I'm kinda on the fence regarding the future of the royal family. I don't care for them, but don't wish them any harm. I do see the pros and cons of keeping them as well. They are leeches and overblown, but in some ways the only thing keeping the country united and relevant in the world.



They don't ask to be in the news a lot, although some of them honestly don't help themselves in that regard. Most of the time they are in the news it's for all the wrong reasons, and not for the charitable things a lot of them do unseen by most of us.



However, if they do want to have a future, it's become clear to me they need a massive overhaul. They need to modernize and they need to trim away a lot of the outdated nonsense that goes on around them. The cosplay and kid on medals have to go. They need to cut the family tree to a single branch, save maybe a couple in case of accidents or American divorcees.



But the thing that was really annoying me by close of play yesterday, was the lack of non white, male, over 50 year old men who run the family and the country in their fancy coats and made up stupid titles who we will not see until the next great event. We live in a multi cultured society it would seem, but there still appears to be a glass ceiling when it comes to certain aspects of the firm and the higher ranks in the armed forces.



I really don't want to appear to be controversial in any way, but it was starting to really annoy me even before yesterday. For me, it is something they need to address sooner rather than later.