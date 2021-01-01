« previous next »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3160 on: Today at 10:08:24 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:59:54 am
Hope this isn't too inappropiate, but was it announced what the Queen died of? I just saw a picture taken in May for the Jubilee and she looked her "usual" self. 4 months later, the final picture when meeting Truss was like a completely different person.
I just had a Google and couldn't find anything but speculation on the COD.

One story saying it could be weeks before it's made public.

Earlier in the year the Queen was on the news and my partner looked at her and said no way she makes Christmas.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:26 am by Son of Spion »
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3161 on: Today at 10:14:56 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:10 am
Why is he famous?  What has he ever done?
Born in Germany. Went to Oxford. Ex Tory MP. Establishment man.

Guaranteed to be roped in on this one.
Online Hazell

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3162 on: Today at 10:16:04 am »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 10:01:16 am
One of life's great mysteries.

Indeed.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3163 on: Today at 10:16:45 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:14:56 am
Born in Germany. Went to Oxford. Ex Tory MP. Establishment man.
But he was famous before he was an MP why?
W

Offline red_Mark1980

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3164 on: Today at 10:21:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:45 am
But he was famous before he was an MP why?

Radio, books and then TVAM.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3165 on: Today at 10:26:16 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:16:45 am
But he was famous before he was an MP why?
TV presenter, journalist, author, broadcaster, theatre production, publishing.

Oh, and former European Monopoly champion.
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3166 on: Today at 10:28:45 am »
This is the most boring thing thats ever been on television
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3167 on: Today at 10:29:12 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 09:11:23 am
So what is the job of our monarch. By the way, not my monarch as they should be abolished. But genuinely curious as to what her role is. So please do tell me as Im struggling to see what she actually done apart from go places and meet people.

Still being head of state. To me, the most important part is that the monarch approves the prime minister. In that way, there is a third party check on who the PM is. Obviously, I don't think giving that power to someone for heridatary reasons is fantastic, but I do think it's an important role that the political system needs.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3168 on: Today at 10:29:46 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:45 am
This is the most boring thing thats ever been on television

And I watched the Red Star Belgrade v Marseille European Cup Final.
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3169 on: Today at 10:30:28 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:29:12 am
Still being head of state. To me, the most important part is that the monarch approves the prime minister. In that way, there is a third party check on who the PM is. Obviously, I don't think giving that power to someone for heridatary reasons is fantastic, but I do think it's an important role that the political system needs.

What is the check exactly? He or she gets voted in and she just says yes, thats fine. If the country voted in a far right government, there is fuck all the head of state would do to stop it.
Offline Rhi

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3170 on: Today at 10:31:39 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:28:45 am
This is the most boring thing thats ever been on television

Dont you think its just hilariously batshit though? Its all completely insane.

Putting the Labour PMs (plus John Major) on the front row in front of the other Tory ones was a ballsy move by her Maj & team as well tbf. 😂
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3171 on: Today at 10:32:53 am »
I dont mind this ceremonial stuff. Its the queuing for the lying in state that was madly crazy.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3172 on: Today at 10:33:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:28 am
What is the check exactly? He or she gets voted in and she just says yes, thats fine. If the country voted in a far right government, there is fuck all the head of state would do to stop it.
It's like the 'fit and proper' ownership test in football. It means nothing.

If the likes of Thatcher and Johnson slip the net, anything goes.
Online lfcred1976

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3173 on: Today at 10:34:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:28 am
What is the check exactly? He or she gets voted in and she just says yes, thats fine. If the country voted in a far right government, there is fuck all the head of state would do to stop it.

Correct. As that would then be undermining democracy if she refused.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3174 on: Today at 10:35:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:30:28 am
What is the check exactly? He or she gets voted in and she just says yes, thats fine. If the country voted in a far right government, there is fuck all the head of state would do to stop it.

But they could. It won't happen with a government that has been voted in, but it could if there was a junta-like takeover.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3175 on: Today at 10:39:31 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 10:34:10 am
Correct. As that would then be undermining democracy if she refused.
Tommy (Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) Robinson would be ushered in too, if he were ever elected.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3176 on: Today at 10:42:05 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:59:54 am
Hope this isn't too inappropiate, but was it announced what the Queen died of? I just saw a picture taken in May for the Jubilee and she looked her "usual" self. 4 months later, the final picture when meeting Truss was like a completely different person.

I believe a post mortem wasn't permitted, so not an inappropriate question to me

She did seem to grow frailer though. Plus she had COVID this year didn't she? That brings cardiovascular complications

Hope I am not some sort of monstrous figure for suggesting that 96 is not an especially suspicious age to be dying at. A good innings by many a standard. Not to suggest that makes it any easier for her loved ones.

Natural causes I suppose it shall remain.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3177 on: Today at 10:47:08 am »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 09:37:53 am
70 years of handing awards to normal citizens and military that have done unselfish acts over their lifetime that benefit others. Hardly fuck all. Yes i know the honours system is abused (mostly by politicians) but a fair amount of very worthy people do make it through.

If we had abolished the monarchy 70 years ago we would most likely have had a presidential figure at the same if not more cost that would have had to have done these duties, with a political bias.

How would a president cost more?
Im sure it wont be that hard to find one not affiliated to a party quite easily. 
Online redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3178 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:39:31 am
Tommy (Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon) Robinson would be ushered in too, if he were ever elected.

The problem is designing a democratic system that allows the people to elect who they want, but prevent takeovers. Without it becoming undemocratic. So a sense-checks is really all you can do.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3179 on: Today at 10:52:41 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:48:12 am
The problem is designing a democratic system that allows the people to elect who they want, but prevent takeovers. Without it becoming undemocratic. So a sense-checks is really all you can do.

We have legislation that prevents Britain First and BNP standing for election. So its doable.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3180 on: Today at 10:53:16 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:48:12 am
The problem is designing a democratic system that allows the people to elect who they want, but prevent takeovers. Without it becoming undemocratic. So a sense-checks is really all you can do.

Referendums for near-enough everything it's possible to have a referendum about

Lol this country would be toast within six months
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3181 on: Today at 10:53:30 am »
This is like a fever dream of bollocks.

Loads of people in fancy dress carrying a massive coffin with a very old lady in it while the country rots around them and a far right libertarian smirks inside ready to crash whats left of the currency that carries said old ladies face on it this week. And in the meantime my partner (who usually doesnt like this stuff) drones on about the intricacies of the interpersonal tussles between the inbred family like theyre the Kardassians (which they are ultimately)
Offline Rhi

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3182 on: Today at 10:54:41 am »
Why are there so many different types of hat? 🫡
Online Shankly998

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3183 on: Today at 10:57:14 am »
Good formation on show needs more movement in the box though to get the result.
Online Libertine

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3184 on: Today at 10:57:50 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:47:08 am
How would a president cost more?
Im sure it wont be that hard to find one not affiliated to a party quite easily. 

Indeed. Although the costs of ceremonial heads of state are not necessarily much greater with a monarchy. Plenty of European states have very slimmed down monarchies that still perform the necessary duties (as do those with an elected president of course).

The UK chooses to maintain all of this and its associated cost.
