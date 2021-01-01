It's a very symbolic end of era as we become a failed Tory state, a pariah nation from our own continent after throwing away a partnership with our biggest trading block. The union will be next.



Still not too late. England's biggest asset is in its people, the research ecosystem, the quality of the workforce, engineering, the base language, the geography, spaces for the next generation in energy, a developed financial ecosystem and hub. You make the most of these things, then it's a major player in world affairs. You let Tory scum make decisions on how to deploy these resources, corrupt them, the rot will continue. There's a spectrum for any country, the last point being where people revolt in violent protest to enact change, as happened in Sri Lanka recently, but the sooner it's done the easier the road back. Hopefully the elections, whether earlier or in a couple of years start the process, unless Truss spectacularly surprises.The monarchy was never relevant in any of this. She got a good name by keeping her mouth shut on everything, well done, the country still needed to be run.