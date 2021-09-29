« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 68204 times)

Offline afc turkish

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Today at 10:57:55 am
Be boss if someone ran in bollocko

Pretty much always boss, that, though...
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 11:19:56 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 11:16:17 am
Pretty much always boss, that, though...

Even Therese Coffey?
Offline afc turkish

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 11:23:46 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 11:19:56 am
Even Therese Coffey?

Comma, comma, comma, comma chameleon...
Offline TipTopKop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 11:30:04 am »
Matter all cleared up folks, they were reporting.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 11:32:07 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:07:33 am
Could they be white, over-50s Londoners? :)

The most interesting statistic, which I've just made up now, is that at the back of the queue the average age is 35, while at the front of the queue it is 73. Make of that what you will.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:32:07 am
The most interesting statistic, which I've just made up now, is that at the back of the queue the average age is 35, while at the front of the queue it is 73. Make of that what you will.

It takes 38 years to reach the front?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 11:40:31 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:32:07 am
The most interesting statistic, which I've just made up now, is that at the back of the queue the average age is 35, while at the front of the queue it is 73. Make of that what you will.
;D

Apparently, 68.3% of all statistics appearing in social media are made up on the spot!
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 11:41:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:16 am
It takes 38 years to reach the front?
Well, that's what I assumed. :P
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 11:45:36 am »
Thats London living for you.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 11:47:29 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:41:13 am
Well, that's what I assumed. :P

Just wanted to show off my arithmetic.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 11:51:26 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:47:29 am
Just wanted to show off my arithmetic.
You done good! Just showing off my English.
Offline Lusty

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 12:10:28 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 10:48:15 am
The author of the survey is not surprised by the high Remain turnout given The Queue is in Remain-supporting London, but then passes no comment on finding 56% Tories in Labour-dominated London while the Tories run at around 32% in polls nationally.  He also does not comment on the racial diversity of The Queue bearing in mind that Greater London was just 45% white British at the 2011 census.  I had to walk past The Queue on my way to a South Bank venue on Friday, and it was overwhelmingly white from what I could see.
Well the author doesn't comment on a lot of things, because they haven't finished the study yet ;D

I think the 56% Tory vote is not that surprising though, because although London is Labour dominated the City is surrounded by a big blue wall.  Brexit/Remain is a bit more split in the South East.  Likewise with ethnicity, London is a lot more diverse than the surrounding counties.

What we have learned from this is that everyone in the queue is from Surrey.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 12:19:38 pm »
Quote from: jimbo196843 on Today at 10:57:55 am
Be boss if someone ran in bollocko
Please, don't give Fiasco any more ideas.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 12:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:32:07 am
The most interesting statistic, which I've just made up now, is that at the back of the queue the average age is 35, while at the front of the queue it is 73. Make of that what you will.

I'm glad you phrased it back and front. Start and End is most confusing.

I met someone looking for a project to do for their undergrad data science.  I think I've found a winner!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 12:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:37:16 am
It takes 38 years to reach the front?

Thanks for spelling that out Nick.

Actually, has anyone died in the queue yet?

If not perhaps the queue is the reason. When Stalin died - not Colin Stalin of Halifax road, Huddersfield - but Joseph Stalin of the Kremlin, Russia. When Stalin died thousands died at the funeral didn't they? Crushed or shot at by panicky policemen. And you only have to look at the mad scenes at the Ayatollah Khomeini's funeral (again, not the Huddersfield one, but the Tehran one) to know that hundreds more must have died in the religious hysteria or from self-inflicted wounds (all that bashing themselves over the head with whips and other quasi-sexual instruments).

There's something to be said for queuing after all.

Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 12:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:38 pm
Please, don't give Fiasco any more ideas.

Ha ha!
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 12:37:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:32:44 pm
Thanks for spelling that out Nick.

Actually, has anyone died in the queue yet?

If not perhaps the queue is the reason. When Stalin died - not Colin Stalin of Halifax road, Huddersfield - but Joseph Stalin of the Kremlin, Russia. When Stalin died thousands died at the funeral didn't they? Crushed or shot at by panicky policemen. And you only have to look at the mad scenes at the Ayatollah Khomeini's funeral (again, not the Huddersfield one, but the Tehran one) to know that hundreds more must have died in the religious hysteria or from self-inflicted wounds (all that bashing themselves over the head with whips and other quasi-sexual instruments).

There's something to be said for queuing after all.


Its what he would have wanted of course.
Offline MKB

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:10:28 pm
Well the author doesn't comment on a lot of things, because they haven't finished the study yet ;D

I think the 56% Tory vote is not that surprising though, because although London is Labour dominated the City is surrounded by a big blue wall.  Brexit/Remain is a bit more split in the South East.  Likewise with ethnicity, London is a lot more diverse than the surrounding counties.

What we have learned from this is that everyone in the queue is from Surrey.

