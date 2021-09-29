Im not that deep. If in doubt remember most of my references date back to the 90s.



Yeah, the dangers of over-thinking it!But Herzog has made some brilliant films, such as Aguirre, and Fitzcarraldo (but both with the problematic starring of Klaus Kinski) - the bonkers intensity and obsession displayed by (and of) the actor is quite something. I also liked Cave of Forgotten Dreams (documentary, which Herzog narrated). And watched a few other things by him. But I've seen only a tiny amount of his output.I see that Into the Inferno is on Netflex. I've not watched it, but Herzog narrates again.