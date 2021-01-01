Kate and William sound like the only good royals, 100x better than the annoying attention-seeking pair of Meghan and Harry. I can't stand them, so fake.



There is no such thing as a good Royal. In my view William might be the biggest c*** of them all and thats not a conspiracy theory. Im naturally inclined to hold any media darling type in contempt, but theres no way anyone paying the slightest bit of attention thinks William is a good person.Megan might be vain little brat but no way she deserved even 10% of the hate targeted at her by the British media over the last 7 years. I know a distraction when I see it.