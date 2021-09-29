« previous next »
The Monarchy*

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3680 on: Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:59:10 pm
I don't think he flew a helicopter. I can just remember him in some bunker firing a machine gun - my ten year old burst out laughing and said,"They could have given him a real gun, there should be casings going all over the place". I know nothing of such things, but I remember he was only there for about three days because someone 'accidentally' leaked his location on many occassions and it was deemed risky so he came back.
That's right - I just checked Wiki. It was, of course, Andrew who was - as George W Bush might put it - a 'chopper driver'.*

Prince Harry was in the army.

* Apocryphal, but it always felt so right/true.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3681 on: Yesterday at 06:48:18 pm
Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 03:38:03 pm
Oh come now! Sure you loathe the monarchy but since when did talent, charisma or intelligence determine how successful you become? You only have to look at Musk to see that you don't need any of the above.  Besides this, Harry flew combat helicopters in a war zone.  I'd argue that you need a modicum of intelligence, talent and dedication to be able to do that.  As for Markle, you can call it a "low-level" TV show but you don't sustain 130+ episodes of an international TV show without some talent.  And would Harry have looked at her if she wasn't hot?
Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut, founded the first successful new car company in the US in literally decades and the first commercially successful space company ever. Saying he has no intelligence is laughable. He may not be much of an inventor but he's a business genius, regardless of how embarrassing his midlife crisis becomes. Flying a helicopter for a few months is quite a neat skill but it's something most people can be trained to do and I don't see it being a springboard to the entertainment business for anyone else.

As for Markle, she didn't 'sustain' Suits, she was in a supporting role for a few years when she obviously was a low-level actress, considering she failed to do anything else of note in that period. The film offers haven't exactly been rolling in since either.

But it's one thing to be the face of something, a character in a reality show. It's quite another to be given huge money to create your own shows about whatever you want when you have no experience in doing so whatsoever. As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them. And I'm not sure what Markle being 'hot' has to do with anything given it has nothing to do with their show.

Quote from: Mark Walters on Yesterday at 03:38:03 pm
On the one hand, you say the narrative is artificial and hypocritical.  On the other you say you don't know how accurate most of what they're saying is. So your narrative is ok but theirs isn't? And if you watch the programme you'll see that that's the point: William and Kate can say what they feel but won't because the Royal Family will not (be allowed to) publicly comment on this kind of thing, but will use their official press offices to tell the media what they feel benefits them.
They're making a career criticising the existence of an institution they've both profited from and which is the only reason anyone cares about them to begin with. That in itself is hypocritical, even before you get on to the ludicrous 'speaking truth to power' comments. As for my 'narrative', I'm not being paid a huge amount by Netflix to broadcast my opinions publicly or demanding people believe me, so it isn't quite on the same level, is it?

Movng on to the last part, I'd be interested to see what Megan and Harry's ex-staff would be saying if they weren't bound by NDAs, but quite apart from that, the expectation is what? That Charles or William should turn the whole thing into an ugly public slanging match? Harry knows they never will so he can basically make any allegation he wants and claim any opposition is machinations from 'the press office'.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3682 on: Yesterday at 07:20:59 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm
That's right - I just checked Wiki. It was, of course, Andrew who was - as George W Bush might put it - a 'chopper driver'.*

Prince Harry was in the army.

* Apocryphal, but it always felt so right/true.

Harry was a co-pilot of Apache helicopters in the Army Air Corps during his 2nd tour, his first tour of Afghanistan was as a forward air controller before some rag from Australia broadcast he was there and it got cut short.

He may have his flaws but i still respect him doing two tours of Afghan. As ex-RAF who was pretty comfortable during my 3 months there, i know if i was a millionaire who didn't have to go it would be the last place on earth you'd find me.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3683 on: Yesterday at 08:11:49 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 06:48:18 pm
Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut, founded the first successful new car company in the US in literally decades and the first commercially successful space company ever. Saying he has no intelligence is laughable. He may not be much of an inventor but he's a business genius, regardless of how embarrassing his midlife crisis becomes. Flying a helicopter for a few months is quite a neat skill but it's something most people can be trained to do and I don't see it being a springboard to the entertainment business for anyone else.

