BER

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3240 on: Today at 12:13:50 pm
Sad that she didn't get to pick her own funeral music.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3241 on: Today at 12:15:51 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 12:13:01 pm
I have this argument with the gammon father in law. If the monarchy are that good for the economy, why are thousands homeless, struggling with energy prices and millions visiting food banks?  Pretty sure when you look at the accounts for Liverpool City Council, we wont see a section for income from the money generated by the royals.

To be fair theres quite a few sections of those particular accounts that have much more interesting stuff than the monarchy in them. Fat Joe and his various tradesmen for example
Millie

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:16:12 pm
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 11:41:16 am
Are fully Christian funerals always this impersonal?

No - My Mum's funeral was very recent and we had some tunes she liked.  I read the tribute to her life, which even brought a few laughs.  Was really nice to be honest.  The vicar was brilliant.
lfcred1976

  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3243 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:15:51 pm
To be fair theres quite a few sections of those particular accounts that have much more interesting stuff than the monarchy in them. Fat Joe and his various tradesmen for example
Yeah haha. Makes Harry Redknapp look on the level.
DaveLFC

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3244 on: Today at 12:18:32 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:13:50 pm
Sad that she didn't get to pick her own funeral music.
For her private funeral she probably did.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3245 on: Today at 12:20:15 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 12:13:01 pm
I have this argument with the gammon father in law. If the monarchy are that good for the economy, why are thousands homeless, struggling with energy prices and millions visiting food banks?  Pretty sure when you look at the accounts for Liverpool City Council, we wont see a section for income from the money generated by the royals.

Same goes for the Tories.

Monarchy and Conservativism goes hand in hand. Elitist aristocrats who view everyone beneath them as plebs. Bafflingly the bulk of Brits still tug their forelocks. vote Tory and bow to their overlords.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3246 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm
My thoughts exactly about the "Royals", homelessness and malnutrition are rife, yet this single family are sitting on goodness knows how much money, and they do absolutely NOTHING to improve the lives of their "subjects", it's crazy that the very same people revere them so much.
TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3247 on: Today at 12:21:11 pm
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 12:18:32 pm
For her private funeral she probably did.
My wife met a couple going to her private funeral at the cafe down the road from us earlier

Was her chauffeur for 25 years apparently 

So it seems it will be family and people who worked for her
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3248 on: Today at 12:22:47 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:21:11 pm
My thoughts exactly about the "Royals", homelessness and malnutrition are rife, yet this single family are sitting on goodness knows how much money, and they do absolutely NOTHING to improve the lives of their "subjects", it's crazy that the very same people revere them so much.

Stockholm Syndrome.

Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3249 on: Today at 12:23:11 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:21:11 pm
My wife met a couple going to her private funeral at the cafe down the road from us earlier

Was her chauffeur for 25 years apparently 

So it seems it will be family and people who worked for her
My wife's friend from the Wirral was invited as he got an OBE/MBE (can't remember which) for services to charity.
Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3250 on: Today at 12:24:52 pm
This bit looks like something out of Doctor Who.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3251 on: Today at 12:26:33 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:57:50 am
Indeed. Although the costs of ceremonial heads of state are not necessarily much greater with a monarchy. Plenty of European states have very slimmed down monarchies that still perform the necessary duties (as do those with an elected president of course).

The UK chooses to maintain all of this and its associated cost.
These  fuckers cost us £85m+ a year.

The role of PM is £160K

Im sure we can pay a HoS  similar to the head of government. 
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3252 on: Today at 12:26:50 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:13:50 pm
Sad that she didn't get to pick her own funeral music.

Anybody know the bagpipes tune they played when they were bringing her to Westminster Abbey?
Elmo!

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3253 on: Today at 12:27:02 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:21:11 pm
My wife met a couple going to her private funeral at the cafe down the road from us earlier

Was her chauffeur for 25 years apparently 

So it seems it will be family and people who worked for her

Yeah my coleague is going because her folks worked for the Queen at Balmoral for decades.
surfer. Fuck you generator.

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3254 on: Today at 12:27:04 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:11:11 pm
It's a very symbolic end of era as we become a failed Tory state, a pariah nation from our own continent after throwing away a partnership with our biggest trading block. The union will be next.

Still not too late. England's biggest asset is in its people, the research ecosystem, the quality of the workforce, engineering, the base language, the geography, spaces for the next generation in energy, a developed financial ecosystem and hub. You make the most of these things, then it's a major player in world affairs. You let Tory scum make decisions on how to deploy these resources, corrupt them, the rot will continue. There's a spectrum for any country, the last point being where people revolt in violent protest to enact change, as happened in Sri Lanka recently, but the sooner it's done the easier the road back. Hopefully the elections, whether earlier or in a couple of years start the process, unless Truss spectacularly surprises.

The monarchy was never relevant in any of this. She got a good name by keeping her mouth shut on everything, well done, the country still needed to be run.
Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3255 on: Today at 12:27:54 pm
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:13:50 pm
Sad that she didn't get to pick her own funeral music.

Get a bit of YNWA on please.
KevLFC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Monarchy*
Reply #3256 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm
Good job it's not raining
