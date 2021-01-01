« previous next »
Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 59598 times)

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 352
  • Up the Red Men
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm »
I see Celtic are coming in for a bit of grief today due to their protestations against the royals. Ill be honest there was nothing there that was offensive to the current situation. In fact the Michael Fagan flag was quite humorous as he neither hurt anyone or did anything to hurt anyone and in fact made them realise they had to start making the place secure.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,512
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 08:18:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:15:21 pm
Should it concern me that a police man in a wet suit has just climbed down the drain in front of my house?
Nahh, Start worrying if you see him jumping out and legging it down the road.
Udo von Müffling
@vonmuf

Did  I get this right? The English government is going to borrow about £150Bn, then give it to energy companies? After which UK taxpayers will pay off the debt?

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,563
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:15:21 pm
Should it concern me that a police man in a wet suit has just climbed down the drain in front of my house?
Of course not. He's just looking for the country's dignity.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 08:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
Of course not. He's just looking for the country's dignity.

 :wellin
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 08:37:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:15:21 pm
Should it concern me that a police man in a wet suit has just climbed down the drain in front of my house?

Only if that's where you've hidden the explosives 😂
Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 08:39:08 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:24:36 am
Started watching The Queue on the BBC site after all the great reviews in this thread and it's FASCINATING.  Some people are absolutely insane.
I had no intention of watching it, but after comments in here (thanks for the laughs by the way) I checked it out. It is one of the weirdest things I have ever seen. A double line on each side and some people just walk past without even looking!?!
Also, shortly after I had opened it in a tab I went back to the forum here to continue reading and usually the non active tab then stops playing media. I then left the room for a moment and when I came back the sound from the film in the tv had a silent bit and there was this ghostly space murmuring sound and for a moment I thought it was the film, but no. Turned off the sound and thought maybe it was a fan from inside the av receiver and then realised the sound seemed to emanate from the ipad... I actually put my ear to it thinking it might have a cooling problem even though I have never heard any ipad make any machine noise ever - then all of a sudden I realised the tab was still open in the backgound of the browser. That was really very very eerie...

But yeah, this is one highly strange and disturbing live image to witness.
Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 05:07:11 pm
It's really put a damper on international talk like a pirate day which is scheduled for monday

Can't really play The Sex Pistol's God save the queen on Monday out of respect. But we could play 'Friggin in the riggin' to commemorate talk like a pirate day. It would raise everyone's spirits.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,118
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 09:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:25:46 pm
Of course not. He's just looking for the country's dignity.
He'll need to go way deeper than a sewer.
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • Bam!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 09:41:10 pm »
Here comes Moggeth
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline lamad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:41:33 pm
Because it's making fun of people who are genuinely grieving.

Of course there are isolated moments and individuals who will attract attention, and some will received deserved derision. But it makes me feel really uncomfortable about the mindset of people on here that they are literally pointing and laughing at people who are upset, or just want to perhaps quietly contemplate their own mortality, or perhaps may have recently lost loved ones of their own.
...
I am actually not laughing, but I do find it bizarre, especially in that many are probably simply there to say they have been there. Tourists who came to London for a week or two and would have gone home with the Queen's image on a mug and now can say they walked past the Queen's coffin. I am sorry, but I do not find that respectful at all.
When I had a look at the feed earlier there was a guy going past who had a beret and wore three simple medals next to each other, and they looked real and not the fancy dress up Edward way. He looked really solemn and I was thinking he looked like he might have seen a war and fought for Britain and I felt that him being there I get when I try to walk in his shoes for a moment.

I guess coming from my own personal viewpoint all of this is just not my thing, Queen or not, because even famous dead people I have some sort of connection with - because I love their art, have seen them live/in the flesh or whatever - this queuing for a dead body is just not for me. When Bowie died it really hit me, but even if his coffin had been on display just around the corner from me not in a million years would I have thought about going there and walking past it.
I do understand though that people grieve differently and for all those there now, who do this in order to feel some sort of connection to others and to grasp the reality of it, then fair. But you cannot tell me that a lot of them are not there so they can say they've been there and not much else, or because it is "something you do" in order to show you mourn.

Edit: Just to clarify, when I wrote "thanks for the laughs" in my post above that was meant in regards to various posts pointing out the absurdity of much of the past few days (and posts well before The Queue, too), comments like the Irish not carting their dead around by train or car to be watched at by total strangers before burial or parents bringing small children into a queue for hours and the kids then have a strop in the hall with the coffin.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:24 pm by lamad »
Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • Bam!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 09:47:46 pm »
Those that get to see the changing of the guard must feel a bit more pleased.

The queue seems to have settled at 2 rows inside, I wonder if they will add an extra row either side coming into Satuday to try get everyone through. Its just about to hit 5 miles long outside, almost 5 tube stations along the route
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,437
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm
I see Celtic are coming in for a bit of grief today due to their protestations against the royals. Ill be honest there was nothing there that was offensive to the current situation. In fact the Michael Fagan flag was quite humorous as he neither hurt anyone or did anything to hurt anyone and in fact made them realise they had to start making the place secure.

