Author Topic: The Monarchy*

Andy

Re: The Monarchy*
September 21, 2022, 08:48:43 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 21, 2022, 08:11:00 pm
I'm all for a bit of tradition, but nonsense like that just looks stupid and expensive.

You're not really 'all for tradition' if seeing someone in a funny hat read things out is upsetting for you though, are you? I can't imagine it was that expensive!

I guess most people on here will agree with you, but other parts of society see history, value and entertainment in it.
lamad

Re: The Monarchy*
September 21, 2022, 10:43:21 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 21, 2022, 07:58:03 pm
I've been in the states for 22 years and can assure you there is a strong fascination with the royal family as a living, active thing over here. I'm with 4pool on this one. The fact that the royal family still exist and 'rule' makes all the buildings, history and tradition around them way more impactful and exciting for a visitor. Seeing where Marie Antoinette lived 200 years ago (or w/e) as opposed to seeing where the King lives now, is a big difference imo.i

Impossible to put a $ number on it though.
It might be different in the States, though no US citzens I have ever talked to appeared smitten with the British Royal Family, but the tiny percentage I came in contact with surely could be entirely not representative. But in Europe I really think that the Monarchy is not the main draw, at least not from a certain generational point onward. Maybe it has to do with the fact that places like France, Austria or Germany got rid of their last monarchs quite a while ago (and there is probably a fair amount of people in Spain who would happily live without their lot!) and generally we do quite well without them. It's about the history and culture and that will remain.

People from all over the world in their millions visit historical sites all over the planet, from ancient Greek, Roman, Mayan, Egyptian to former royal buildings all over Europe and elsewhere. If a living monarch would be needed to bring in the masses, how do you explain Versailles - which gets considerably more visitors per year than Royal places in London - being a success, why is the Colosseum a huge tourist magnet - you could say it is a glorified ruin with no Emperor or gladiators in sight.

London is the most visited city in Europe, but looking at single attractions there are actually several elsewhere as well as in London itself that get a lot more visitors than the Tower of London. Buckingham Palace does not even come into play as there is only very limited access to that. Pre pandemic years show museums like the National History or the British Museum or the National Gallery or Tate Modern each get more visitors per year than the ToL.

Thinking the Monarchy has a real significant influence on visitor numbers is really selling London and the whole of Britain short. As mentioned surely more people visit because they were influenced by British culture, music, the fact that the place is steeped in history good and bad, the fact that you find some of the best museums and art exhibitons in the world there. People visit London just to go see musicals and plays. Not to mention parks, gardens and anything from quaint little villages to Scotland's lakes and Highlands and on and on. If the British monarchy was abolished tomorrow and places like Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and Balmoral would be opened to the public in a big way, they would be visited from here into the next millennium. You could say the Monarchy played its part over the centuries, but it is really really not needed in this day and age, not even for tourism.
« Last Edit: September 21, 2022, 10:54:57 pm by lamad »
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
September 21, 2022, 11:07:28 pm
Lamad - one reason the various museums and galleries are more popular than the Tower of London is that they are FREE!

lamad

Re: The Monarchy*
September 21, 2022, 11:29:22 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 21, 2022, 11:07:28 pm
Lamad - one reason the various museums and galleries are more popular than the Tower of London is that they are FREE!

Kew Gardens has big numbers, too, and is not free. Edinburgh Castle is a huge tourist hit and is charging for entry. Versailles charges for tickets as well, which doesn't seem to deter the seven million plus visitors per year.
Edit: I know those London museums are free, I have been multiple times to many of them (and they do sometimes have special exhibits which you have to pay for). And while you don't pay to enter I am pretty sure many people spent quite a bit on food and souvenirs.   ;)
« Last Edit: September 21, 2022, 11:33:28 pm by lamad »
elbow

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 12:27:05 am
Public holiday here in Australia wide today, then another one for Victoria only tomorrow.

The Friday one is for the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne on Saturday, sort of the FA Cup Final equivalent.

4 day weekend, sweet!
thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 12:39:37 am
Quote from: jepovic on September 21, 2022, 10:34:22 am
Harry Potter probably draws more tourists than the royalties these days

Anyone I know is going for this or abba. And their obligatory selfie is usually tower bridge or Big Ben.
carling

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 06:47:56 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September 21, 2022, 07:58:03 pm
I've been in the states for 22 years and can assure you there is a strong fascination with the royal family as a living, active thing over here. I'm with 4pool on this one. The fact that the royal family still exist and 'rule' makes all the buildings, history and tradition around them way more impactful and exciting for a visitor. Seeing where Marie Antoinette lived 200 years ago (or w/e) as opposed to seeing where the King lives now, is a big difference imo.

