be careful, cant afford to lose to them next month.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #43 on: Today at 01:13:42 pm »
Who voted for Everton?  :D
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #44 on: Today at 01:46:49 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:58:45 pm
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.

This is how I think it ends up as well. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #45 on: Today at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 01:04:50 pm
Not being pessimistic, but if we lose to Arsenal or Spurs next month it will be a real struggle to finish above them.

Even with a game in hand, 8/9 points wont be so easy.as both teams are winning games, Brentford away is not easy.

I love peoples confidence..but we need to be careful, cant afford to lose to them next month.


They wont keep winning. This is not City we would end up chasing, its Spurs and Arsenal. Both will lose a load of games.
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #46 on: Today at 02:35:56 pm »
City, ourselves, Spurs, Arsenal. Think Chelsea and United miss out.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:00:59 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:58:45 pm
City Liverpool Arsenal Spurs. No doubt.


I'm afraid manutd might get our spot.
