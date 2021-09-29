« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Monarchy*  (Read 57714 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,745
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 02:05:55 pm »
Would a plane flying a "Andrew is a nonce" banner be appropriate for the day of the funeral i wonder?
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,672
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 02:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:00:02 pm
Enjoyed Billy Bragg's take on things...rather chimes with my own


"It is reputedly the longest train journey in Germany - from Munich to Hamburg via Leipzig and Berlin, over seven hours travel time. Thats where I found myself on Thursday as news came through that the Queens doctors were concerned about her health. I was in Germany to give a couple of talks about my most recent book The Three Dimensions of Freedom which had originally been planned for 2020. As I was explaining to my travelling companion from my Munich based publisher that the Queen had been becoming visibly frail for some time, I saw a screenshot of Huw Edwards, the BBC newscaster, wearing a black tie.

I think we have to assume the Queen is already dead I told my German friend. It seemed unthinkable to me that the BBC would go into mourning by mistake. The outrage that would descend on the corporation should they be seen to jump the gun on such a sensitive issue would be more damaging than any of the scandals that have beset them over the past decade.

It would be several more hours until I saw confirmation of her death, while travelling to the event in a taxi. It was interesting to be in a foreign country when the news broke. People seemed genuinely surprised, unaware that the Queens health recently been in decline. The taxi driver, a middle aged man, was visibly moved and spoke about how he felt when his father had died a year after the death of his mother. When I mentioned the news to the audience, there was an audible gasp of shock. Later, in my hotel room, I found that a number of German tv channels were covering the news live.
The Queen clearly meant something to these people, beyond her being the head of state of a neighbouring country.

Personally, Ive never had strong feelings about the monarchy and the cosmetic role they play in our constitution. My concerns have always been about the way the powers which were once the sole preserve of the monarch have been conferred onto the prime minister, allowing the holder of that office to declare war and sign treaties without recourse to parliamentary debate. Hopefully the ascension of Charles III will initiate a debate about the role of the monarchy in a modern democracy, perhaps helping to kick start reforms such as the abolition of the House of Lords and a written constitution.

Having said that, I do want to take a moment to reflect on the passing of a person who has played a role in our national life over the past seven decades that is unrivalled in its significance. The importance of the Queen as a figurehead was made clear to me in 2007 when I saw a news report of the dedication of the Armed Forces Memorial, remembering those who lost their lives in conflicts since the Second World War. Watching the Queen walk along a line of ex-service personnel who had fought in every war from Korea to Afghanistan, I was struck by the thought that there is no one in British public life whose presence at an event could be equally meaningful to an 80 year old veteran as well as one in their 20s.

Obviously this is a product of the record-breaking longevity of her reign. Very few of us alive today can recall anyone else sitting on the British throne. That fact alone is what makes the notion of a King Charles III so strange and unfamiliar.

As a child, I had a great aunt who lived around the corner from us. Aunt Hannah was born in 1887 and lived in an upstairs flat that was lit by gaslight. She cooked on a coal-fired range and had neither tv nor telephone. Her only real concession to modernity was the fact that she would walk the two streets to our house to watch Sunday Night at the London Palladium. Like the Queen, she represented a living link with the past, a sense that all the things that had happened in her life could be summoned into the room by her memories. She died in 1972. By the time Elizabeth II was crowned, Aunt Hannah had lived through the reigns of six different monarchs in her 66 years. Ive managed to rack up almost as many years without witnessing a single coronation.

For people around my age, there is another dimension that gives this moment in our history a poignancy that defies the rational concerns about crown and constitution.

Like the Queen, my parents were born in the 1920s and their formative years were shaped by the Second World War. Her father, George VI, had been Emperor of India and as a child had sat on the knee of Queen Victoria. Yet Elizabeth II represented a break with the Victorian idea of monarchy and empire. Her coronation in 1953 held the promise of a new beginning, of a world without colonies where the state supported each citizen from the cradle to the grave.

My parents were married that same year and, as part of that Elizabethan cohort, they aged along with the Queen, the great markers in their lives falling in the same span of years. They were in uniform together, they met their partners together, had children and later grandchildren together. With both my parents gone, the Queen endured as a reminder of who they were and who they became. She was their last representative, still visible in the life of our nation.

So when they bury her next week, I too will mourn - not so much for the passing of a monarch, but for the passing of a generation".