As for Markle, she didn't 'sustain' Suits, she was in a supporting role for a few years when she obviously was a low-level actress, considering she failed to do anything else of note in that period. The film offers haven't exactly been rolling in since either.

But it's one thing to be the face of something, a character in a reality show. It's quite another to be given huge money to create your own shows about whatever you want when you have no experience in doing so whatsoever. As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them. And I'm not sure what Markle being 'hot' has to do with anything given it has nothing to do with their show.
They're making a career criticising the existence of an institution they've both profited from and which is the only reason anyone cares about them to begin with. That in itself is hypocritical, even before you get on to the ludicrous 'speaking truth to power' comments. As for my 'narrative', I'm not being paid a huge amount by Netflix to broadcast my opinions publicly or demanding people believe me, so it isn't quite on the same level, is it?

Movng on to the last part, I'd be interested to see what Megan and Harry's ex-staff would be saying if they weren't bound by NDAs, but quite apart from that, the expectation is what? That Charles or William should turn the whole thing into an ugly public slanging match? Harry knows they never will so he can basically make any allegation he wants and claim any opposition is machinations from 'the press office'.

 Theres a couple of fellas might have something to say about that.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3684 on: Today at 09:48:50 am
Saw a clip where they were moaning about living in a property on the grounds of Kensington Palace and not
Kensington Palace itself.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3685 on: Today at 10:22:20 am
right... is it just me.... or basically... simply... harry and meg were just very very very very very very very naive?

regardless of the monarchy being not wot it seems mister - even the curtsy thing, like... even i know how to curtsy right? and i'm a bloke

but it's great fun watching the high and mighty show us mere mortals that we are all the same

..well, in fact, by their upbringing... they are actually worse
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3686 on: Today at 10:33:34 am
Quote
As much as people might hate the Kardashians or the Pauls, they built their brands and their audiences from nothing or virtually nothing over a number of years. They earned their chances and they took them.

Ah yes, the Kardashians had virtually nothing* And Musk did not create Tesla.

*apart from the $30m+ from Robert Kardashians estate and his fame and connections as OJs lawyer

Quote
Elon Musk helped build PayPal into a juggernaut

Quote
in 1999, Musk co-founded X.com, an online financial services and e-mail payment company.[58] X.com was one of the first federally insured online banks, and over 200,000 customers joined in its initial months of operation.[59] Even though Musk founded the company, investors regarded him as inexperienced and replaced him with Intuit CEO Bill Harris by the end of the year.[60]

In 2000, X.com merged with online bank Confinity to avoid competition,[52][60][61] as Confinity's money-transfer service PayPal was more popular than X.com's service.[62] Musk then returned as CEO of the merged company. His preference for Microsoft over Unix-based software caused a rift among the company's employees, and led Peter Thiel, Confinity's founder, to resign.[63] With the company suffering from compounding technological issues and the lack of a cohesive business model, the board ousted Musk and replaced him with Thiel in September 2000.[64] Under Thiel, the company focused on the money-transfer service and was renamed PayPal in 2001.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3687 on: Today at 10:53:53 am
With the royals, Musk, the Paul brothers and Kardashians in the one thread, we just need the Tories and trump before we can rename it the bunch of c*nts thread
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3688 on: Today at 10:57:05 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:53:53 am
With the royals, Musk, the Paul brothers and Kardashians in the one thread, we just need the Tories and trump before we can rename it the bunch of c*nts thread

Never heard of them before know but they look,like a right pair of twats.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3689 on: Today at 11:09:33 am
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Today at 10:57:05 am
Never heard of them before know but they look,like a right pair of twats.
Neither had I. But when I looked them up, I realised that I had come across Logan Paul before:
Quote
Logan Paul was blasted on social media this New Years Eve after he posted a YouTube clip of himself visiting the famous Aokigahara suicide woods in Japan  a video that included footage of a man who had recently hanged himself.

https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/logan-and-jake-paul-everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-youtube-megastars-203389/
That's pretty gross. Demonstrates an extreme lack of empathy. I don't know why anyone would support someone like that.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3690 on: Today at 12:30:55 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:09:33 am
Neither had I. But when I looked them up, I realised that I had come across Logan Paul before:That's pretty gross. Demonstrates an extreme lack of empathy. I don't know why anyone would support someone like that.