Yes, I think the main takeaway is that one's prejudiced expectation that The Elizabeth Line was mainly and disproportionately white Tory voters turns out to be entirely correct.  The narrative being put out by some that The Queue somehow demonstrates wide diversity in its make-up is bogus.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 12:41:20 pm »
Bear in mind old white pensioners are more likely to have the time to stand in a 16 hour queue.

Ps anyone know when the dvd is released?
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 12:42:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:37:23 pm
Its what he would have wanted of course.

Who, Colin? Colin was a placid bloke who spent his time growing dahlias.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 12:45:51 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:41:20 pm
Bear in mind old white pensioners are more likely to have the time to stand in a 16 hour queue.


Honestly that is probably the main driver for the demographics of The Queue. You need a day free to stand there. Either you have nothing better to do (really?!?), or you really care and take the time off from your usual activities.
Offline Lusty

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 01:11:45 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:37:56 pm
Yes, I think the main takeaway is that one's prejudiced expectation that The Elizabeth Line was mainly and disproportionately white Tory voters turns out to be entirely correct.  The narrative being put out by some that The Queue somehow demonstrates wide diversity in its make-up is bogus.
I was a little bit shocked by the age make up, and the Remain bias like I said.  But I suppose the word I used was 'representative' and not 'diverse'.  I think the make up of the queue is basically just a cross section of the surrounding area.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 01:24:11 pm »
Are we there yet?
Offline PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 01:52:46 pm »
Can the king change the rules on the monarchy or is there another body that has to approve changes? Can he abolish it? Can he say first born ( not male) becomes heir. Insist on abdication after x years?
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 01:55:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:52:46 pm
Can the king change the rules on the monarchy or is there another body that has to approve changes? Can he abolish it? Can he say first born ( not male) becomes heir. Insist on abdication after x years?
Hasnt the line of succession now changed?

I thought that whoever was the oldest of Williams kids was born first got the crown regardless of gender?


Edit: Ive checked and gender isnt an issue if you are born after 2011.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 02:09:49 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:55:23 pm
Hasnt the line of succession now changed?

I thought that whoever was the oldest of Williams kids was born first got the crown regardless of gender?


Edit: Ive checked and gender isnt an issue if you are born after 2011.

Williamss daughter is next in line after her older brother.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 02:17:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:55:23 pm
Hasnt the line of succession now changed?

I thought that whoever was the oldest of Williams kids was born first got the crown regardless of gender?

Edit: Ive checked and gender isnt an issue if you are born after 2011.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:09:49 pm
Williamss daughter is next in line after her older brother.
Seeeee. We do have a modern and progressive Royal Family and democratic system.
Offline gemofabird

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 02:50:17 pm »
Minutes applause impeccably observed by Celtic fans

https://mobile.twitter.com/GrieveWatch/status/1571460077541801987
Offline FlashingBlade

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 02:57:10 pm »
Offline Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 02:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:19:38 pm
Please, don't give Fiasco any more ideas.

Piss off :D
Offline Lusty

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 03:20:03 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:52:46 pm
Can the king change the rules on the monarchy or is there another body that has to approve changes? Can he abolish it? Can he say first born ( not male) becomes heir. Insist on abdication after x years?
The King can't but parliament can. Part of me is surprised that Boris didn't give it a try.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 03:28:10 pm »
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 03:36:42 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 02:50:17 pm
Minutes applause impeccably observed by Celtic fans

https://mobile.twitter.com/GrieveWatch/status/1571460077541801987

Weird stuff.

Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:57:10 pm
https://twitter.com/sturdyAlex/status/1571425292614508546?s=20&t=D_jsmj-cbjSDo3IIRaw-Ug


no comment needed

Weird stuff.

In a strange way Hoyle and the Celtic fans live on the same weirdo fucking planet.
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3073 on: Today at 03:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:28:10 pm
That's insane. I think Hoyle actually believes what he's saying there.

Hes a fucking odd, corrupt little man.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3074 on: Today at 03:43:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:39:00 pm
Hes a fucking odd, corrupt little man.

He's no William Lenthall, that's for sure.
Offline TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3075 on: Today at 03:43:20 pm »
Offline TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3076 on: Today at 03:49:39 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 12:37:56 pm
Yes, I think the main takeaway is that one's prejudiced expectation that The Elizabeth Line was mainly and disproportionately white Tory voters turns out to be entirely correct.  The narrative being put out by some that The Queue somehow demonstrates wide diversity in its make-up is bogus.

Yet watching the vox pop type interviews (on the beeb anyway) of those in the queue appears to contain a disproportionate (in comparison with the apparent actual queue demographic) amount of ethnic minority folk.

Strange that.
Offline RedSince86

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3077 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
My other Half has just seen the coffin with my Mum. :D

She texted around 8am saying she was just joining the queue. ::)

Modern Warfare 2 Beta dropped at the best weekend being home alone, i feel like a sloth, Movies, MW2 and Takeaways.

Another 2 days of this lazy bliss to go.
Offline TSC

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3078 on: Today at 04:21:45 pm »
Online Circa1892

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #3079 on: Today at 04:34:08 pm »