That's a really interesting article.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,213
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 02:11:36 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:02:00 pm
we (as in 'we who follow the beautiful game') ain't without fault y'know

Wasn't suggesting that we were.

I just understand that, and the appeal of sports/interests I don't care for, but feel nothing but alienation from the majority of this.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,304
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 02:12:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:21:18 pm
I go past the queue regularly - it's a lot more varied than you'd think.

Not a popular view on here but the Queen, and Royal family as a whole, are global icons that mean a lot to different people. It's not just flag shaggers, who are a special type of idiot.

I think calling it distasteful a bit harsh. People seem to be genuinely greiving, and I think often they are thinking of their own parents and lost loved ones. Others just want to be part of a historic event - it's their Champs League Final.

Yep its certainly not just an old, white event. People are there from all sorts of different backgrounds, races and ages. People from here and all across the world. All united by one common thing, that they are all mental.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:14:13 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 02:33:01 pm »
Hello Red,

Sorry, I could not really address this at the time. I needed to go through my previous posts to properly respond to you.

You misquoted me. In fact, you invented words for me out of whole cloth. You can disagree with me, you can even call me names if you like - I would not much care. But please do not misrepresent me.
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:24:32 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:00:04 pm
You are missing the point. This is not a 'butterfly effect' argument. It is about a system which elevates someone to Head of State, for life, depending upon an accident of birth. (Or death, if Charles had died before having children).

And how, exactly, have I been nasty?
As others have said, this is a circular debate and it's not appropriate for a starred topic. If you want to talk about removal of the Royal Family, then I expect it's better to do it in the "Future of Britain" thread.

What I will say is this: it's dead wrong to say the human angle is irrelevant. Debate 101 tells us that if you want to stand a chance of persuading someone to your point of view, you first need to make that person feel their position is validated. "I understand your position, but it's irrelevant" will only make someone dig their heels in and refuse to engage with you.

That's not me I'm referring to - there's millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this. I'm largely not arsed, but I prefer to side on the human element because we're dealing with people. You can't divorce the two in my opinion.

This is not about debating the country's future; this is about getting the country to a place where it feels comfortable even considering the issue.

You are absolutely right on one thing - I am not an apologist.  The fact that I can be accused of being so for showing a bit of compassion is a poor reflection of where people stand right now.

I have said right from the start that this is not a black and white issue, but I'm seeing an awful lot of that in this thread, with a lot of finger pointing. I don't like sitting on the fence as it's never terribly comfortable but when it comes to the future direction of the nation then people need to meet in the middle, and that's not happening anytime soon.

That's my last word on this particular matter.
Let's be clear about this: I was not addressing Charlie Boy. Neither was I addressing the "millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this" - another strawman from you there. No, I addressed you and, more broadly, the members of RAWK, who surely strongly tend towards republicanism.

Your response to me pivoted upon words I never used. I generally use single quotes for paraphrasing. But if in doubt, I will state that I am paraphrasing. I believe this is common practice. But you used double quotes which have only one meaning. I don't suppose for a moment that you deliberately misquoted me. I expect that you were upset and read what you wanted to read. However, your claim of what I wrote was a total distortion; a fiction. You are 'digging in your heels' in response to words I did not use.

As for 'debate101', surely this would include not inventing quotes from your interlocutor. When addressing the crowd (at RAWK, no less - a self-selecting group more likely to be republicans), rhetorical tools will differ from that of a private one-on-one conversation. Making one individual (you) from the crowd - let alone vague others not directly part of the conversation - feel warm and fuzzy might well dilute the argument and its impact. Sometimes successful (or even unsuccessful) rhetoric is (rightfully) challenging.

Below, for your reference, my original post where I use the word 'irrelevant'.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:21:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 03:13:46 pm
Check my edit. I'm not really interested in engaging on the subject. I'm just calling out what I see as petty criticism when there are far more legitimate matters that could be levelled.

You freely admit you're playing the man, not the ball. I want the monarchy abolished for their sake as much as the country's. Nobody should be forced  into a life like this.
The King and the monarchy are inextricably linked. It is one man, and he is King. This ain't football. On a purely human level, of course I understand that he is probably grieving. I have acknowledged this long before my most recent posts to this thread. But this is irrelevant. The monarchy, as an institution, stinks. If the institution can be attacked on its own merits, great! But if it can be attacked via its singular incumbent, this works too. Because 1) they are practically the same thing; and 2) how the nation is governed is way more important than the feelings of one, way over-privileged man.

