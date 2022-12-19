Ill admit I have zero interest in the Royals and have not followed this story, until I got wind of Clarksons two pennorth.



That old lizard Murdoch has lived too long. Moreover, hes paid - handsomely - a long succession of self-serving and utterly reprehensible shock jocks and given them column space to peddle their gammon-bating, misogynistic bile.



Journalism for too long has danced to his tune. James OBrien on LBC called out Murdoch and Clarkson in a scathing rebuke:



https://youtu.be/Bzi_rvp8s5c



Good watch that, thanks for posting. As he points out, it's inexplicable that Kuenssberg failed to raise it with the editor of that rag during her interview yesterday morning