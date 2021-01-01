« previous next »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:45:06 pm
But why do so many here loath Meghan (and Harry)? I'm a bit surprised that anyone would care so much as to hate either of them in particular (out of the whole Royal Family). I mean, if it was the whole family, that would be understandable. But since they do hate these two, what is it about her (and him) which gets them foaming at the mouth? I just do not get it.

I dont think there is any evidence that they are hated or loathed (unlike Uncle Andy) more a question of disinterest in the lives of two people who sought publicity by commissioning a series of documentaries about themselves.
I think there is general disinterest in both sides of this saga.  There are some serious issues affecting the country at the moment and this is off many peoples radar.
We are Loyal Supporters

Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 07:37:19 pm
My tory voting,  Brexit supporting father-in-law has now stopped buying The Mail after a long conversation.  Done my bit with him, now moving on to his mates.

The sad thing is he has absolutely no idea why he adopts the views he has other than saying it is what we all do.  Weird.

Fair play mate, I try to do likewise but sometimes you just can't beat ignorance.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:45:06 pm
But why do so many here loath Meghan (and Harry)? I'm a bit surprised that anyone would care so much as to hate either of them in particular (out of the whole Royal Family). I mean, if it was the whole family, that would be understandable. But since they do hate these two, what is it about her (and him) which gets them foaming at the mouth? I just do not get it.

Not sure they loath them specifically, it's more a general Royal loathing.
I haven't watched any of the Netflix show yet, but if nothing else it's got the usual crowd of right wing arseholes into a right fluster.
I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.

I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.

And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged just doesn't go down well with anyone.  I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 12:36:55 pm
I think a lot of the dislike comes initially from the UK press initially being negative about her, the same as they were about Fergie. Two outsiders who join the monarchy and both seem unsure of quite what to do or say. I think the advantage of Katie is that she seems so ridiculously perfect and would never do or say anything that Fergie/Meghan would do.

I think most people start out with an open mind on everyone but she just seems to have had these own goals of bringing drama into the situation. Her and her father ending up in court, doing an Oprah interview about her in laws family affairs and then doing another one and all for money. OK, so they didn't get paid directly for the Oprah one, but even that was disingenuous when they were getting paid for other deals they did with her production company.

And finally, moaning about things when you are already incredibly privileged]/b] just doesn't go down well with anyone.  I'm finally done with these two. I hope they live happy lives together and find some better more productive purpose with their lives.

If part of the "moaning" concerns the hypocritical & discriminatory relationships that the UK media & monarchy have with issues of race, though, surely it's 'good' that a light is being shone on it - regardless of the socio-economic status of the 'accusers'?

(Devil's advocate post, as much as anything else)
