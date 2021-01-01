« previous next »
Where are you on the Political Compass?

ToneLa

Where are you on the Political Compass?
Today at 09:18:19 am
Just for fun! Let's not castigate eachother for being too / not enough lefty or something

https://politicalcompass.org/

UNLESS YOU'RE A TORY

unlikely on RAWK one thinks  ;D

this is me, yo, excuse my bleeding heart

Drinks Sangria

Re: Where are you on the Political Compass?
Today at 09:35:51 am
Interesting. Youre basically where I came out too, Tone. Some worrying statements on there if anyone was to put Strongly Agree - things about abortion and homosexuality. Things the state shouldnt control.

For a more specific view party wise of the UK - this is a fantastic tool - https://uk.isidewith.com/political-quiz. They should make people take this and their vote gets registered for whoever they come out with. I suspect a Tory majority would be impossible once the working class Tories realise theyre backing a party that in no way represents them or their political beliefs.