Impossible to put a $ number on it though.

When I visited the US I couldn't believe the fascination with them.  I travelled across middle America just after Kate had George, when people heard my accent I was regularly asked how Kate was - as if I bloody knew.  Couldn't believe how excited they were about an event in the UK that had barely registered with me.

I guess it's a constant joke about visiting the UK to see the Queen.  She was referenced so much in American film and TV - Monica from Friends would only use her best plates if the Queen of England was visiting :)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 09:35:10 am
Quote from: lamad on September 21, 2022, 11:29:22 pm
Kew Gardens has big numbers, too, and is not free. Edinburgh Castle is a huge tourist hit and is charging for entry. Versailles charges for tickets as well, which doesn't seem to deter the seven million plus visitors per year.
Edit: I know those London museums are free, I have been multiple times to many of them (and they do sometimes have special exhibits which you have to pay for). And while you don't pay to enter I am pretty sure many people spent quite a bit on food and souvenirs.   ;)

On another point both St Pauls and Westminster Abbey charge whereas the Vatican is free.

Mind you the cafe in the British Museum is pretty good, worth spending some money there.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 10:16:38 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on September 22, 2022, 09:35:10 am
On another point both St Pauls and Westminster Abbey charge whereas the Vatican is free.

Mind you the cafe in the British Museum is pretty good, worth spending some money there.

The restaurant and bar on Level 6 of the Tate Modern is one of my fave spaces in London. Fantastic views across the Thames to St Paul's.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 10:18:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September 22, 2022, 10:16:38 am
The restaurant and bar on Level 6 of the Tate Modern is one of my fave spaces in London. Fantastic views across the Thames to St Paul's.

Thanks for that. One to add to my next trip to London.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 11:51:07 am
Quote from: carling on September 22, 2022, 06:47:56 am
When I visited the US I couldn't believe the fascination with them.  I travelled across middle America just after Kate had George, when people heard my accent I was regularly asked how Kate was - as if I bloody knew.  Couldn't believe how excited they were about an event in the UK that had barely registered with me.

I guess it's a constant joke about visiting the UK to see the Queen.  Se was referenced so much in American film and TV - Monica from Friends would only use her best plates if the Queen of England was visiting :)
Well, you probably experienced - in some places at least - people getting excited by a visiting Brit. When I lived in the US, some areas would take my British accent in their stride (and not necessarily just big cities). But out in the sticks, some reactions were positively giddy - I was exotic! ;D Where I first lived in the States, I'd get reactions such as, 'I can't believe someone from England is living in our town'. My American wife would roll her eyes at it all. ::) But when I was in the UK visiting home, we then experienced the reverse - I recall a shop assistant excitedly exclaimed, 'I cannot believe that a real-life American is in our shop'! So, can you imagine the reaction of these people if they actually met a film star, let alone royalty!?

Of course it is interesting to meet people from various places around the world, especially when they are from a more insular, less well-travelled country. But gushy reactions, or giddy excitement over the mere idea of someone (the Queen) - I find that strange. But even if I do not understand it, these reactions are genuinely felt and quite sweet really.

Anyway, the reaction of Americans (and other foreigners) to British royalty does not cause me distress. But when Brits fawn over the King/Queen, it means something different. It says something about their place in the national pecking order and their acceptance of it. They know their place and are happy - they are Ronnie Corbett in the infamous sketch. This dismays me.
LuverlyRita

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 12:39:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 22, 2022, 11:51:07 am
Well, you probably experienced - in some places at least - people getting excited by a visiting Brit. When I lived in the US, some areas would take my British accent in their stride (and not necessarily just big cities). But out in the sticks, some reactions were positively giddy - I was exotic! ;D
I experienced the same but in my case it was always the Scouse twang that caused the excitement. The usual question would then follow - "Do you know The Beatles?" (i.e. proper Royalty!). The biggest problem was always resisting the urge to go into full wind-up mode ;D
Ray K

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 12:46:43 pm
Quote from: elbow on September 22, 2022, 12:27:05 am
Public holiday here in Australia wide today, then another one for Victoria only tomorrow.

The Friday one is for the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne on Saturday, sort of the FA Cup Final equivalent.