As a UK citizen, you are a subject of the King - you are subjugated. If you should dare to speak up against him or the institution - practically the same thing - or even hold up a blank piece of paper, you might well find yourself arrested and charged. And at the risk of appearing to create an actual strawman - not my intention - it is crazy and totally indefensible, whether or not Charlie Boy is grieving.
I don't know why, but this springs to mind. :)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5WgUktfdDy4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5WgUktfdDy4</a>
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,226
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 02:34:00 pm »
There has been lots of soft positive words spoken about the Queen and her passing ´Duty´´Love´´Respect´ and from ´the people´..the Queen was , is, portrayed in a very positive image...feminine , benign   a force of good...like the Sun in Telly Tubbies. But the Queen was a figure head , the tip of a pyramid of Establishment, and in her passing you could see how quickly the  Establishments grip took hold dictated how the nation should ´be´..all dressed up in pageantry and exceptionalism .welcome by  the majority to be honest , but not for all...and this is the gripe for many , for 12 days there can be no debate just deference. That is not that mark of a free, healthy, democracy , where a confident nation would discuss the passing, its impact and how peoples views differ   and remain respectful to a loved person death...with that debate people are allowed to express themselves, without it ,  only voices heard are those of crass actions and thus vilified....people become scared to challenge in even the mildest way...The Guardian is an example of this...its finished me off as a reader.

Britain will never change , too many people live in belief of UK´s greatness....even if they only benefit viscerally.

This moment will be used by the Establishment to kill Scottish independence, and bolster the Tory vision of the UK.....

The hard truth is for many who have similar concerns , we are a minority.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:11:13 am
If a post that mentioned it was deleted then your question has answered itself.
The only post of which I am aware mentioning Jimmy Savile is still there, as is my mild rebuttal.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352708.msg18509240#msg18509240
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 02:45:28 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:02:00 pm
you don't get it because you're not a royalist

same as if you're not into tennis - it's just not your thing but that doesn't mean it's all bad

it is Its not bad, but it is weird.

Quote
some vague sense of belonging?

I have concluded the same, theses people are looking for something collective. The people standing in the queue are trying to form a mini community, for a brief period.

Quote
gawping at extreme wealth? ain't that what you do when you watch any champions league match

No, Im just watching a game of football

Quote
and let's add  - the vulgar wealth of football
Wealth generally generated by themselves and not the tax payer or colonialism



Quote
the extreme owners who have no regards for human rights


This is only representing fans of certain clubs, lets not forget the Absolute Monarchs of the past, they were as bad as any member of the Saudi hierarchy. Football fans are generally not in it to worship club owners owners.

Quote
the homophobia within football both in the dressing rooms and in the stands,
homophobia is often addressed by members of the dressing room via organised directives and sometimes of their own volition, our brilliant captain being a great example.  In the stand there is still has room for improvement I agree. Can you say there are no homophobes queueing up to the coffin ?
Football engages with the gay community a lot more than the royal family.

Quote
  the mercenary footballers who kiss the badge of the team who pays their wages, the superficial loyalty of players, the pedestal granting, the scary extremism of fans, hooliganism, the greed, the vicarious nature of the football fan - need i go on?2

Yes Footballers move jobs, its the nature of contract work. Greed?  Did the Royal family take a reduction in salary during covid to support the nhs, or did they crack on with their £85m p.a salary, 

Quote
we (as in 'we who follow the beautiful game') ain't without fault y'know.

Feel free to speak for yourself, I certainly dont recognise myself in that statement

.


Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 02:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:05:55 pm
Would a plane flying a "Andrew is a nonce" banner be appropriate for the day of the funeral i wonder?

In before it gets deleted.

100% appropriate.

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,331
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 02:56:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:56:30 am
He actually said something about all the family dying.
Hes appealing the ban
https://www.lancs.live/news/lancashire-news/preston-north-end-fan-handed-25009114


Interesting discussion really, I wonder whether Piers Moron, Laurence Fox and Jeremy Clarkson have anything to say about the man being cancelled for sharing a controversial opinion. This cancel culture of the establishment and monarchy eh.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 03:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:05:55 pm
Would a plane flying a "Andrew is a nonce" banner be appropriate for the day of the funeral i wonder?
Do it. But you might find yourself shot down by a Spitfire.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:56:50 pm

Interesting discussion really, I wonder whether Piers Moron, Laurence Fox and Jeremy Clarkson have anything to say about the man being cancelled for sharing a controversial opinion. This cancel culture of the establishment and monarchy eh.

