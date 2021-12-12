Most boring possible answer but I reckon the results are right and its the same top 4 as last year. Conte seems to have won the initial power struggle at Spurs so he should be good for a season there. City will just power on, I dont see Haaland taking too long to get going. Dont know what Liverpool will be like yet - will really miss Mane but hard to see us dropping too far back absent big injuries again.



If anyone does itll be because Chelsea turn out to be dysfunctional and the second half of last season wasnt an uncertainty blip, which I wouldnt entirely count out but I cant see any of the others forcing them out. Newcastle had good form but iirc were well beaten by every decent side they played. And not convinced Ten Haag is going to be a success at all. And who knows with Arsenal, that was the most confusing loss of form I think Ive ever seen.



Struggling to get any enthusiasm up for this at all to be honest.



Think I'm of the same opinion. The top 2 should remain the top 2. There's a bit of a caveat this year in that both sides have lost key forwards, so that might disrupt their rythym and it might come down to how well their replacements settle, but they still should have too much quality for the rest.3-6 is a bit of a lottery. Spurs should improve and I agree with the comments on Conte. I think they will get 1 good full season out him, and if he's not up there competing for the title the toys might come out the pram.Chelsea should improve with a £200M spend if they can get the players to sort out their defence.Utd won't be the cluster feck of last year but from what I can see I'm not sure they will get the number of quality players they need to overtake the others.And my club Arsenal, i was quietly confident going into the window and I'm happy with the Jesus & Vieira signings, but still no new midfield signing coupled with the potential non football news of the last week means our midfield is weaker than last season as it stands, and where it could all potentially fall down for me.