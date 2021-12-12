Poll

Predictions: Top 4

Liverpool
61 (24.3%)
Manchester City
62 (24.7%)
Tottenham Hotspur
49 (19.5%)
Chelsea
51 (20.3%)
Manchester United
4 (1.6%)
Arsenal
15 (6%)
Newcastle
6 (2.4%)
Aston Villa
0 (0%)
Wolves
0 (0%)
West Ham
0 (0%)
Everton
2 (0.8%)
Crystal Palace
0 (0%)
Bournemouth
1 (0.4%)
Nottingham Forest
0 (0%)
Leicester City
0 (0%)
Leeds United
0 (0%)
Fulham
0 (0%)
Brentford
0 (0%)
Brighton
0 (0%)
Southampton
0 (0%)

Total Members Voted: 63

« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Predictions: Top 4  (Read 541 times)

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Predictions: Top 4
« on: Today at 09:05:24 am »
The odds say City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. What's your guess?
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:40 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:05:24 am
The odds say City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. What's your guess?

Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao
Logged

Online Henry Kissinger

  • Posterior sponsored by Wilkinson Sword. On the Llama Protection Register. Should wash his mouth out with soap and water.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,526
  • Experience is the name we give our mistakes
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:38:08 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:40 am
Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao

Not as bold as Bournemouth.
Logged
"What's passive smoking? There's passive lots of things. Like passive listening to shitheads. I have to put up with that every day. Are you going to ban people from talking crap? They give me a headache. Believe me, they're killing me. One day people's conversations on the street will do me in." Terry Hall

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,499
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:41:52 am »
It's boring when people go for the normal teams anyway. Am I the only one who thinks this maybe the year when Conte has one of those horrific years when he falls out with everyone?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:44:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:41:52 am
It's boring when people go for the normal teams anyway. Am I the only one who thinks this maybe the year when Conte has one of those horrific years when he falls out with everyone?

Think you need to take your blinkers off when it comes to Spurs and Conte.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,989
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:45:44 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:40 am
Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao

It's not that bold of a shout (It wasn't me  :D)

Newcastle were 3rd in the form table over the 2nd half of last season.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:47:02 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:30:40 am
Them.

Newcastle is a bold call from someone :lmao

Don't laugh  >:( i voted for Newcastle  :-X
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:04:03 am »
Ok, whos the imposter that didnt vote for Liverpool?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,494
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:10:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:05:24 am
The odds say City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. What's your guess?

Went for the same 4.
Logged
Scouse not English

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:13:32 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:26 am
Think you need to take your blinkers off when it comes to Spurs and Conte.

I don't think it will be this year but that is liable to happen at some point - Conte will fall out with someone eventually in the relative short term. Part of what makes him successful is his demeanor, which also makes him volatile and usually a short term option.

Still jot this year I don't think, but eventually
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,282
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:36:23 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:13:32 am
I don't think it will be this year but that is liable to happen at some point - Conte will fall out with someone eventually in the relative short term. Part of what makes him successful is his demeanor, which also makes him volatile and usually a short term option.

Still jot this year I don't think, but eventually

Of course, but he hasn't had a full season there yet.  I think he'll at least get this one under his belt first.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,175
  • The only club that matters
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #11 on: Today at 10:37:56 am »
Most boring possible answer but I reckon the results are right and its the same top 4 as last year.  Conte seems to have won the initial power struggle at Spurs so he should be good for a season there.  City will just power on, I dont see Haaland taking too long to get going.  Dont know what Liverpool will be like yet - will really miss Mane but hard to see us dropping too far back absent big injuries again.

If anyone does itll be because Chelsea turn out to be dysfunctional and the second half of last season wasnt an uncertainty blip, which I wouldnt entirely count out but I cant see any of the others forcing them out.  Newcastle had good form but iirc were well beaten by every decent side they played.  And not convinced Ten Haag is going to be a success at all.  And who knows with Arsenal, that was the most confusing loss of form I think Ive ever seen.

Struggling to get any enthusiasm up for this at all to be honest.
Logged

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,532
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:38:03 am »
Liverpool
Oil cheats
Arsenal
Chelsea
In that order.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,279
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:38:10 am »
We'll see. There could be a few big (or well paying) jobs available or at risk during the season, and there's no doubt he'll be whoring himself about if that happens (PSG or Real for example).
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,223
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:44:23 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:45:44 am
It's not that bold of a shout (It wasn't me  :D)

Newcastle were 3rd in the form table over the 2nd half of last season.

I think they enjoyed a new manager bounce and rode a bit of a wave. Some very scrappy wins in there. I don't doubt that they'll be right up there in a couple of seasons but think this year will be too soon for them. Just can't see them being more consistent than two of Chelsea, Spurs, United and Arsenal unless they make significant improvements to their squad.

Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 09:38:08 am
Not as bold as Bournemouth.

Just seen that :lmao
Logged

Offline ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,037
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:16:10 am »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:37:56 am
Most boring possible answer but I reckon the results are right and its the same top 4 as last year.  Conte seems to have won the initial power struggle at Spurs so he should be good for a season there.  City will just power on, I dont see Haaland taking too long to get going.  Dont know what Liverpool will be like yet - will really miss Mane but hard to see us dropping too far back absent big injuries again.

If anyone does itll be because Chelsea turn out to be dysfunctional and the second half of last season wasnt an uncertainty blip, which I wouldnt entirely count out but I cant see any of the others forcing them out.  Newcastle had good form but iirc were well beaten by every decent side they played.  And not convinced Ten Haag is going to be a success at all.  And who knows with Arsenal, that was the most confusing loss of form I think Ive ever seen.

Struggling to get any enthusiasm up for this at all to be honest.

Think I'm of the same opinion. The top 2 should remain the top 2. There's a bit of a caveat this year in that both sides have lost key forwards, so that might disrupt their rythym and it might come down to how well their replacements settle, but they still should have too much quality for the rest.

3-6 is a bit of a lottery. Spurs should improve and I agree with the comments on Conte. I think they will get 1 good full season out him, and if he's not up there competing for the title the toys might come out the pram.

Chelsea should improve with a £200M spend if they can get the players to sort out their defence.

Utd won't be the cluster feck of last year but from what I can see I'm not sure they will get the number of quality players they need to overtake the others.

And my club Arsenal, i was quietly confident going into the window and I'm happy with the Jesus & Vieira signings, but still no new midfield signing coupled with the potential non football news of the last week means our midfield is weaker than last season as it stands, and where it could all potentially fall down for me.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:20:57 am »
Liverpool
Abu Dhabi Sports Washers
Chelsea
Spurs
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,788
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:21:30 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 10:04:03 am
Ok, whos the imposter that didnt vote for Liverpool?

I'm guessing Tony the manc
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,798
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Someone's messing around. What else could explain the Blueshite getting a vote?  :o
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:27:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:23:53 am
Someone's messing around. What else could explain the Blueshite getting a vote?  :o
Im all for having a laugh and people being optimistic, but that is a bit much.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,400
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:36:23 am
Of course, but he hasn't had a full season there yet.  I think he'll at least get this one under his belt first.

Oh I agree. I feel there is a more than 0% chance he blows up this season, but I think it is unlikely. Going into the season after I feel chances of a blow up/falling out jump to 50% though
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,157
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:00:47 pm »
Brave people whoever voted Arsenal. Arteta will be gone by christmas.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,629
Re: Predictions: Top 4
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:07:43 pm »
Same as last year.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 