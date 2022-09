Under what law can they do this?



Who?Does the Monarchy own the IP rights for the footage? If these are state ceremonies, what the fuck 'rights' belong to Chuck?The Royal family want all the trappings, privilege, money, and forelock-tugging sycophancy associated with a constitutional monarchy, but want the IP rights associated with all these state ceremonies too. Chuck (and they) are absolute c*nts. Fuck 'em. When are the serfdom going to get a clue?