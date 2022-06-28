« previous next »
Author Topic: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread  (Read 267 times)

Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread
« on: June 28, 2022, 11:31:35 am »
A good rules explanation is here if needed: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=310256.msg12204163#msg12204163

PM me your picks, you have 24 hours on each one.
Remember, all players must still be active, and any dates/cut offs will be as of today 28 June. (caps, age etc) - They will be judged on their current ability (ie their most recent performances)

Pick list

Crosby Nick
Tubby
Lobo
Adz
Lastrador - Kante,
red1977 - Muller
Robbieredman - De Gea
Samie - Fernandinho
Hazell
Drink Sangria
Lone Star Red - Thiago Silva
Vishwa - Benzema
surfer - Rui Patricio
Andy Muller - Suarez
Betty Blue
XabiArt
Redsince86

Banned List

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread
« Reply #1 on: June 28, 2022, 11:45:37 am »
Round 1

Pick any player that is 31+ in age

PM me your pick before 29/06 11:30am (24 hours from now for those not in UK)

Remember, all players must still be active, and any dates/cut offs will be as of today 28 June. (caps, age etc) - They will be judged on their current ability (ie their most recent performances)

Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:09:41 pm »
Round 1

Crosby Nick - Lewandowski
Tubby - De Bruyne
Lobo - De Bruyne
Adz - Lewandowski
Lastrador - Kante
red1977 - Muller
Robbieredman - De Gea
Samie - Fernandinho
Hazell - De Bruyne
Drink Sangria - Thiago Alcantara
Lone Star Red - Thiago Silva
Vishwa - Benzema
surfer - Rui Patricio
Andy Muller - Suarez
Betty Blue - Thiago Alcantara
XabiArt- No Pick
Redsince86 - Mykolenko - invalid pick
Max Powers- No Pick

Players needing to repick:
Crosby Nick
Tubby
Adz
El Lobo
Hazell
Betty Blue
Drinks Sangria

Banned List;
De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Thiago
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:11:24 pm »
Round 2

Pick a player to have represented their international u21 or lower international youth teams in the past 3 years

PM me your pick before 30/06 midday (24 hours from now for those not in UK)

Remember, all players must still be active, and any dates/cut offs will be as of 28 June. (caps, age etc) - They will be judged on their current ability (ie their most recent performances)
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:04:48 pm »


Round 2 results to follow asap.
Re: Modern Day Sheep draft 2022 - Pick thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:05:37 pm »
Round 3

Pick 2 players that played against each other in a continental cup final. Both players will be taken as individual picks (ie you may get one but not the other). No repicks will be allowed on this round.

Continental cup can include Europa, Champions league, Conference league, Copa libertadores and all equivalents, as well as the international team tournaments.

PM me your pick before 01/07 11:30am (22 hours from now for those not in UK)

Remember, all players must still be active, and any dates/cut offs will be as of today 28 June. (caps, age etc) - They will be judged on their current ability

If you want to wait for round 2 to see if you got your player/know if you need a certain position then that's fine. I'll PM everyone when all is ready
