Author Topic: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead  (Read 856 times)

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
The former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died aged 67 after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara.

Abe, the countrys longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020, was flown to hospital by helicopter after the shooting. His death was first reported by the public broadcaster NHK.

Footage and accounts broadcast by Japanese media showed Abes speech interrupted by two loud bangs  possibly from a shotgun  and smoke, with Abe stumbling to the ground after the second shot. TBS Television reported that Abe had been shot on the left side of his chest and apparently also in the neck. NHK had initially quoted firefighters as saying Abe showed no vital signs.

Moments later, members of Abes security detail wrestled a man to the ground some metres behind the former prime minister. The suspect was wearing a grey shirt, light brown trousers and grey trainers. His face was partly obscured by a surgical mask. He reportedly did not attempt to flee before being detained at the scene.

NHK said a suspect, named by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, a 41-year-old resident of Nara, had been taken into custody but provided no further details.

Police said that the weapon thought to have been used in the attack was homemade, according to local media reports. A photograph showed two cylindrical metal parts that appeared to have been heavily bound with black tape lying on the road near the scene.

The conservative politician, who had been in Nara to make a campaign speech ahead of this Sundays upper house elections, was known for his Abenomics policy to lift the worlds third-biggest economy out of deflation and for supporting a more prominent role for Japans military to counter growing threats from North Korea and a more assertive China.

Having quit abruptly as premier in 2007 after one year in the post, he swept back for a rare second stint in 2012 pledging to revive a stagnant economy, loosen the limits of a post-world war two pacifist constitution and restore conservative values.

He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games and even appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover at Rio 2016.

While in office he failed to realise his main political ambition  to revise Japans pacifist constitution, which prohibits the country from using force to resolve international disputes. In recent weeks he had voiced support for significant rises in Japans defence budget, citing Russias invasion of Ukraine as proof that Japan should stay vigilant in case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

Abe became Japans longest-serving premier in November 2019, but by the summer of 2020, public support had been eroded by his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as a series of scandals, including the arrest of his former justice minister. Citing the return of a chronic bowel complaint that had contributed to the premature end to his first term in office, he resigned without presiding over the Games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

Japan has close to zero-tolerance of gun ownership  an approach that experts say contributes to its extremely low rate of gun crime. There were six reported gun deaths in 2014, according to the National Police Agency, and the number rarely exceeds 10, in a country of 126 million people.
***

Video clip showing aftermath with suspect being arrested

https://twitter.com/DailyWorld24/status/1545330502240026625?s=20&t=FUaCV8CWL3d298uINQQ5aA
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Shit, heard he had been shot on the news early this morning and his condition then was described as grave. RIP

Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Just read about him being shot which is incredibly disturbing in itself given the strictness of Japan's gun laws. RIP
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:07:28 am
Just read about him being shot which is incredibly disturbing in itself given the strictness of Japan's gun laws. RIP
I heard a report that the gun was homemade.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Looks to me, from the pictures, that the weapon was homemade or at least heavily modified. Truly awful. Dont know a lot about Japanese politics but Abe seems to have been about forever. I actually didnt realise he was no longer PM.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:11:31 am
I heard a report that the gun was homemade.


Certainly looks homemade
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Was shocked when I saw this news. Always thought he was a decent leader, why would someone want to kill him?? Must have been some real nutcase out there.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Really didn't think this would happen in a calm country like Japan of all places. Guns are scary stuff.

RIP
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Just crazy stuff

RIP
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
RIP. Sounds pretty horrifying, was it broadcast live on TV? 

Sounds like they've found explosives at the perpetrators house. Seems he's ex-Navy

Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:23:08 am
Really didn't think this would happen in a calm country like Japan of all places. Guns are scary stuff.

RIP

I think this is a bit of a euro-centric cliche that it's easy to fall into, but I don't think it has a great deal of grounding in truth, albeit they do have strict gun control.

Lots of examples recently and in recent decades of violence, including political violence in Japan:

Knife attacks on public transport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/October_2021_Tokyo_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/August_2021_Tokyo_stabbings

Most famously, and terrifying, the sarin attacks in 90s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_subway_sarin_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matsumoto_sarin_attack

Car attacks and bombs/highjackings on flights
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Tokyo_car_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippine_Airlines_Flight_434
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/All_Nippon_Airways_Flight_61
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/All_Nippon_Airways_Flight_857
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 11:17:55 am
Was shocked when I saw this news. Always thought he was a decent leader, why would someone want to kill him?? Must have been some real nutcase out there.

Popular leader yes, not sure I would say decent. He had some pretty contentious views, and was pretty focussed on changing the constitution so that Japan was no longer a pacifist country. As the suspected assassin was a member of the self-defence force, I wonder whether Abes future militaristic plans may have had something to do with it.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: penfold102 on Yesterday at 01:15:47 pm
Popular leader yes, not sure I would say decent. He had some pretty contentious views, and was pretty focussed on changing the constitution so that Japan was no longer a pacifist country. As the suspected assassin was a member of the self-defence force, I wonder whether Abes future militaristic plans may have had something to do with it.


I'm in no way cheering the assassination, but this is correct. He was also an economic right-winger and a social conservative who wanted to turn the clock backwards to a time of 'Japanese culture' overriding the more multicultural and liberal society that is evolving there.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
None of that makes him not decent.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 01:34:47 pm
None of that makes him not decent.


It depends on the context your using 'decent' in.

If you mean ability in his work, like "xyz is a decent striker", then fair enough.

If you mean moral decency, then I personally cannot consider somewone with deep right-wing, anti-liberal freedoms, pro-military views to be 'decent'.

Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 01:34:47 pm
None of that makes him not decent.
He was a very prominent denier of Japans war crimes..
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Then youre setting the Overton Window far narrower than (in my view) it should be.  Huge numbers of people hold those views and I cant personally think of anything abhorrent that Abe did, and in the end we all have to live together.
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 01:57:00 pm
He was a very prominent denier of Japans war crimes..

Thanks, Ill need to remind myself of this.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Wool on Yesterday at 01:57:00 pm
He was a very prominent denier of Japans war crimes..


Yes this is where he's indecent.

Declaring all japanese who consider pacifist post-ww2 national policy to now be dated - especially in context of north korean and chinese developments - and as 'pro-military' (and therefore definitely indecent) as if it means pro-starting wars seems a lot more overly simplistic.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Awful to hear. Comments on his policies are irrelevant, he was hugely respected and liked on the international stage.

Imagine if this happened to Blair, or even Johnson (no comment) or Trump. Look at poor Jo Cox, some Brexit nutcase and its barely remembered.

Some very serious questions to be asked of his security team though. Was hardly a packed crowd.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 01:57:13 pm
Then youre setting the Overton Window far narrower than (in my view) it should be.  Huge numbers of people hold those views and I cant personally think of anything abhorrent that Abe did, and in the end we all have to live together.Thanks, Ill need to remind myself of this.

You are absolutely right. Although I disagreed with his views and nationalistic tendencies, it is a tragedy. As with Jo Cox and David Amess, it was clearly a nutjob hellbent on killing him. I was purely speculating on his motives.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 02:03:52 pm

Some very serious questions to be asked of his security team though. Was hardly a packed crowd.


I lived in Japan from 2010 to 2018. During election season it was quite common to see prospective candidates and guest speakers standing on the roof of a minivan in crowded areas with virtually no protection. This kind of thing just doesnt happen in Japan. I wonder whether this might change things however.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 12:36:43 pm
I think this is a bit of a euro-centric cliche that it's easy to fall into, but I don't think it has a great deal of grounding in truth, albeit they do have strict gun control.

Lots of examples recently and in recent decades of violence, including political violence in Japan:

Knife attacks on public transport
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/October_2021_Tokyo_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/August_2021_Tokyo_stabbings

Most famously, and terrifying, the sarin attacks in 90s
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tokyo_subway_sarin_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Matsumoto_sarin_attack

Car attacks and bombs/highjackings on flights
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2019_Tokyo_car_attack
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philippine_Airlines_Flight_434
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/All_Nippon_Airways_Flight_61
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/All_Nippon_Airways_Flight_857

I can only go on my own experience but I believe in certain ways Japan is a calm country for crime, partly because conviction rates are so staggeringly high and prison sentence's so severe for certain crimes. On a day to day level for violent attacks and mugging it is very calm from what I can see

However there are massive, MASSIVE issues of sexual assault and very minimal punishment for such.

I also think fanatical or idiological attacks are comparatively more frequent to "standard" crime - I cannot say why this is but there have been a fair few cases. This and the Kyoto Animation arson attack comes to mind.

So while I don't think it is entirely without merit to say Japan is calm, but it's only half the reality. It is such a calm country for European's and Americans relative to the usual crime there, but there's plenty of other issues and crimes happening in Japan which are somewhat alien to us.

Japan is a place and culture and history I love, but like every country in the world, it has big social issues - some the same as the west, some very different, there's a lot about the place I do not like (much like everywhere in the world) despite my overall love for the place.


On Abe, I think it is horrid that anyone is killed in a political assassination, although as respected as he is there is plenty to say he was a horrible bastard, particularly his denial of Japanese war crimes and in particular the Korean Comfort Women. Still, I do not believe in any form of political violence/assassination, and I am horrified by this.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: penfold102 on Yesterday at 03:09:20 pm
I lived in Japan from 2010 to 2018. During election season it was quite common to see prospective candidates and guest speakers standing on the roof of a minivan in crowded areas with virtually no protection. This kind of thing just doesnt happen in Japan. I wonder whether this might change things however.

I suspect it will forever yes. The Sarin attacks led to Japan basically removing all public bins except in specific places by food shops or vending machines (learnt just to carry around rubbish when I went a few years ago).

I suspect such a death like this is going to change Japanese political campaign in the same vein
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:23:34 pm
I suspect it will forever yes. The Sarin attacks led to Japan basically removing all public bins except in specific places by food shops or vending machines (learnt just to carry around rubbish when I went a few years ago).

I suspect such a death like this is going to change Japanese political campaign in the same vein

This has always been a pet peeve of mine, looking for a garbage can in Japan basically consists of looking for the nearest convenience store and throwing something away sheepishly. Japanese overreaction to something terrible always has long lasting consequences that scar the public psyche. Many examples of this everywhere.

Regardless of Abe and his political views, it looks more and more like mental health is the issue here. These attacks are becoming more and more common in Japan in recent years, only this time the target was a huge political figure. In the end, I cannot condone something that allows the fringe elements of society to win.
Re: Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot dead
In the past 12 months there have been 10 shootings (8 linked to Yakuza) and 1 death in Japan. This guy manufactured a homemade pistol. If it does anything it will reinforce the current rules around handgun ownership in Japan. It sounds like this guy would have failed all of the tests in place to get access to any firearms.

We're never going to prevent people with mental health issues from committing these kinds of crimes. What does work is reducing the frequency and impact (number of victims) by having proper rules over gun ownership.

Japan V USA
Population: 120m v 300m
Gun Deaths: 1 v 45,000 (excluding suicides)
Guns per 100: 0.3 v 120 (USA more guns than people)

I'm hoping this changes nothing in Japan.