4 day weekend, sweet!
Don't you also have a holiday for the Melbourne Cup horse race?  What a country state.
Iska

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 12:52:13 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on September 22, 2022, 12:39:32 pm
I experienced the same but in my case it was always the Scouse twang that caused the excitement. The usual question would then follow - "Do you know The Beatles?" (i.e. proper Royalty!). The biggest problem was always resisting the urge to go into full wind-up mode ;D
Were so sensitive to accents that it was funny to sometimes meet people there who couldnt pick up on the accent but knew something wasnt quite right.  Are you from back east?  Uh, yeah, quite far east actually
Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 05:51:12 pm
Come on, let's get this thread up to 96 pages in honour of our Queen.  :D
Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 06:58:10 pm
It's what she would've wanted
mikeb58

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 07:37:39 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 22, 2022, 05:51:12 pm
Come on, let's get this thread up to 96 pages in honour of our Queen.  :D

Ok..did you know The Queen owned Aintree Retail Park?
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 07:40:03 pm
I've started watching The Crown. It's like a documentary.
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 07:43:47 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 22, 2022, 07:40:03 pm
I've started watching The Crown. It's like a documentary.

Its very much dramatised. But its dramatised by a bunch of people who dont like the Royal family.
spen71

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 08:10:00 pm
When my I was visiting my ex father in law, just outside DC, I was asked if I knew David beckham.
Oldmanmick

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 08:21:06 pm
Quote from: spen71 on September 22, 2022, 08:10:00 pm
When my I was visiting my ex father in law, just outside DC, I was asked if I knew David beckham.

& do you ?
Jon2lfc

Re: The Monarchy*
September 22, 2022, 08:23:21 pm
Quote from: thejbs on September 22, 2022, 12:39:37 am
Anyone I know is going for this or abba. And their obligatory selfie is usually tower bridge or Big Ben.
Reading your post got me thinking.. was anyone caught taking a selfie with the Queen's coffin in the background?

It wouldn't surprise me if someone did. And equally, it wouldn't surprise me either if not even one of the thousands who stopped at the coffin didn't, out of social fear.
elbow

Re: The Monarchy*
September 23, 2022, 12:40:12 am
Quote from: Ray K on September 22, 2022, 12:46:43 pm
Don't you also have a holiday for the Melbourne Cup horse race?  What a country state.

We do. Horse Day.
The North Bank

Re: The Monarchy*
September 23, 2022, 01:14:10 am
Quote from: killer-heels on September 22, 2022, 07:43:47 pm
Its very much dramatised. But its dramatised by a bunch of people who dont like the Royal family.


Great watch. Especially when the football is cancelled because of a death in the royal family.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 10:22:05 am
Quote from: spen71 on September 22, 2022, 08:10:00 pm
When my I was visiting my ex father in law, just outside DC, I was asked if I knew David beckham.
It's much worse for Irish people in America on holiday, when I was in Boston years ago I was being asked, "do you know my cousin Jim in Offaly?", "my uncle Finbarr lives in Athlone, you know him"?, they think that because Ireland is so comparatively small compared to the US that everyone knows everyone......there are 7m people in Ireland for fuck sake!
Red Berry

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 10:50:40 am
In case anyone is interested,  here's a brief video on how currency may change.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/Xend2MWUHes" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/Xend2MWUHes</a>

Short version: expect some coins next year, but the BoE just spent the past six years upgrading to plastic bank notes and is in no mood to overhaul them again.

By the time finding Liz on your coin becomes a novelty, William will likely have been on the throne for a fair while.
thejbs

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:22:05 am
It's much worse for Irish people in America on holiday, when I was in Boston years ago I was being asked, "do you know my cousin Jim in Offaly?", "my uncle Finbarr lives in Athlone, you know him"?, they think that because Ireland is so comparatively small compared to the US that everyone knows everyone......there are 7m people in Ireland for fuck sake!

That happened to me in NYC and it turned out I did know the person they were talking about - he was a close mate of mine.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:11:49 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:22:05 am
It's much worse for Irish people in America on holiday, when I was in Boston years ago I was being asked, "do you know my cousin Jim in Offaly?", "my uncle Finbarr lives in Athlone, you know him"?, they think that because Ireland is so comparatively small compared to the US that everyone knows everyone......there are 7m people in Ireland for fuck sake!

I dunno,it was almost a running gag/drinking game to find a connection between random Irish visitors and the Irish bartenders at my pre covid local,happened an awful lot!
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:08:53 pm
That happened to me in NYC and it turned out I did know the person they were talking about - he was a close mate of mine.
;D
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 06:28:13 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3rTb2SpzqHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3rTb2SpzqHY</a>

John Oliver talks about turning down an OBE. Around 5:30
Wabaloolah

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 02:33:10 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on September 22, 2022, 07:40:03 pm
I've started watching The Crown. It's like a documentary.
the missus and daughter have just started watching it today, I've already watched it and thought it was good entertainment and made me hate the fuckers even more than I did before.

