Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 02:21:10 pm
I don't see how it is a flaw. It is a matter of pure opinion. We don't know she's in there, we're only being told. We get told plenty of things that are untrue all of the time.

The wool is pulled over your eyes daily yet this time it is unthinkable. I don't think they'd do it for any other reason than security, and because we can't see she's in there, she might as well not be. And if she might as well not be, why would you even take any chance?

These people potentially feeling 'cheated' if it ever came out would be easily comforted when they are told how the security services had credible information about a threat to the coffin or the cortege or whatever, and they'd accept it because they wouldn't have wanted anything to happen to her majesty.
Maybe people queue for the idea of the monarchy and what the Queen stands for for them individually (or probably in quite a few cases just to say they've been there) - does it really matter if her dead body is in there or not?

I admit I never understood why there is this adherence to the idea of the body after death: According to the Christian faith is it not the soul that counts and when you die that joins Heaven or God or whatever and the body is just an empty shell left behind? As far as my knowledge goes apparently the old Egyptians believed you needed your body intact and your belongings in the next world, hence their elaborate tomb arrangements, but as a Christian what counts is your soul and not your earthly possessions including your body. So isn't the body cult thing a contradiction? And isn't it an odd thought going past a coffin and paying respect to a body that has no meaning anymore and has to be kept from rapidly rotting away by various scientific tricks?
Re: The Monarchy*
Well done Becks, queued for 12 hours, then wept as he filed through. 

Still an overrated footballer who couldnt beat a man.
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 07:43:44 pm »
Re: The Monarchy*
Queens kids vigil over already?  No 24 hours for them eh.  10mins or whatever and off home again.
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 08:29:16 pm »
Can they not do a Lenin and keep the corpse around so the royal lovers can go see her whenever without having to queue up forever?

« Reply #2885 on: Today at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 07:34:41 pm
Maybe people queue for the idea of the monarchy and what the Queen stands for for them individually (or probably in quite a few cases just to say they've been there) - does it really matter if her dead body is in there or not?

I admit I never understood why there is this adherence to the idea of the body after death: According to the Christian faith is it not the soul that counts and when you die that joins Heaven or God or whatever and the body is just an empty shell left behind? As far as my knowledge goes apparently the old Egyptians believed you needed your body intact and your belongings in the next world, hence their elaborate tomb arrangements, but as a Christian what counts is your soul and not your earthly possessions including your body. So isn't the body cult thing a contradiction? And isn't it an odd thought going past a coffin and paying respect to a body that has no meaning anymore and has to be kept from rapidly rotting away by various scientific tricks?

It might not matter in the grand scheme of things no, but I just find the idea of queuing up for over a day to see some cloth bizarre. The entire thing has a deeper symbolic meaning, and for those who do genuinely feel affection for the Queen and want to pay respects then it matters not whether her body is inside. I get that. My point might have been a slightly glib one admittedly, but I still find it mad that they could all be wasting a day of their lives, travelling, bringing their kids with them, missing work or other engagements, to see a coffin that could not even have a body inside of who they are going to pay respects to.

« Reply #2886 on: Today at 08:58:58 pm »
Funerals and memorials and all the rituals surrounding death NEVER make sense. Anyone who professes to be puzzled by the queueing phenomenon is surely being disingenuous. Death of a loved one, even a loved one you do not know, ALWAYS produces bizarre behaviour (on the face of it). Even family funerals are weird and a grotesque waste of money when judged on purely rational grounds. Think of the legendary desire of the urban poor to haver a 'fancy send-off'. Mad!

So the queues are par for the course.

What remains weird is monarchy. When all the understandable hullabaloo has died down next week and reality returns kicking and screaming we will be left with a deeply flawed human being as our new head of state. That's more characteristic of monarchy throughout history than what we have head for the last 75 years. It will be interesting to see what happens.
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 09:00:07 pm »
Dont any of these people queuing have jobs?
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 08:29:16 pm
Can they not do a Lenin and keep the corpse around so the royal lovers can go see her whenever without having to queue up forever?

That would be an equeuemenical matter.
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 09:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 08:39:04 pm
My point might have been a slightly glib one admittedly, but I still find it mad that they could all be wasting a day of their lives, travelling, bringing their kids with them, missing work or other engagements, to see a coffin that could not even have a body inside of who they are going to pay respects to.

Seriously, talk to a non-football fan about spending thousands of pounds, giving up most of every weekend travelling around country, listening to hours of podcasts, getting hugely emotionally involved etc etc...

It's almost like it's a similar thing  ;)
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 10:10:18 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:43:30 pm
It's totally bonkers JC!
You know, it occurred to me a little earlier what it is about this stuff which has irked me so: it is that it is so fucking presumptive. I mean, how many of us* who are not at all interested in this stuff go around forcing the view that it is all bollocks upon those who are into it all? Whereas, those who are into all this - and entities who somehow feel that it is in their interest to (appear to) be into it - happily force it upon everyone.

