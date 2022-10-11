« previous next »
The Monarchy*

Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!)

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3600 on: October 11, 2022, 09:28:10 pm
Knew it would be on a Saturday. They just don't want to give us a bank holiday so soon after another.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3601 on: October 11, 2022, 09:34:55 pm
Why can't they just go to the registry office or do it online  or something.
Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3602 on: October 12, 2022, 11:10:14 am
Quote from: andyrol on October 11, 2022, 09:15:00 pm
Idiotic parasites decide to have mad crowning ritual on a Saturday 6th May , we play Brentford at home.lots of games in London. Games off again? Oh and not even a bank hol.


Apparently plenty of comments in the Torygraph supporting it being on a weekend, along the lines of "good, avoids the economic damage of an extra holiday".

Utter c*nts.

If I have to suffer funding these parasites, then I at least want the odd bank holiday as compensation.

west_london_red

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3603 on: October 12, 2022, 11:56:49 pm
So apparently the Indian government have kicked off if Camila wears the coronation crown she is supposed to wear because it contains a massive diamond (called the Koh I Noor) that the British took from India only they didnt. The Koh I Noor was taken from the Sikh Empire following its defeat to the British in 1849, the territory of the Sikh Empire crosses the current border between India and Pakistan but most of its territory is in present day Pakistan as was its capital, Lahore where the diamond was actually kept, so if it belongs to anyone its Pakistan and the only reason the Sikhs had it was because we extorted it from a rebellious Afghan royal who needed protection.
Bullet500

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3604 on: October 23, 2022, 07:36:03 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/royals-bloody-trophy-hunting-past-23410242 - Royals' bloody trophy hunting past when Queen posed with tiger shot by Prince Philip

> In the same year, he was made president of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Nice.
Tesco tearaway

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3605 on: October 23, 2022, 12:08:31 pm
Quote from: Bullet500 on October 23, 2022, 07:36:03 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/royals-bloody-trophy-hunting-past-23410242 - Royals' bloody trophy hunting past when Queen posed with tiger shot by Prince Philip

> In the same year, he was made president of the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Nice.
With a name like 'Bullet' you shouldn't have the cheek to criticise anyone about hunting  ::)

Only joking Magnum
Bullet500

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3606 on: October 24, 2022, 04:05:33 am
 ;D
kavah

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3607 on: Today at 01:14:16 pm
Prince Harrys new show is decent
thaddeus

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3608 on: Today at 04:21:05 pm
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:14:16 pm
Prince Harrys new show is decent
I've not watched it but seem to know a lot about it  ::).  Good popcorn TV?

I've never really warmed to Harry although he's probably the most relatable of the royal family (but still very unrelatable).  If he and his wife are needling the rest of them though then I'm all for it.
Kenny's Jacket. Santa's Belly. Ronaldo's Neck.

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3609 on: Today at 04:23:44 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:21:05 pm
I've not watched it but seem to know a lot about it  ::).  Good popcorn TV?

I've never really warmed to Harry although he's probably the most relatable of the royal family (but still very unrelatable).  If he and his wife are needling the rest of them though then I'm all for it.

Yeah shes been proven to be a liar and Im completely meh on Harry, but the amount they piss off gammons is great.
tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3610 on: Today at 05:59:22 pm
I really couldn't think of anything less interesting than the latest "show."
spen71

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3611 on: Today at 07:26:38 pm
Couldnt give a toss
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3612 on: Today at 07:47:05 pm
They are definitely maximising all they can out of his royal roots. Both clearly are idiots but the fact they are making money off the back off pissing off the royal family and the press in the UK is great.

Still a bit odd how Meghan Markle won an award for her human rights work in terms of exposing racism in the royal family.
thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3613 on: Today at 08:57:03 pm
Fair play. Now make the rest of the fuckers privately funded.
