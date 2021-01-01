Interesting. Youre basically where I came out too, Tone. Some worrying statements on there if anyone was to put Strongly Agree - things about abortion and homosexuality. Things the state shouldnt control.
For a more specific view party wise of the UK - this is a fantastic tool - https://uk.isidewith.com/political-quiz
. They should make people take this and their vote gets registered for whoever they come out with. I suspect a Tory majority would be impossible once the working class Tories realise theyre backing a party that in no way represents them or their political beliefs.