That's his most spectacular one. He blamed the lack of empathy on a 'brain injury' from playing football...  I also recall him doing a stunt where he was 'going gay' for a month. An absolute cretin, followed by cretins.  You'll be glad to know he plans to run for US president, someday.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3691 on: Today at 01:45:39 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:30:55 pm
That's his most spectacular one. He blamed the lack of empathy on a 'brain injury' from playing football...  I also recall him doing a stunt where he was 'going gay' for a month. An absolute cretin, followed by cretins.  You'll be glad to know he plans to run for US president, someday.

I remember Dawn Porter had a BBC show where she questioned whether she was gay so she decided to do the supposed gay thing which was flat share with a few women who were, snog one of them and then at the end 'realise' that she wasnt gay.

Safe to say shit like that hasnt aged well. But that was a while ago, unlike that stunt Paul did i believe fairly recently.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3692 on: Today at 03:23:57 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:45:39 pm
I remember Dawn Porter had a BBC show where she questioned whether she was gay so she decided to do the supposed gay thing which was flat share with a few women who were, snog one of them and then at the end 'realise' that she wasnt gay.

Safe to say shit like that hasnt aged well. But that was a while ago, unlike that stunt Paul did i believe fairly recently.
Sounds like utter, vacuous shite.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b00901j7/episodes/guide

I was not in the UK at the time of airing, so I had not even heard of it.
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3693 on: Today at 07:28:52 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:58:21 am
That's fair enough. Except, 'tradeoffs' does not fairly describe the situation since Prince Harry was born into it and had no choice in the matter. Indeed, he has attempted to extricate himself from from it - for very understandable reasons, and as far as this is feasible - and he is being vilified for it. This goes to my earlier comments about 'a lack of imagination'. How do you think you would have come out of being born into that Family?

Just for the sheer mischief of the exercise.....would it be fair to say that in a much more enlightened world, no child should EVER be born into anything that removes informed, adult choice from them....and requires them to fulfil religious or institutional obligations by deint of their parentage or bloodline?

I'm very strongly in the "individual choice trumps all obligations" ....camp myself and don't believe that the living... (parents included) have ANY RIGHTS whatsoever to lay obligation or expectation on their children.

I'd even go so far as to say that doing so ought to be classed as "abuse" in many cases, and I'd say the monarchy is a primary example of what no parents should ever be allowed to try and bestow upon their offspring.....namely.....hereditary duty and/or servitude to an institutional framework.

Custom and history be damned.....it's high-time parents were prevented from having children for any other reason than to give liberty, choice and self-determination to a new life.

No exceptions.

My two cents...

 ;)
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3694 on: Today at 07:38:12 pm
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 07:28:52 pm

Just for the sheer mischief of the exercise.....would it be fair to say that in a much more enlightened world, no child should EVER be born into anything that removes informed, adult choice from them....and requires them to fulfil religious or institutional obligations by deint of their parentage or bloodline?

I'm very strongly in the "individual choice trumps all obligations" ....camp myself and don't believe that the living... (parents included) have ANY RIGHTS whatsoever to lay obligation or expectation on their children.

I'd even go so far as to say that doing so ought to be classed as "abuse" in many cases, and I'd say the monarchy is a primary example of what no parents should ever be allowed to try and bestow upon their offspring.....namely.....hereditary duty and/or servitude to an institutional framework.

Custom and history be damned.....it's high-time parents were prevented from having children for any other reason than to give liberty, choice and self-determination to a new life.

No exceptions.

My two cents...

 ;)

regardless of the monarchy - every faith group would not be accepting of that

what? freedom of choice? free to live your own life the way you want to? free to have your own opinions? free to philosophise about such things?

have you gone mad  :wave
