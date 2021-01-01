Its amazing what can be done for thousands of people who CHOOSE to queue overnight on a cold street when its for a monarch. Rail companies are putting spare trains on platforms and allowing mourners to wait in them so they have somewhere more comfortable to wait overnight if theyve missed the last train home because of the queues. I wonder if these same trains will still be there next week for the homeless who dont have a choice whether they want to spend the night on the street.



https://www.mylondon.news/news/zone-1-news/queens-funeral-london-rail-companies-25023749



I think I have posted about this before but it is fitting here - there were studies done in the last decade in San Francisco (where there is a huge problem with homelessness) and they found that the cost to the tax payer of policing and providing healthcare to the homeless people was more than the cost to build dedicated, free, housing.On top of that, once these people get housed they are able to get bank accounts, find it easer to get jobs, feel more connected to society and so they then supplement the savings with tax contributions themselves.It would seem like a no brainer but telling someone that their tax is going to police and healthcare for all is an easier sell than it going to pay for someone else's accommodation.Critics will also reference the fact that some who are homeless simply cannot function in society (usually due to undiagnosed or untreated mental health issues and years of abuse etc or due to addiction issues which if they did have somewhere to live rather than on the street maybe wouldn't have developed).Whilst there are logistics to sort and more complex matters than I've noted it is surely something that should be investigated further.