Author Topic: The Monarchy*

Cruiser

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2680 on: Today at 04:01:50 pm »
Are people not allowed to take pics near the coffin?
Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2681 on: Today at 04:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 04:01:50 pm
Are people not allowed to take pics near the coffin?

I don't think so. Pretty sure many thousands are gutted at that though, imagine how many likes a selfie with the Queen's coffin would get? And how great they'd look to their followers?
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2682 on: Today at 04:04:18 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 04:01:50 pm
Are people not allowed to take pics near the coffin?


That's actually one thing I support, it's quite distasteful really, can you imagine if a complete stranger took pictures of your nan's coffin, it's a bit weird as well when you think of it.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2683 on: Today at 04:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 04:01:50 pm
Are people not allowed to take pics near the coffin?

Do grief stricken people usually take pictures of the coffin?
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2684 on: Today at 04:12:39 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 04:03:09 pm
I don't think so. Pretty sure many thousands are gutted at that though, imagine how many likes a selfie with the Queen's coffin would get? And how great they'd look to their followers?
I saw idiots taking selfies in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. I'm sure the same type of ghouls would be overjoyed to get one with the Queen's coffin. 🫤
Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2685 on: Today at 04:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:12:39 pm
I saw idiots taking selfies in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. I'm sure the same type of ghouls would be overjoyed to get one with the Queen's coffin. 🫤

Just the worst kind of people. My goodness. I know the age we live in in terms of technology but I just don't understand how vacant you have to be upstairs to think like that. Oh look, we're at Auschwitz, let's take a selfie...
Qston

  Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2686 on: Today at 04:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:12:39 pm
I saw idiots taking selfies in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. I'm sure the same type of ghouls would be overjoyed to get one with the Queen's coffin. 🫤

That's truly hideous. It says so much about modern society and of course them themselves that they think that is appropriate behaviour. Go to Dubai for that sort of thing and stand next to a gold lamborghini
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2687 on: Today at 04:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:21:12 pm
Sometimes I think people on here just love bashing all things British. It's honestly tedious.  :-\  You don't have to be proud of it, but try to consider historical context before taking the piss.


I'm much more in line with the views of Billy Bragg which is not usually the case. I think the trouble is that you can feel one set of emotions for Queen Elizabeth but another for Phillip, Charles, Andrew etc and the institution of the monarchy. On a personal level the family have lost a mother, grandmother, great grandmother etc and that is very little different to anyone else in many respects.


I think what some people are not comfortable with is the social pressure on everyone to feel and act in a certain way. It's very much like the Red Poppies. My family had 11 people killed in WW1 and 2 in WW2 and I have total respect for those who made (or were asked to make) the sacrifice of their lives. What I do feel is that there are many who like to wave the flag and use such occasions for other purposes.


I would never, never, show disrespect at such an occasion neither would I stand up for the national anthem or take a picture either. I just think we should, on a forum like this be able to have freedom of speech (within limits) and represent an alternative view. I don't think a comment on those showing up to view the coffin is out of bounds because I suspect many people who are doing that may be doing so just to be part of an 'occasion', I do look at the older people in line and suspect their view of the whole thing is rather different, the older you are, the more this particular monarch has been part of the background to your life (but not, for most, actually part of your actual life).


I think grief for a stranger is a complex thing, I broke down at my own father's funeral and have also been upset by the deaths of people I never met. When it's a monarch it takes it to another level of human behaviour which could probably merit it's own thread.


As for historical context, it's probably better we define what we mean because in historical context the monarchy of this country have treated its population like dirt until fairly recently.
mikeb58

  The Poet Laureate of the Hillsborough forum and indeed, now, the rest of the site! Allez, allez, allez......
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2688 on: Today at 04:22:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:04:28 pm
Do grief stricken people usually take pictures of the coffin?

You would hope not, totally weird behaviour....but you never know!
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2689 on: Today at 04:29:21 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 04:22:33 pm
You would hope not, totally weird behaviour....but you never know!

