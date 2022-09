Without any hyperbole, the world has lost a hugely influential figure, and we might feel it the most. It's nuts how much she was respected. Like why?! But she was arguably THE calming figure in this ridiculous world of ours.



She never upset anyone or anything, so why would she not be respected - she shook hands with politicians and world rulers and influencers over decades, but never called any of them out for anything or actually influenced anything. She was a diplomatic link for state visits. Did she help refrain the US from repeated political/military stunts worldwide, did she manage to bring extremist parties in unstable countries to the table for talks, did she manage to reign Putin in? How in the world was she a, let alone the, calming figure in our world?