 I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God

I shall say this humbly and with all my heart! God Save the King!
I shall mumble this somewhat
Meh
Not too happy about this
What a load of shite
I like Cheese, but not Royal Cheese. Royal cheese sucks ass!
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 126064 times)

Re: Swearing Allegience to the King!
« Reply #4240 on: May 7, 2023, 10:18:30 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on May  7, 2023, 03:51:41 am
We have an old man in a silly hat, you have daily mass shootings. So, you know, swings and roundabouts.

If only royalty was just an old man in a silly hat.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4241 on: May 7, 2023, 11:37:15 am »
While the corrupt Met were arresting people for protesting,

Quote
Three people were stabbed to death in separate incidents in east London over a period of less than eight hours as the bank holiday weekend began on Friday.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4242 on: May 7, 2023, 04:08:32 pm »
See all the politicians from all parties on the fence about arresting the protestors, even the women's support group were arrested and had their rape whistles confiscated

No fucking spine
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4243 on: May 7, 2023, 06:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May  7, 2023, 04:08:32 pm
See all the politicians from all parties on the fence about arresting the protestors, even the women's support group were arrested and had their rape whistles confiscated

No fucking spine

Scared of not getting votes from shithouses, I understand it, but I dont like it
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4244 on: May 7, 2023, 09:07:22 pm »
You'll Never Walk Alone being sung by couple of opera singers on some BBC coronation concert thing.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4245 on: May 7, 2023, 09:12:09 pm »
Turned it over to see some guy doing a Faith No More cover.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4246 on: May 7, 2023, 09:31:12 pm »
Just finished watching Frankie Boyle's take, it was very good.

Can also receommend 'The Windsors' too  :)
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4247 on: May 7, 2023, 11:13:11 pm »
Quote from: Machae on May  7, 2023, 04:08:32 pm
See all the politicians from all parties on the fence about arresting the protestors, even the women's support group were arrested and had their rape whistles confiscated

No fucking spine

Obviously, because that idiot Wes Streeting was doing the media rounds.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4248 on: May 7, 2023, 11:18:21 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on May  7, 2023, 09:12:09 pm
Turned it over to see some guy doing a Faith No More cover.

 ;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4249 on: May 7, 2023, 11:23:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  7, 2023, 09:07:22 pm
You'll Never Walk Alone being sung by couple of opera singers on some BBC coronation concert thing.

My missus has been out at a 50th, came in pissed, put that on and started singing along at full volume ;D

Always said she secretly wishes she was a Liverpool supporter
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4250 on: May 8, 2023, 01:41:32 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May  7, 2023, 06:58:05 pm
Scared of not getting votes from shithouses, I understand it, but I dont like it

Surely there's a limit to that and you have to be principled. The ability to protest is a cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Sick and tired of constantly trying to appease shithouse c*nts.

I can name you a multitude of examples of why this is hypocrisy and weak, but its no point
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4251 on: May 8, 2023, 01:44:29 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on May  7, 2023, 09:07:22 pm
You'll Never Walk Alone being sung by couple of opera singers on some BBC coronation concert thing.

Was that the royals trolling us?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4252 on: May 8, 2023, 08:47:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  8, 2023, 01:44:29 am
Was that the royals trolling us?

only if they were booing it
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4253 on: May 8, 2023, 09:16:36 am »
Turned the TV on and it was on BBC2.   The Nicky Cambell show,   Two women blabbering on about how emotional it was.   Soon turned it off
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4254 on: May 8, 2023, 11:27:21 am »
Didn't watch any of this concert thingy but going by the reporting on the BBC it looks like an absolute cringe fest. Your typical upper class group desperately trying to be cool and as always instead looking cringy as fuck.

Can not believe what I read about Tom Cruise.... "And Top Gun actor Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: "Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," before saluting and banking off." I mean I'd be cringing forever if I saw that in person. What a gimp.

The BBC are still fawning over this shit too with the big headline of ""Pa, we are all so proud of you." and William of course then rolling out the dead grandmother for some emotional reaction.

Think the Guardian had it spot on with it's review "a cobbled-together bunch of B-listers"
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4255 on: May 8, 2023, 07:41:02 pm »
Daily Fail...Spot the difference...Liverpool absolute scumbags for booing the National Anthem...meanwhile 'Toffees fans used the anthem as an opportunity to cheer proudly for their relegation threatened team'
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4256 on: May 8, 2023, 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  6, 2023, 09:45:52 am
Will most likely be de-arrested in an hour after the ceremony without charge and paperwork.

Pretends to be shocked

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-65527007

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4257 on: May 8, 2023, 09:59:45 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May  4, 2023, 06:40:01 pm
I doubt anyone will be charged. But I can see hundreds getting arrested under the act to keep them away but then released without charge

Same happened during Prince William's wedding. But then they were arrested the day before, held for 24 hours and then released without charge
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4258 on: May 8, 2023, 10:47:17 pm »
No surprise really. They'd much rather arrest people and then release them without charge and take the hit as opposed to let them protest.