Celtic facing charges because their fans had a banner but Rangers won't face charges even though they the club played the national anthem after uefa said not to.
Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,502
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 09:57:18 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm
I just found out my sister went this morning.

She was out for work drinks in London last night, a few of them decided to go and queue through the night.
Around 8 hours in the queue, saw the casket then straight off to work.

She's not particularly a big fan of the royals, but she figured why not?
If that was my sister I'd be very concerned about where her head is at. Strange behaviour.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,676
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 10:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 08:17:56 pm
I see Celtic are coming in for a bit of grief today due to their protestations against the royals. Ill be honest there was nothing there that was offensive to the current situation. In fact the Michael Fagan flag was quite humorous as he neither hurt anyone or did anything to hurt anyone and in fact made them realise they had to start making the place secure.

Apart from a huge banner saying "fuck the crown" you mean?

As I posted in another thread, more is being made out of this than Man Utd fans having a banner tonight wishing that their owners were hanged.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,692
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 10:19:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:10:08 pm
Do you think there's any sentiment difference toward the queen because she's a woman? Not in a sexist way per se, but because queens are so rare?

Nah, I think if a man had been on the throne for 70 years, managed to stay out of all scandals,  leave a pleasant impression on almost everyone and be best known for a speech at christmas, sending birthday wishes to 100 year olds, and holding garden parties now and then, there'd been the same reaction.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,022
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 10:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:54:04 pm
Sorry, SDL, I don't follow. The short-notice bank holiday has created chaos from the cancellation of important appointments, consultations, and surgery.
yeah what I meant was I didn't think a bank holiday meant that much in hospitals etc when its mainly just treated like any other day, people still get sick regardless of what day it is so couldn't really understand why so many appointments have been cancelled. Although I guess the whole country has lost the run of itself.
YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,676
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm »
I worry for the future of the young children that are being forced by their despicable parents to queue for 9 hours to look at a cloth covered box for 10 seconds.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,305
  • Big in Japan
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 10:33:11 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 07:20:12 pm
I just found out my sister went this morning.

She was out for work drinks in London last night, a few of them decided to go and queue through the night.
Around 8 hours in the queue, saw the casket then straight off to work.

She's not particularly a big fan of the royals, but she figured why not?


I just found out that my sister has booked train tickets to go from Leeds to London for the funeral on Monday. I feel like I don't know who she really is anymore.
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,882
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2738 on: Yesterday at 10:58:31 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
I worry for the future of the young children that are being forced by their despicable parents to queue for 9 hours to look at a cloth covered box for 10 seconds.
Saw footage of the people lining up the A40 as the hearse and bizzies were going by at some speed (when they landed at RAF norfolk, going into central London), people on the side with their mobiles and this bellend busy with his mobile taking a video, leaving his toddler by his side going dangerously close to this motorcade whizzing past in the rain. Mental.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,314
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 11:02:14 pm »
Feels like if you were going on a date with someone now, an essential question as to whether you are compatible would be to ask if you were one of these queuing bellends.
Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,619
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 11:03:47 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 09:50:51 pm
Celtic facing charges because their fans had a banner but Rangers won't face charges even though they the club played the national anthem after uefa said not to.

Probably sang their real countries anthem throughout too. Amazing the leeway theyre given.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,314
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Yesterday at 03:27:01 pm
Yeah I don't understand how people can't see not everyone in the queue is a royal lover, some just want to go to say they've been, its human nature in a way, we are curious.

If I was in London I'd be half tempted to go queue up to see it because its surreal.

If anything its the non royal lovers that are the most weirdest.
Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,676
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:49:18 pm
If anything its the non royal lovers that are the most weirdest.

Correct. 9 hours and the highlight is if you get in then the guards are swapping. Lunacy.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,314
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
I worry for the future of the young children that are being forced by their despicable parents to queue for 9 hours to look at a cloth covered box for 10 seconds.

Ultimately we shouldnt really care because they probably will inherit the same idiocy their parents displayed and queue up for when Charles croaks it.
Offline Thé_Ḓárk_P̌áşşéngér

  • RAWK Revolutionary.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
  • Guns don't kill people, chimps do!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 11:51:53 pm »
Wow. The lack of emotional intelligence being shown in this thread at times is really quite worrying.
Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,337
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 12:36:25 am »

I wonder what the world would be like if only people like this existed, probably a better place and the Derby games would be a pleasure once more




<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WqOlFNFc3PY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WqOlFNFc3PY</a>


(I think Dad is trying too hard there as well)


That said, when you look at their other stuff, they are a bit more complex and interesting.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:41:56 am by Black Bull Nova »
aarf, aarf, aarf.
