I suppose setting up some kind of ticketing system and logistics might have been difficult with the kind of notice they would have had. Also not sure on the optics of a ticketing system to see a coffin and pay respect.



As Red Raw says, The Queue has been deliberately engineered to create a spectacle. It didn't need to be like that and certainly didn't need a ticketing system.They could simply have done it like the Post Office take-a-ticket system. You get given your numbered wristband on arrival, that cannot be removed without destroying it. They publish online the current wristband numbers being admitted to a very short queue at the coffin, and also the current virtual waiting times. Simple.All the wristbands for the week would be taken up pretty quickly (in person), but so what? It would save millions of pointless man hours in queuing.But, of course, for a lot of these people, it's all about the queuing. It's some perverse sort of self-flagellation to demonstrate to all their friends how bereft they are.