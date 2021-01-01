Poll

 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4600 on: Yesterday at 05:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm
Kate and William sound like the only good royals, 100x better than the annoying attention-seeking pair of Meghan and Harry. I can't stand them, so fake.


Apparently Kate is fake as well these days
Offline Ab125

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4601 on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 pm »
Edwards has release his official photo since returning to the club
Offline Morgana

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4602 on: Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm
Kate and William sound like the only good royals, 100x better than the annoying attention-seeking pair of Meghan and Harry. I can't stand them, so fake.
There is no such thing as a good Royal. In my view William might be the biggest c*** of them all and thats not a conspiracy theory. Im naturally inclined to hold any media darling type in contempt, but theres no way anyone paying the slightest bit of attention thinks William is a good person.

Megan might be vain little brat but no way she deserved even 10% of the hate targeted at her by the British media over the last 7 years. I know a distraction when I see it.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 12:26:20 am »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 05:27:29 pm
There is no such thing as a good Royal. In my view William might be the biggest c*** of them all and thats not a conspiracy theory. Im naturally inclined to hold any media darling type in contempt, but theres no way anyone paying the slightest bit of attention thinks William is a good person.

Megan might be vain little brat but no way she deserved even 10% of the hate targeted at her by the British media over the last 7 years. I know a distraction when I see it.

Agree on Megan, I also think Charles is a better person/monarch than his mother
Online red_Mark1980

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 05:28:47 am »
Anyone got the van Dijk who cares gif?

It's frankly disgusting people care this much.
