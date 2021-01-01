« previous next »
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 07:56:38 am
Katherine Jenkins singing GSTK.  Fucking turncoat.
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:00:09 am
Update on the fat, middle-aged man who attended in a scouts uniform, turns out the scouts are helping people and managing the queue. Here I was thinking he thought he would just turn up in his uniform.
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:03:38 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:00:09 am
Update on the fat, middle-aged man who attended in a scouts uniform, turns out the scouts are helping people and managing the queue. Here I was thinking he thought he would just turn up in his uniform.
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.
Elmo!

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:04:00 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:47:00 am
Anyone worked out how to bypass the queue yet?

Stay at home?
John C

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:07:42 am
I'll have to use the cliché of the week to make my point: I'm not a monarchist, but.....
I'd encourage anyone on here that has an alternative view like Andy or -Willo- to have their say, don't feel you'll be shouted down just because you understand the enormity of what's happened. Which I do whether I like them all or not.

Like Pistolero has said, it has become a bit like Twitter, but we've let a lot go

Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm
I go past the queue regularly - it's a lot more varied than you'd think.

Not a popular view on here but the Queen, and Royal family as a whole, are global icons that mean a lot to different people. It's not just flag shaggers, who are a special type of idiot.

I think calling it distasteful a bit harsh. People seem to be genuinely greiving, and I think often they are thinking of their own parents and lost loved ones. Others just want to be part of a historic event - it's their Champs League Final.

Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm
Yeah I don't understand how people can't see not everyone in the queue is a royal lover, some just want to go to say they've been, its human nature in a way, we are curious.

If I was in London I'd be half tempted to go queue up to see it because its surreal.
ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:14:51 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
Of course not. He's just looking for the country's dignity.

He heard that under Charlie's the Monarchy was going to go down the shitter and wanted to find it
I've been a good boy.

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:17:15 am
Imagine if it was an open casket. The queue would stretch out to France.
Lad

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:22:44 am
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:07:42 am
I'll have to use the cliché of the week to make my point: I'm not a monarchist, but.....
I'd encourage anyone on here that has an alternative view like Andy or -Willo- to have their say, don't feel you'll be shouted down just because you understand the enormity of what's happened. Which I do whether I like them all or not.

Like Pistolero has said, it has become a bit like Twitter, but we've let a lot go


Cheers John, thats a good shout. My wife lost her mum the day before the queen died and it was almost like a double whammy. Suffering her (our) own grief when this comes along to throw more fuel on the fire.

Were not royalists or republicans just kind of somewhere in the middle. I think Andy made a good point when he said its making people think of their own parents and lost loved ones.

We live in London now and my wife and daughter are going to queue tomorrow, likely for over ten hours. They dont have any doubts or hesitation they just decided that they feel the need.
Red Raw

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:25:05 am
Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.

Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.

The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of riduculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.
Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:28:40 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:03:38 am
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.

Joined the Scouts on a free transfer from the Salvation Army.
Qston

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 08:41:05 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:40 am
Joined the Scouts on a free transfer from the Salvation Army.

Transfer fee of 4 toggles and only 3 neckerchiefs
redbyrdz

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:07:38 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:25:05 am
Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.

Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.

The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of riduculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.

Because "people lined the streets" and not "people booked timeslots". You are right about the visual impact.

Also, by now I think there are people who join The Queue just to be able to say they were in The Queue. They don't actually care about seeing the coffin.
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:24:23 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:07:38 am
Because "people lined the streets" and not "people booked timeslots". You are right about the visual impact.

Also, by now I think there are people who join The Queue just to be able to say they were in The Queue. They don't actually care about seeing the coffin.
And because people would sell the slots
Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:32:16 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:00:09 am
Update on the fat, middle-aged man who attended in a scouts uniform, turns out the scouts are helping people and managing the queue. Here I was thinking he thought he would just turn up in his uniform.

Thanks Killer, all queue updates are valuable.

This morning the inside queues have returned to shape. Both sides with 2 rows There doesn't seem to be any kind of time limit as to how long you can stand once alongside the coffin - something I've yet to see anyone take much advantage of. I suppose once you've waited 8 hours, you don't want to be standing there too long. The Crowns interpretation of the queue is going to be fascinating, but I'm happy to be an advisor for them if they need someone who has soaked in every detail.

Personally I'd love a camera of the exit, so I can see peoples reactions after they get out, I can imagine it being a bit like the end of a Marathon.
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,974
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:39:51 am
Silver tin foil sheets handed out on exit.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:45:16 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:25:05 am
Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.

Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.

The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of riduculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.

Who is "they"?

And do you really think that viewing the coffin is the most important part of this whole weird and strange phenomenon?
Stubbins

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:46:20 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 02:00:02 pm
Enjoyed Billy Bragg's take on things...rather chimes with my own


Thanks for posting that article. It resonates with me too and I'm oddly reassured that I'm in step with Billy Bragg's views, rather than some of the views expressed in here over recent days.

Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 09:56:03 am
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 08:25:05 am
Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.

Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.

The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of ridiculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.

I suppose setting up some kind of ticketing system and logistics might have been difficult with the kind of notice they would have had. Also not sure on the optics of a ticketing system to see a coffin and pay respect.
Ray K

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:00:08 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:39:51 am
Silver tin foil sheets handed out on exit.
I really don't think people need heroin after queuing for that long.

