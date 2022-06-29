Crosby Nick never fails.
In other words, the Wordle-inspired things that centre film and music. Does anyone else play these, and can you post about them without spoilers?Framed. Six film screenshots in increasing order of easiness. You have to guess the move in as few guesses as possible: Framed.wtfMoviedle. You get an entire film in one second and have to guess what it is. Each subsequent round gives you a fraction more time: https://www.moviedle.app/Heardle. You get increasing snatches of songs from the intro and have to work them out as soon as possible: https://www.heardle.app/
More time wasters for work!Just got Heardle on the first guess and Moviedle on the second. Not too bad.
Wow, the movie one was really hard. Guessed The Sting on my fourth try. #Moviedle #2022-06-29 🎥 ⬛️ 🟥 🟥 🟩 ⬜️ ⬜️ https://moviedle.app
Wish Id have read this before attempting it and would have got it on first go 🤦♂️ Two for me
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Oh shit, sorry lads. I thought it was a different movie for everyone.
haha no worries man Great game though. Looking forward to doing those movie ones each day with my morning coffee
struck out on Heardle
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.21]