Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 01:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:39:34 pm
Im not that deep. If in doubt remember most of my references date back to the 90s. :D
Yeah, the dangers of over-thinking it! :) But Herzog has made some brilliant films, such as Aguirre, and Fitzcarraldo (but both with the problematic starring of Klaus Kinski) - the bonkers intensity and obsession displayed by (and of) the actor is quite something. I also liked Cave of Forgotten Dreams (documentary, which Herzog narrated). And watched a few other things by him. But I've seen only a tiny amount of his output.

I see that Into the Inferno is on Netflex. I've not watched it, but Herzog narrates again.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 01:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:55:59 pm
Ive just seen that Truss is to give a reading at the Queens funeral and Ive already started to cringe

The Queen. Liked. Cheese (grin and gurn). British cheese! (Chuckles at her own 'joke'). She. Liked. Cheddar (a 'wait for it' smile). Gorge - us Cheddar! (A huge gurn & grin). She. Liked. Cheshire (a long pause and eery smile). What a Cat she was.......(kicked off the stage).
Offline Jshooters

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:21 pm
The Queen. Liked. Cheese (grin and gurn). British cheese! (Chuckles at her own 'joke'). She. Liked. Cheddar (a 'wait for it' smile). Gorge - us Cheddar! (A huge gurn & grin). She. Liked. Cheshire (a long pause and eery smile). What a Cat she was.......(kicked off the stage).

 :lmao
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 01:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:00:16 pm
Yeah, the dangers of over-thinking it! :) But Herzog has made some brilliant films, such as Aguirre, and Fitzcarraldo (but both with the problematic starring of Klaus Kinski) - the bonkers intensity and obsession displayed by (and of) the actor is quite something. I also liked Cave of Forgotten Dreams (documentary, which Herzog narrated). And watched a few other things by him. But I've seen only a tiny amount of his output.

I see that Into the Inferno is on Netflex. I've not watched it, but Herzog narrates again.

Brilliant films. Bizarre, awesome narration.

I think I've seen Inferno. Or maybe not. Is it the Herzog film about the aftermath of the first Gulf war? Those incredible helicopter shots of the burning oilfields, set on fire by the utter madman that was Saddam Hussein.
Offline PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 01:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:04:21 pm
The Queen. Liked. Cheese (grin and gurn). British cheese! (Chuckles at her own 'joke'). She. Liked. Cheddar (a 'wait for it' smile). Gorge - us Cheddar! (A huge gurn & grin). She. Liked. Cheshire (a long pause and eery smile). What a Cat she was.......(kicked off the stage).
I've wondered before if you were her speech writer. Now I know.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 01:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:06:49 pm
Brilliant films. Bizarre, awesome narration.

I think I've seen Inferno. Or maybe not. Is it the Herzog film about the aftermath of the first Gulf war? Those incredible helicopter shots of the burning oilfields, set on fire by the utter madman that was Saddam Hussein.
Now, you are overthinking it! It's about volcanoes! ;D
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 01:16:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:12:43 pm
I've wondered before if you were her speech writer. Now I know.
Yorky seems to have nailed it!

Truss does indeed have a very strange way of talking. I find the way she splits single syllables into what I can only term as 'demi-syllables', with heavy emphasis on the first demi-syllable, particularly grating.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 01:18:00 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:34:21 pm
I thought the bbc was bonkers to live stream someone dead lying in a box. Turns out, loads of people, even those with no interest in the dead person in the box, spend days watching it.
It's like Gogglebox. It shouldn't work, but it does.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 01:23:50 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 12:34:21 pm
I thought the bbc was bonkers to live stream someone dead lying in a box. Turns out, loads of people, even those with no interest in the dead person in the box, spend days watching it.

Was going to post a similar thing.  ;)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:18:00 pm
It's like Gogglebox. It shouldn't work, but it does.
When I visited the UK after a long absence, my parents told me they were going to watch Gogglebox. I asked, 'what's that'? I was absolutely incredulous at the response. But you (as were they) are correct, it does somehow work. But I think The Queue has been stretched out too far now, like and American sitcom where they fail to quit while ahead. Maybe someone will put together a 'best of'.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 01:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:16:05 pm
Yorky seems to have nailed it!

Truss does indeed have a very strange way of talking. I find the way she splits single syllables into what I can only term as 'demi-syllables', with heavy emphasis on the first demi-syllable, particularly grating.

