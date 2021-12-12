She wasn't my monarch. I didn't vote for her.

You didn't answer the question though. What did she actually do? What do any of them do to deserve the pedestal the lunatics put them on?



We dont vote for monarchs because they dont make political decisions, we vote for politicians who do and if we dont like that then in theory we vote those politicians out. I dont know how to explain it better, we have a constitutional monarchy that is mainly a tourist attraction (according to the royalists) in fact YOU if youve ever voted have made more political decisions that affect us than the Queen ever did.I would like a referendum on ending the monarchy, although the thought of president johnson gives me the shivers, you do realise any presidential figure will be a politician and will be involved in political decisions that will affect you.Google is your friend when it comes to what does a constitutional monarch doIn a monarchy, a king or queen is Head of State. The British Monarchy is known as a constitutional monarchy. This means that, while The Sovereign is Head of State, the ability to make and pass legislation resides with an elected Parliament.Although The Sovereign no longer has a political or executive role, he or she continues to play an important part in the life of the nation.As Head of State, The Monarch undertakes constitutional and representational duties which have developed over one thousand years of history. In addition to these State duties, The Monarch has a less formal role as 'Head of Nation'. The Sovereign acts as a focus for national identity, unity and pride; gives a sense of stability and continuity; officially recognises success and excellence; and supports the ideal of voluntary service.Me, Id scrap it tomorrow, although while I was fairly ambivalent towards the Queen when I wasnt serving (and Ive no time for Chuck3) I would probably hate most of the presidents (if thats what we replaced it with) but at least we could have a vote on it. So on that part I think we might agree. But only because they would have political power.