Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 79198 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 04:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:14:48 am
I meant the monarchy, not the buildings.  You can get rid of the family and keep the historical sites.  The ToL is a World Heritage Site, it'll always bring in tourists.  People visit National Trust properties for their cultural and historical value, as well as their values to nature.


They chopped the heads of the French Royals 230+ years ago and plenty of people still visit Versailles (which is more open than it would have been) and, when they do, they then understand why there was a revolution.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 04:56:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:34:29 am
I might be giving them too much credit, but I thought the "royal period of mourning" was just to give them time without public responsibilities to re-structure the "royal family" business. Lots of people in new roles etc.


re-structure


i.e. sack the staff
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 05:01:15 pm »
Of course the most exciting thing is new stamps, bank notes and coins. I suspect these might be rarer in time.




I thought the strange thing about yesterday is that if the Queen had died 2 years ago we might have seen Trump, Johnson and Putin at Westminster Abbey, with Johnson stumbling through a reading whilst Trump nods pathetically and Putin looks like he;s working out how to get poison into Johnson's corn flakes, just think how lucky we were.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 05:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Filler. on September 19, 2022, 10:13:03 pm
'Did she manage to reign Putin in?' Jesus  ;D



You've wilfully ignored the nuance of my brief point in order to flex. This will become normal... you wait.

:lmao

Cracked up reading this last night
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:01:15 pm
I thought the strange thing about yesterday is that if the Queen had died 2 years ago we might have seen Trump, Johnson and Putin at Westminster Abbey, with Johnson stumbling through a reading whilst Trump nods pathetically and Putin looks like he;s working out how to get poison into Johnson's corn flakes, just think how lucky we were.
Hmmm.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 05:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on September 19, 2022, 10:06:09 pm
falklands, managed decline, the miners, boris, diana/charles, andrew - has she ever done anything ?
Exactly, what are her "achievements"?
Offline shook

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm »
In the orgy of monarch worship/fawning, we have some Brits calling for the return of the Empire, on Sky News no less

https://twitter.com/Murdoch_RC/status/1571754192968253444#m

In fact this is why Queen-Saint Eliz was better than the unknown variable of Charles, since her life has been a steady decline of British power with certain exceptions such as its impressive money-laundering capabilities
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:21:32 am
This lot get another 7 days off work to mourn.    I had one day off for each of my parents.
probably depends on your job, I had the week off when my Dad passed away and could have had longer but I opted to go back the following Monday (funeral was on the Friday - he died on the previous Saturday)
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 06:40:25 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm
In the orgy of monarch worship/fawning, we have some Brits calling for the return of the Empire, on Sky News no less

https://twitter.com/Murdoch_RC/status/1571754192968253444#m

In fact this is why Queen-Saint Eliz was better than the unknown variable of Charles, since her life has been a steady decline of British power with certain exceptions such as its impressive money-laundering capabilities

Its Sky Australia stirring the shit.
Offline Simplexity

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 07:23:15 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm
In the orgy of monarch worship/fawning, we have some Brits calling for the return of the Empire, on Sky News no less

https://twitter.com/Murdoch_RC/status/1571754192968253444#m

In fact this is why Queen-Saint Eliz was better than the unknown variable of Charles, since her life has been a steady decline of British power with certain exceptions such as its impressive money-laundering capabilities

Would love to see how exactly the UK would force India to do anything these days. Farcical stuff.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm »
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 08:44:17 pm »
I'm kinda on the fence regarding the future of the royal family. I don't care for them, but don't wish them any harm. I do see the pros and cons of keeping them as well. They are leeches and overblown, but in some ways the only thing keeping the country united and relevant in the world.

They don't ask to be in the news a lot, although some of them honestly don't help themselves in that regard. Most of the time they are in the news it's for all the wrong reasons, and not for the charitable things a lot of them do unseen by most of us.

However, if they do want to have a future, it's become clear to me they need a massive overhaul. They need to modernize and they need to trim away a lot of the outdated nonsense that goes on around them. The cosplay and kid on medals have to go. They need to cut the family tree to a single branch, save maybe a couple in case of accidents or American divorcees.

But the thing that was really annoying me by close of play yesterday, was the lack of non white, male, over 50 year old men who run the family and the country in their fancy coats and made up stupid titles who we will not see until the next great event. We live in a multi cultured society it would seem, but there still appears to be a glass ceiling when it comes to certain aspects of the firm and the higher ranks in the armed forces.

I really don't want to appear to be controversial in any way, but it was starting to really annoy me even before yesterday. For me, it is something they need to address sooner rather than later.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 06:22:11 pm
In the orgy of monarch worship/fawning, we have some Brits calling for the return of the Empire, on Sky News no less

https://twitter.com/Murdoch_RC/status/1571754192968253444#m

In fact this is why Queen-Saint Eliz was better than the unknown variable of Charles, since her life has been a steady decline of British power with certain exceptions such as its impressive money-laundering capabilities

Just for clarification, Sky News Australia is like Fox on steroids.

Sky News UK has no affiliation and is owned by Comcast and NBC. It's actually impressive that even during Murdoch's reign Sky News largely did it's own thing.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 10:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 10:34:07 pm
Just for clarification, Sky News Australia is like Fox on steroids.

Sky News UK has no affiliation and is owned by Comcast and NBC. It's actually impressive that even during Murdoch's reign Sky News largely did it's own thing.
Well, it had to comply with news broadcasting regulations:

https://www.ofcom.org.uk/tv-radio-and-on-demand/broadcast-codes/broadcast-code/section-five-due-impartiality-accuracy
Offline lamad

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 11:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:20:35 pm
:lmao

Cracked up reading this last night
Just to clarify (again) this was in reply to a post saying the Queen had influenced a lot of things and I just went with the first hyperbolic thoughts that came into my mind. It was meant as a "please state whatever positive and active influence she had on political and other decisions". By design her role was to be neutral, she never clearly voiced opinions so how could she have influenced others on the world stage? At best she did not have a negative impact when staying silent, at worst bad stuff happened and she kept stumm when maybe she could have changed things for the better. Admittedly that was not the time nor the role she was born into at the time she got the job, but it didn't change over time.

Offline 4pool

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 04:10:23 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:05:09 am
If you argue with a royalist they say they only cost as £60m a year but bring in a billion. Id really like to see receipts for that. All around the world there are former royal palaces that are still visited by millions. The National Trust has the homes of many minor royals or aristos on their books that are very well attended. It just makes we wonder if these people get their information off the side of a bus or from the mouths of media barons.

I'm not going to debate the money aspect.

But,go outside the UK and ask those who want to go to England, what do you want to see.

Living in the USA, I can tell you of those who talk about going or who have been to the UK either a majority of the time it was to see the historical sites or for some to see some of the historical sites. And they are historical because of the Monarchy. That is intrinsically linked.

If you live in the USA, the link between the UK and the USA goes back to the founding of the USA. The Monarchy was part of that, so that is why so many Americans want to experience or learn more about the Monarchy and the various historical sites in the UK. Not to mention the two World Wars the two countries fought side by side.

Now if you go to other countries and ask their citizens what would be on their bucket list if they were to visit the UK, many would talk about the historical sites and the Monarchy.

Let's just say tourists don't rush to 10 Downing Street or the Houses of Parliament as their first choice sight seeing destinations.

Or i'll put it to you another way. If you or anyone within the UK were going to travel to the USA, what historical sites would you have on your list to go see. And therein lies the rub. Maybe The White House. Now name other sites.

In the Uk there is a lot to see. Loads of places. And it's all due to the Monarchy and the long history of the country itself.
