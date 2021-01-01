I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.



I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.



And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged just doesn't go down well with anyone. I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.