If you argue with a royalist they say they only cost as £60m a year but bring in a billion. Id really like to see receipts for that. All around the world there are former royal palaces that are still visited by millions. The National Trust has the homes of many minor royals or aristos on their books that are very well attended. It just makes we wonder if these people get their information off the side of a bus or from the mouths of media barons.
I'm not going to debate the money aspect.
But,go outside the UK and ask those who want to go to England, what do you want to see.
Living in the USA, I can tell you of those who talk about going or who have been to the UK either a majority of the time it was to see the historical sites or for some to see some of the historical sites. And they are historical because of the Monarchy. That is intrinsically linked.
If you live in the USA, the link between the UK and the USA goes back to the founding of the USA. The Monarchy was part of that, so that is why so many Americans want to experience or learn more about the Monarchy and the various historical sites in the UK. Not to mention the two World Wars the two countries fought side by side.
Now if you go to other countries and ask their citizens what would be on their bucket list if they were to visit the UK, many would talk about the historical sites and the Monarchy.
Let's just say tourists don't rush to 10 Downing Street or the Houses of Parliament as their first choice sight seeing destinations.
Or i'll put it to you another way. If you or anyone within the UK were going to travel to the USA, what historical sites would you have on your list to go see. And therein lies the rub. Maybe The White House. Now name other sites.
In the Uk there is a lot to see. Loads of places. And it's all due to the Monarchy and the long history of the country itself.