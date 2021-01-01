« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 60066 times)

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 07:56:38 am »
Katherine Jenkins singing GSTK.  Fucking turncoat.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,317
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 08:00:09 am »
Update on the fat, middle-aged man who attended in a scouts uniform, turns out the scouts are helping people and managing the queue. Here I was thinking he thought he would just turn up in his uniform.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,503
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 08:03:38 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:00:09 am
Update on the fat, middle-aged man who attended in a scouts uniform, turns out the scouts are helping people and managing the queue. Here I was thinking he thought he would just turn up in his uniform.
I dobt know why , but I'm just thinking Harold bishop from neighbors.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,986
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 08:04:00 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:47:00 am
Anyone worked out how to bypass the queue yet?

Stay at home?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,937
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 08:07:42 am »
I'll have to use the cliché of the week to make my point: I'm not a monarchist, but.....
I'd encourage anyone on here that has an alternative view like Andy or -Willo- to have their say, don't feel you'll be shouted down just because you understand the enormity of what's happened. Which I do whether I like them all or not.

Like Pistolero has said, it has become a bit like Twitter, but we've let a lot go

Quote from: Andy on Yesterday at 01:21:18 pm
I go past the queue regularly - it's a lot more varied than you'd think.

Not a popular view on here but the Queen, and Royal family as a whole, are global icons that mean a lot to different people. It's not just flag shaggers, who are a special type of idiot.

I think calling it distasteful a bit harsh. People seem to be genuinely greiving, and I think often they are thinking of their own parents and lost loved ones. Others just want to be part of a historic event - it's their Champs League Final.

Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm
Yeah I don't understand how people can't see not everyone in the queue is a royal lover, some just want to go to say they've been, its human nature in a way, we are curious.

If I was in London I'd be half tempted to go queue up to see it because its surreal.
Logged

Online ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 08:14:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
Of course not. He's just looking for the country's dignity.

He heard that under Charlie's the Monarchy was going to go down the shitter and wanted to find it
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 08:17:15 am »
Imagine if it was an open casket. The queue would stretch out to France.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,693
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 08:22:44 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:07:42 am
I'll have to use the cliché of the week to make my point: I'm not a monarchist, but.....
I'd encourage anyone on here that has an alternative view like Andy or -Willo- to have their say, don't feel you'll be shouted down just because you understand the enormity of what's happened. Which I do whether I like them all or not.

Like Pistolero has said, it has become a bit like Twitter, but we've let a lot go


Cheers John, thats a good shout. My wife lost her mum the day before the queen died and it was almost like a double whammy. Suffering her (our) own grief when this comes along to throw more fuel on the fire.

Were not royalists or republicans just kind of somewhere in the middle. I think Andy made a good point when he said its making people think of their own parents and lost loved ones.

We live in London now and my wife and daughter are going to queue tomorrow, likely for over ten hours. They dont have any doubts or hesitation they just decided that they feel the need.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 08:25:05 am »
Sorry - I have tried my best to avoid this but it has become unavoidable and may have been answered.

Queueing theory is a well-developed field of mathematical study, so why on earth did they not instigate a better system? Booking a half hour/one hour slot, for instance, seemed to work well for Covid vaccinations and testing which had to cope with many more people. Some attempt at management might have even have helped to get a few more through and probably would have been welcomed by elderly and disabled mourners.

The only conclusion I came up with is that it was by design - they needed the visual spectacle of riduculous queues and associated tales of endurance to demonstrate our collective love of the monarchy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 