This is like a fever dream of bollocks.



Loads of people in fancy dress carrying a massive coffin with a very old lady in it while the country rots around them and a far right libertarian smirks inside ready to crash what’s left of the currency that carries said old ladies face on it this week. And in the meantime my partner (who usually doesn’t like this stuff) drones on about the intricacies of the interpersonal tussles between the inbred family like they’re the Kardassians (which they are ultimately…)