 ;D
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2690 on: Today at 04:30:46 pm »
Having this impromptu bank holiday is a fucking disgrace.  Loads of problems and very little upside.
Elzar

  train station gate frustration
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2691 on: Today at 04:34:27 pm »
B0151?

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 04:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:30:46 pm
Having this impromptu bank holiday is a fucking disgrace.  Loads of problems and very little upside.
Why do you say that mate? Everyone I know is loving the extra day off. Don't think we get enough.
Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 04:38:22 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 08:24:36 am
Started watching The Queue on the BBC site after all the great reviews in this thread and it's FASCINATING.  Some people are absolutely insane.

The English are so odd.  You can see how the Tories piggy back off all this forelock tugging nonsense to fuck us all.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 04:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 04:34:27 pm
https://twitter.com/joejglenton/status/1570097943264493569?s=46&t=UjBaXQFdTGky4hHpQtLTaw

 :lmao
His Mother has learnt him how to do the King thing. Whilst holding a photo of Emre Can and Freddie Mercurys lovechild.

 :tosser
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 04:45:45 pm »
Rob K

  He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 04:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:12:39 pm
I saw idiots taking selfies in the gas chambers of Auschwitz. I'm sure the same type of ghouls would be overjoyed to get one with the Queen's coffin. 🫤

I was in Boston about 2 weeks (i think it was) after the Marathon bombing, the street had been opened up again and people were taking selfies at the site of where the bombs went off. 

Seen people do the same at the WTC memorial site too.

Some of the most sombre and tragic locations on Earth and people are smiling like a Cheshire cat into a camera phone. Just so incomprehensible to me.
redgriffin73

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 04:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:52 am
Thats the kind of get up Id imagined Scott Parker would be wearing at the weekend had he not been cruelly sacked already.

;D

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:12:23 pm
Yep its certainly not just an old, white event. People are there from all sorts of different backgrounds, races and ages. People from here and all across the world. All united by one common thing, that they are all mental.

;D
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 05:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Rob K on Today at 04:48:23 pm
I was in Boston about 2 weeks (i think it was) after the Marathon bombing, the street had been opened up again and people were taking selfies at the site of where the bombs went off. 

Seen people do the same at the WTC memorial site too.

Some of the most sombre and tragic locations on Earth and people are smiling like a Cheshire cat into a camera phone. Just so incomprehensible to me.


Yeah, this character showed no respect for history at all, thinking about how many of his ancestors would have been murdered here


Nobby Reserve

  Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 05:02:41 pm »
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 05:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:30:46 pm
Having this impromptu bank holiday is a fucking disgrace.  Loads of problems and very little upside.

Surely that´s one of the few positives to the come from this entire thing?

The lack of Public Holidays in England is a joke. I think it's like 7 a year? Where I live in Spain, we get 14 (including some that are local holidays specific to this city or region)

Madness that anyone would complain about having more holidays. In fact Britain doesn´t even do the Royal thing correct. In Australia they get a Public Holiday for the Queen's birthday. In Britain not even that. Should at least get a Public Holiday back off all that taxpayer money that funds their aristocratic lifestyles. But nope!
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 05:07:11 pm »
It's really put a damper on international talk like a pirate day which is scheduled for monday
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 05:09:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 05:07:11 pm
It's really put a damper on international talk like a pirate day which is scheduled for monday

It really does. I get the impression the vast majority of the country liked and respected the Queen but there will of course be pieces of eight dotted around the nation.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:04:40 pm
Surely that´s one of the few positives to the come from this entire thing?

The lack of Public Holidays in England is a joke. I think it's like 7 a year? Where I live in Spain, we get 14 (including some that are local holidays specific to this city or region)

Madness that anyone would complain about having more holidays. In fact Britain doesn´t even do the Royal thing correct. In Australia they get a Public Holiday for the Queen's birthday. In Britain not even that. Should at least get a Public Holiday back off all that taxpayer money that funds their aristocratic lifestyles. But nope!
It is the short notice which is the problem. It has caused huge problems for the NHS.