Anyway, they've stopped people entering the queue.  Presumably by holding them in a secondary queue until they allow them to enter the main queue.
Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:05:59 am
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:00:08 am
I really don't think people need heroin after queuing for that long.

Anyway, they've stopped people entering the queue.  Presumably by holding them in a secondary queue until they allow them to enter the main queue.

As expected, it will now cause an unofficial queue to be formed.

If you join now, it's expected you would get in at midnight tonight. The official queue will be reopened at 4pm, when presumably all those that have travelled to pay respects will jump straight into the queue. At some point they are going to have to make a call when to announce a cut off to avoid people travelling for no reason. Surely nobody should join after midday Sunday at the latest.
A-Bomb

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:11:59 am
The queue is closed for any new people arriving for around 6 hours....bet that shits on a lot of peoples parade who have traveled far and wide.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:12:36 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:17:15 am
Its easy for us to mock and I have taken full advantage of that, but we need to acknowledge the great memories people will come away with from The Queue. These include swapping stories about which toilet facilities were the best, whether Costa is better than Starbucks, or how big the rats are in London.

Right now someone is probably working on the text of a romantic comedy or play about strangers who found love and friendship in The Queue.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:12:42 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:12:23 am
Have you been to the Bude Tunnel?

 ;D
Crosby Nick

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:15:34 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:12:36 am
Right now someone is probably working on the text of a romantic comedy or play about strangers who found love and friendship in The Queue.

Working title: Mourning Glory
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:17:51 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:15:34 am
Working title: Mourning Glory
Genius
killer-heels

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:18:37 am
ianburns252

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:28:51 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:12:36 am
Right now someone is probably working on the text of a romantic comedy or play about strangers who found love and friendship in The Queue.

And it's less popular Skinemax one about grieving people finding love in the port-a-loos servicing the queue called Left a Glory Hole in My Heart
Nobby Reserve

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:52:57 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:28:40 am
Joined the Scouts on a free transfer from the Salvation Army.


Has he not heard you won't win anything with kids?
sheepfest

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 10:56:39 am
So we now have a queue to join The Queue? Country has gone mad.
PaulF

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:11:30 am
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 10:56:39 am
So we now have a queue to join The Queue? Country has gone mad.

It's like an after party I guess.
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:14:04 am
MKB

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:15:03 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:56:03 am
I suppose setting up some kind of ticketing system and logistics might have been difficult with the kind of notice they would have had. Also not sure on the optics of a ticketing system to see a coffin and pay respect.

As Red Raw says, The Queue has been deliberately engineered to create a spectacle.  It didn't need to be like that and certainly didn't need a ticketing system.

They could simply have done it like the Post Office take-a-ticket system.  You get given your numbered wristband on arrival, that cannot be removed without destroying it.  They publish online the current wristband numbers being admitted to a very short queue at the coffin, and also the current virtual waiting times.  Simple.

All the wristbands for the week would be taken up pretty quickly (in person), but so what?  It would save millions of pointless man hours in queuing.

But, of course, for a lot of these people, it's all about the queuing.  It's some perverse sort of self-flagellation to demonstrate to all their friends how bereft they are.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:16:34 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
Probably sang their real countries anthem throughout too. Amazing the leeway theyre given.
Isn't free speech and the right of peaceful protest supposedly enshrined in law?
Scottish-Don

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:23:24 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:15:03 am
As Red Raw says, The Queue has been deliberately engineered to create a spectacle.  It didn't need to be like that and certainly didn't need a ticketing system.

They could simply have done it like the Post Office take-a-ticket system.  You get given your numbered wristband on arrival, that cannot be removed without destroying it.  They publish online the current wristband numbers being admitted to a very short queue at the coffin, and also the current virtual waiting times.  Simple.

All the wristbands for the week would be taken up pretty quickly (in person), but so what?  It would save millions of pointless man hours in queuing.

But, of course, for a lot of these people, it's all about the queuing.  It's some perverse sort of self-flagellation to demonstrate to all their friends how bereft they are.

Or a Disney Fast Pass system, turn up with the family, get your allotted time, then head off for a warm pint of Carling & a gammon sandwich and return then.
Elzar

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:23:39 am
Quote from: MKB on Today at 11:15:03 am
They could simply have done it like the Post Office take-a-ticket system.  You get given your numbered wristband on arrival, that cannot be removed without destroying it.  They publish online the current wristband numbers being admitted to a very short queue at the coffin, and also the current virtual waiting times.  Simple.

What about those without easy access to the internet?
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:25:02 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm
Probably sang their real countries anthem throughout too. Amazing the leeway theyre given.

I believe Rangers got around it by getting the fans to sing the anthem rather than play it over the tannoy.  What banner have Celtic got in trouble about ?

El Lobo

Re: The Monarchy*
Today at 11:26:45 am
Quote from: Scottish-Don on Today at 11:23:24 am
Or a Disney Fast Pass system, turn up with the family, get your allotted time, then head off for a warm pint of Carling & a gammon sandwich and return then.

Think this would work, potentially with a photo opportunity by the coffin as you walk buy which you can then purchase at the end of the queue.
