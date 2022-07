In other words, the Wordle-inspired things that centre film and music. Does anyone else play these, and can you post about them without spoilers?Framed. Six film screenshots in increasing order of easiness. You have to guess the move in as few guesses as possible: Framed.wtfMoviedle. You get an entire film in one second and have to guess what it is. Each subsequent round gives you a fraction more time: https://www.moviedle.app/ Heardle. You get increasing snatches of songs from the intro and have to work them out as soon as possible: https://www.heardle.app/