So apparently the Indian government have kicked off if Camila wears the coronation crown she is supposed to wear because it contains a massive diamond (called the Koh I Noor) that the British took from India only they didnt. The Koh I Noor was taken from the Sikh Empire following its defeat to the British in 1849, the territory of the Sikh Empire crosses the current border between India and Pakistan but most of its territory is in present day Pakistan as was its capital, Lahore where the diamond was actually kept, so if it belongs to anyone its Pakistan and the only reason the Sikhs had it was because we extorted it from a rebellious Afghan royal who needed protection.