My particular favourite lines are when Edward VIII, refers to the Queen Mother as "Cookie"
BER

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 06:55:19 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:28:13 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3rTb2SpzqHY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3rTb2SpzqHY</a>

John Oliver talks about turning down an OBE. Around 5:30

Wow, Sky cut a sarcastic reference to the Queen's death from his show.
HarryLabrador

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 07:43:43 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/25/uk-broadcasters-battle-monarchy-over-control-of-queens-memorial-footage

UK broadcasters battle monarchy over control of Queens memorial footage
Palace has said TV channels can only retain an hour of footage from events during the mourning period.

Buckingham Palace has stipulated that broadcasters can only retain 12 minutes of footage from the hour-long funeral service for the Queen at Westminster Abbey. 
British television channels are in a battle with the monarchy over who controls the historic record of Queen Elizabeth IIs commemorations, after Buckingham Palace insisted broadcasters could only retain an hour of footage for future use.

The BBC, ITV and Sky News have been given until Monday to produce a 60-minute compilation of clips they would like to keep from ceremonial events held across the 10 days of mourning for the Queen. The royal household will then consider whether to veto any proposed inclusions.

Once the process is complete, the vast majority of other footage from ceremonial events will then be taken out of circulation. Any news outlets wishing to use unapproved pieces of footage would have to apply to the royal family on a case-by-case basis, even for material that has already been broadcast to tens of millions of people.

Its completely illogical and doesnt make sense, said one journalist with knowledge of the negotiations. Were furious that theyre trying to restrict how people can relive sombre but important historic events.

The negotiations shed further light on how the royal family has shaped news coverage of the Queens death. The former editor of ITN, Stewart Purvis, has said the policy is tantamount to self-censorship.

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment.

The Guardian has previously revealed that the palace vetoed several clips from the Queens memorial services and banned them from being reused in news reports and social media clips. Royal staff had a WhatsApp group including senior executives from the BBC, ITV and Sky News which they used to control which footage could be used. A member of the royal household would send a message every five minutes either approving or refusing the use of the previous block of video.

There was reluctant acceptance of this approach among British broadcasters, particularly when the palace suggested footage was intruding on the personal grief of royals. But now the battle has shifted towards who controls the historical narrative of the Queens death.

One journalist said: We all get that moments of individual distress might not want to be revisited. Thats a different decision to having to a wide shot removed.

According to sources at the broadcasters, the palace has said they can retain the rights to show up to 12 minutes of footage from the hour-long Westminster Abbey funeral service, 12 minutes from the Windsor castle committal service and only a few minutes from each of the various vigils that took place as the Queens coffin lay in Westminster Hall in London and St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

One particular bone of contention is the palaces assertion that it has a veto over the use of footage of King Charles IIIs accession council. This was the lengthy event where the new monarch was formally proclaimed in a televised ceremony involving leading politicians, overseen by Penny Mordaunt.

Broadcasters have been told they are allowed to retain a maximum of 12 minutes of footage from this constitutionally important occasion. Longer clips would need to be a cleared with the royal household.

The concern is that the royal veto will be used to scrub mildly embarrassing moments from the historic record. At one point the king was seen to be irritated by the presence of a pen on the table at the accession council. The palace is also believed to have raised concerns about a shot from Westminster Hall that featured Mike Tindall, the husband of the Queens granddaughter Zara Phillips, checking his watch while observing the Queen lying in state.

Purvis told LBC he had concerns that the royal family had asserted the ability to retrospectively take footage out of circulation. Once its been transmitted, once we recorded in our own homes and our own video recorders and suddenly were being told that certain sequences didnt happen, we cant show them again and its just unrealistic, he said.

Theres no other way of interpreting that than effectively not censorship but basically self-censorship. It was wonderful coverage and I think the palace will reflect that they have made a mistake.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 07:52:33 pm
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 07:43:43 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/sep/25/uk-broadcasters-battle-monarchy-over-control-of-queens-memorial-footage

UK broadcasters battle monarchy over control of Queen’s memorial footage
Palace has said TV channels can only retain an hour of footage from events during the mourning period.
That's fucking hilarious. :lmao

The Royal Family want to have their cake and eat it too.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:45:02 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:54:36 pm
The Royals do realise that this event is plastered all over the internet, right?  They are aware that international broadcasters have access to the exact same footage, yes?

The entire event is probably already available as a torrent on Pirate Bay.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:59:09 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:54:36 pm
The Royals do realise that this event is plastered all over the internet, right?  They are aware that international broadcasters have access to the exact same footage, yes?

The entire event is probably already available as a torrent on Pirate Bay.

They've not long acknowledged they are in to the 20th century. Give them a chance for goodness sake.

It's this kind of shit that will see them off.
Schmidt

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:25:20 pm
Let them do what they want out of respect, they just lost a family member, etc etc.