Perfect for cheese speeches though.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 01:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:18:00 pm
It's like Gogglebox. It shouldn't work, but it does.

Perhaps it works for some (a sizable chunk).

Gogglebox is up there with the Masked Singer/Dancer, for me; one of the worst shows on TV.

It hurts my brain just to think about it  :)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 01:26:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:24:27 pm
Perfect for cheese speeches though.
;D Ha! Though, no pun intended. :)
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 01:29:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:26:17 pm
Perhaps it works for some (a sizable chunk).

Gogglebox is up there with the Masked Singer/Dancer, for me; one of the worst shows on TV.
I saw a reference to that a while ago - I had no idea what it was. I looked it up on Youtube - and found it unfathomable.
Online Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 01:47:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:29:31 am
It was Fiasco. Curiosity got the better of him.

No comment :D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 01:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:26:17 pm
Perhaps it works for some (a sizable chunk).

Gogglebox is up there with the Masked Singer/Dancer, for me; one of the worst shows on TV.

It hurts my brain just to think about it  :)

No chance! Gogglebox works because theyve found quite a likeable cross section of people and it can be funny or interesting to get their perspectives on things at times. Masked Singer/Dancer style shows are just awful.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 02:00:48 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 01:47:35 pm
No comment :D

Everyone heard what you said when you prised off the lid Fiasco.

"There's no Queen in the box. But you can't get her off the box"
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 02:15:45 pm »
So. Are WE-ee. looking forward to. hearing TRU-us give a reading? at the service? I THI-ink I might watch it just for THA-at.

I can't do this as well at Yorky. I guess that's why he's the writer.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 02:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:00:48 pm
Everyone heard what you said when you prised off the lid Fiasco.

"There's no Queen in the box. But you can't get her off the box"
;D

You're on form today Yorkie
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 02:19:24 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:00:48 pm
Everyone heard what you said when you prised off the lid Fiasco.

"There's no Queen in the box. But you can't get her off the box"
Or as Imagine it, in a Gollum voice: "On the box, but not in the box."
Offline Classycara

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 12:53:44 pm
Be that as it may mate, you've accidentally given me the inspiration to picture it in a Herzog voice...

Civilization is like a thin layer of ice upon a deep ocean of chaos and darkness.

Nothing I have witnessed, from Southwark to Westminster Hall, assailed me like 'Becks flashing his smile in between those crowds with his Peaky Blinders outfit. Nausea is not a sufficient word.

Thought this was spot on Werner to be fair, couldn't help but read in his voice!
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 02:48:21 pm »
I have a theory that Werner Herzog got his inspiration from Jacques Cousteau. And I'm pretty sure Cousteau used to drop a tad of acid before composing his narrations to film he'd shot on the Great Barrier Reef(er) or the Continental Shelf. Or maybe he dropped acid before he actually went diving.

Either way Liz Truss might learn a thing or two from both these gentlemen. 
Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2982 on: Today at 03:01:01 pm »
I saw an interview with Herzog the other day in which he explains the only way he would speak French was if a gun was pointed at his head and it actually happened  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6pY-0JfEdLY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6pY-0JfEdLY</a>

Offline Machae

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2983 on: Today at 03:41:34 pm »
Boris must be kicking himself not delaying standing down, he would've loved to have taken centre stage
Offline Samie

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2984 on: Today at 03:51:26 pm »
What if the Queen isn't really dead and this is all a big scam?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2985 on: Today at 03:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:51:26 pm
What if the Queen isn't really dead and this is all a big scam?

What if Jeremy Beadles not dead either and has just been playing the long game for the best Beadles About ever?
Online Fiasco

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2986 on: Today at 04:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:57:57 pm
What if Jeremy Beadles not dead either and has just been playing the long game for the best Beadles About ever?

When they brought Dirty Den back in Eastenders was the moment I realised nothing is off the table.
Online FlashingBlade

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2987 on: Today at 04:13:58 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Today at 12:55:59 pm
Ive just seen that Truss is to give a reading at the Queens funeral and Ive already started to cringe

They've really missed a chance not to bring in John Lithgo to do it as Churchill
 
Online Boston always unofficial

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2988 on: Today at 04:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:51:26 pm
What if the Queen isn't really dead and this is all a big scam?
 

So Q anon stands for Queen,things makes sense now,she married trump and Q and the president king will rule the world with jfk junior!