A rep of the Union for the Met was on Stephen Nolan's show on Five Live yesterday smugly sticking up for them, saying they wouldn't arrest anyone without good reason. Hope they get him on tonight's show as well.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4259 on: May 8, 2023, 11:11:59 pm »
Quote from: Lad on May  8, 2023, 07:41:02 pm
Daily Fail...Spot the difference...Liverpool absolute scumbags for booing the National Anthem...meanwhile 'Toffees fans used the anthem as an opportunity to cheer proudly for their relegation threatened team'

I think Everton fans learnt from the backlash we received by ignoring the Anthem and concentrating on the reason they were there by supporting their team.


Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4260 on: May 8, 2023, 11:49:42 pm »
Fucking Nazi c*nts

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-65527007


What a fucking shithouse of a country we ive in
« Reply #4261 on: May 9, 2023, 04:00:19 pm »
London Met Chief, says 64 arrests were made, including a person wanted for sexual offences

Very kind of the police to let the King's brother attend the ceremony, though...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4262 on: May 9, 2023, 04:39:40 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on May  9, 2023, 04:00:19 pm
London Met Chief, says 64 arrests were made, including a person wanted for sexual offences

Very kind of the police to let the King's brother attend the ceremony, though...

;D
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4263 on: May 10, 2023, 01:48:20 am »

'Yes, the Met police threw royal protesters into cells for no good reason  but at least they regret it' - by Marina Hyde:-

Yet again, the force leads the way in incompetence and overreach. As for the PM who egged them on: nothing to do with im, guv

www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/09/met-police-royal-protesters-cells-force


Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4264 on: May 10, 2023, 07:36:33 am »
Quote from: oojason on May 10, 2023, 01:48:20 am
'Yes, the Met police threw royal protesters into cells for no good reason  but at least they regret it' - by Marina Hyde:-
Yet again, the force leads the way in incompetence and overreach. As for the PM who egged them on: nothing to do with im, guv
www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/may/09/met-police-royal-protesters-cells-force
Great article.

The Met remains in special measures, a mere two months having elapsed since the publication of Louise Caseys devastating report that found it institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic,

I think you can add Nazism to that list as well now  ::)

What a monumental fuck-up. Expressing "regret" is no better than the usual drivel of "lessons learnt". Do they fuck ever on either statement.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4265 on: May 10, 2023, 08:25:40 am »
As a 'Starmer man', even I had a chuckle at chuckle at this bit.

"Labour leader and former lawyer Keir Starmer couldnt say whether he did or didnt condemn the arrests. A lack of clarity that suggests once again that Starmers favourite position is not so much sitting on the fence as locking on to it."
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4266 on: May 10, 2023, 08:39:48 am »
Quote from: John C on May 10, 2023, 07:36:33 am
Great article.

The Met remains in special measures, a mere two months having elapsed since the publication of Louise Caseys devastating report that found it institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic,

I think you can add Nazism to that list as well now  ::)

What a monumental fuck-up. Expressing "regret" is no better than the usual drivel of "lessons learnt". Do they fuck ever on either statement.

It was always obvious that they would do this, arrest then seek forgiveness. As for Starmer, the article describes him perfectly
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4267 on: May 10, 2023, 10:17:16 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 10, 2023, 08:25:40 am
As a 'Starmer man', even I had a chuckle at chuckle at this bit.

"Labour leader and former lawyer Keir Starmer couldnt say whether he did or didnt condemn the arrests. A lack of clarity that suggests once again that Starmers favourite position is not so much sitting on the fence as locking on to it."

He ran it by his right wing consultant and he told him the Mail loved the arrests.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4268 on: May 10, 2023, 10:18:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on May 10, 2023, 10:17:16 am
He ran it by his right wing consultant and he told him the Mail loved the arrests.
I knew I'd regret it.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4269 on: May 10, 2023, 10:35:26 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on May 10, 2023, 08:25:40 am
As a 'Starmer man', even I had a chuckle at chuckle at this bit.

"Labour leader and former lawyer Keir Starmer couldnt say whether he did or didnt condemn the arrests. A lack of clarity that suggests once again that Starmers favourite position is not so much sitting on the fence as locking on to it."

Nye Bevan's comment comes to mind (I forget who it was about - possibly Attlee). "He sat on the fence so long the iron entered into his soul."
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4270 on: May 10, 2023, 10:41:27 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on May 10, 2023, 10:35:26 am
Nye Bevan's comment comes to mind (I forget who it was about - possibly Attlee). "He sat on the fence so long the iron entered into his soul."
;D

I always think that the more you sit on the fence, the more both sides get sick of the sight of your arse. But I understand why Starmer is doing it.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4271 on: May 11, 2023, 01:31:56 pm »
Just finished watching that Jimmy Savile documentary on Netflix. Himself and Charles were great old pals weren't they

Reckon Savile had some dirt on these inbred paedo c*nts
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #4272 on: Yesterday at 11:56:50 pm »
Fv9m-V8-LWc-AEMe-Fs" border="0

Bet theyll get some stick down the pub for that pic