* I should mention, Red, that except for six months on an extended visit a few years ago, I've not lived in the UK for more than a decade. So my use of 'us' might seem a bit strange. But the UK is still home to me, where all my family and oldest friends still live. What's been happening there since Cameron, and certainly since the Brexit referendum, has left me feeling totally dismayed. Maybe it upsets me more than it should, but there we have it. So, if I've been sounding off too much about this and other stuff, I apologise to all. Maybe it's survivor's guilt! ;D
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 10:12:37 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:46:37 pm


Was that when Queen Elizabeth played for Peru at the Copa America?
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 10:19:56 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:12:37 pm
Was that when Queen Elizabeth played for Peru at the Copa America?

That would explain the marmalade sandwiches
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 10:24:05 pm »
Have always felt that Pat Butcher deserved a mural somewhere, good on them.
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 10:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 08:58:58 pm
Funerals and memorials and all the rituals surrounding death NEVER make sense. Anyone who professes to be puzzled by the queueing phenomenon is surely being disingenuous. Death of a loved one, even a loved one you do not know, ALWAYS produces bizarre behaviour (on the face of it). Even family funerals are weird and a grotesque waste of money when judged on purely rational grounds. Think of the legendary desire of the urban poor to haver a 'fancy send-off'. Mad!

So the queues are par for the course.

What remains weird is monarchy. When all the understandable hullabaloo has died down next week and reality returns kicking and screaming we will be left with a deeply flawed human being as our new head of state. That's more characteristic of monarchy throughout history than what we have head for the last 75 years. It will be interesting to see what happens.
I think QEII played the role just about as well as it could be played. Of course this does not mean I agree with the institution or the idea of monarchy. And you are correct, Charlie Boy will a more typical (very flawed) monarch, but still far from the worst - there will be worse than him; it is inevitable.
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 10:27:45 pm »
As a former England captain who loved playing for his country, I can understand Beckham wanting to show up to pay his respects.

Hes always struck me as a decent fellow to be fair. But the tears were a bit much, weren't they?

Come on David, I know she gave you an OBE and a pat on the back for your charity work, but its not as if she was your aunt Doris ffs
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 10:28:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:00:07 pm
Dont any of these people queuing have jobs?
Aren't there late season vegetables which need picking?
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 10:29:54 pm »
I didnt realize the cause of death was getting enveloped by the smoke monster from Lost
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 10:37:53 pm »
BBC news at ten was at least 25 minutes into queue coverage, and still hadn't got to the (in my view) somewhat more important news about over 400 graves indicating war crimes being unearthed in Ukraine near Izyum.

Not sure why I've bothered, but felt compelled to complain to them about it. How can they think it's more pressing to haev their journalists explain to viewers how queues move forwards eventually, how the temperature drops at night and how the queue is visible from space (this is a lie, not sure why they said it) than to talk about an ongoing conflict and the discovery of mass graves.

Not sure how anyone with any integrity in their newsroom wouldn't feel shame or at least some embarrassment at their work today.
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm »
Beckham has been pandering for a Knighthood for years.

Those leaked emails. ;D

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/david-beckham-knighthood-slammed-reaction-25826127
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 10:58:49 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:37:53 pm
BBC news at ten was at least 25 minutes into queue coverage, and still hadn't got to the (in my view) somewhat more important news about over 400 graves indicating war crimes being unearthed in Ukraine near Izyum.

Not sure why I've bothered, but felt compelled to complain to them about it. How can they think it's more pressing to haev their journalists explain to viewers how queues move forwards eventually, how the temperature drops at night and how the queue is visible from space (this is a lie, not sure why they said it) than to talk about an ongoing conflict and the discovery of mass graves.

Not sure how anyone with any integrity in their newsroom wouldn't feel shame or at least some embarrassment at their work today.

I get that they want to do as much coverage of this as possible, but they should really cover some of the other big stories first and then go on to interviewing people in the queue etc. the other night it was 40 minutes before they moved off it and onto Ukraines pushback.
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 10:59:58 pm »
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 11:00:23 pm »
They were interviewing a smartly dressed chap in the queue earlier about how he has had Doughnuts and talked to all the people around him while queueing. Dave from Peckham. Seemed a lovely fella to be fair.
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 09:43:19 pm
Seriously, talk to a non-football fan about spending thousands of pounds, giving up most of every weekend travelling around country, listening to hours of podcasts, getting hugely emotionally involved etc etc...

It's almost like it's a similar thing  ;)
Some people travel the globe to go to the old Trafford trophy room to see a replica of the European cup.
At least with coffin the real body might be in there.
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 11:09:00 pm »
When I first saw the photo of Beckham I thought a new series of the peaky blinders was being made.
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 11:23:37 pm »
I saw a blind woman make her guide dog bow in front of the coffin. Compelling viewing.
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 11:26:35 pm »

According to Sky someone just got arrested trying to lift up the standard on the coffin presumably to try to open it. Its one thing to find this all a bit mad but to queue 15 hours to do that is beyond mental.
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 11:35:30 pm »
Apparently 1.2% of those queuing believe they are buying Elton John tickets, 0.8% believe there is a massive sale on at Harrods, 0.3% believe they will eventually get a seat on the centre court at next years Wimbledon, 0.2% are waiting for chips and think its only 100 yards long and 0.1% think the Queen is still in Edinburgh and the queue is far longer than they think