Its an interesting point. I do have issues with the circus around cancel culture.  Should the owners of a theatre be forced to allow Chubby Brown access to their facilities.  The counter argument could be if you are offended by racist jokes dont go and see the show.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,554
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 03:04:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:05:55 pm
Would a plane flying a "Andrew is a nonce" banner be appropriate for the day of the funeral i wonder?
Totally inappropriate on that day. Absolutely appropriate on any other day.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2653 on: Today at 03:10:23 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:04:12 pm
Totally inappropriate on that day. Absolutely appropriate on any other day.

To be fair, look at what Andrew was doing to his daughter Eugenie. While mourning his Mother. And in public. (40 seconds in)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8HzJ_MQepo
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2654 on: Today at 03:16:48 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:34:00 pm
There has been lots of soft positive words spoken about the Queen and her passing ´Duty´´Love´´Respect´ and from ´the people´..the Queen was , is, portrayed in a very positive image...feminine , benign   a force of good...like the Sun in Telly Tubbies. But the Queen was a figure head , the tip of a pyramid of Establishment, and in her passing you could see how quickly the  Establishments grip took hold dictated how the nation should ´be´..all dressed up in pageantry and exceptionalism .welcome by  the majority to be honest , but not for all...and this is the gripe for many , for 12 days there can be no debate just deference. That is not that mark of a free, healthy, democracy , where a confident nation would discuss the passing, its impact and how peoples views differ   and remain respectful to a loved person death...with that debate people are allowed to express themselves, without it ,  only voices heard are those of crass actions and thus vilified....people become scared to challenge in even the mildest way...The Guardian is an example of this...its finished me off as a reader.

This is so true and my biggest gripe with the whole thing. Yes, people should be allowed to show respect, grieve, mourn and do whatever it is they want to do. Even all the pageantry, extended funeral cortège and public viewings and all the rest of it is part and parcel of having a Monarchy. I can accept all that.

But as you say having 12 days of no debate, on what is a very fundamental issue for the future of our democracy, with this thing consistently rammed down our throats from all angles, forms yet another massive wedge down the middle of this country, with all those people who are either republicans, or otherwise indifferent to the monarchy, of which I would wager there are a great many, in turn veering in the opposite direction in reaction to this ridiculous shut down and policing of British public life.

Politics has stopped, the British media has basically stopped, private businesses and public bodies have felt the need to impose ridiculous restrictions because they are scared of being caught out showing a lack of respect, the public are policing each other for what they deem the appropriate levels of respect, and most worryingly of all are people being arrested for showing republican sentiments. All the fundamentals of democratic life have been put into shut down on behalf of a Monarchy. It´s sheer madness. 

 So we have the two extremes - those who are happy to police everyone else into showing respect or appreciation for a Monarchy against their wishes, and those who have been shut out of public life completely, however short a period that may be for, and are increasingly resentful for it. A time of apparent national unity hiding and indeed exasperating yet another divisive wedge through the United Kingdom.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:26:07 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2655 on: Today at 03:17:00 pm »
Id love to know how the millions queuing make their money. Id love to at the drop of a hat spend the next 4 days queuing to walk past a coffin, but how do I make a living in the meantime, its a strange world.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2656 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:03:25 pm
Its an interesting point. I do have issues with the circus around cancel culture.  Should the owners of a theatre be forced to allow Chubby Brown access to their facilities.  The counter argument could be if you are offended by racist jokes dont go and see the show.
I've thought a lot about these issues over the past few years. I've come to the conclusion that although there is no perfect solution, 'freedom of expression' includes the freedom to determine the editorial line of the newspaper, website, or theatre you own. Just as attendees are free to attend or boycott your paper/website/theatre because of those lines you choose to draw, you (or the entity) are free to allow (or not) certain types of content or acts.

Having said that, I think there is a broad lack of bravery. And too many places play it too safe. Jerry Sadowitz was recently cancelled at the Edinburgh Fringe. Not at all my taste, and challenging material, no doubt. But even the supposed reasons for cancelling his show are highly questionable.
Quote
He continued: “My act is now being cheapened and simplified as unsafe, homophobic, misogynistic and racist. I am not J** D******* [Sadowitz’s asterisks] folks … a lot of thought goes into my shows and while I don’t always get it right, especially at the speed of which I speak … and I don’t always agree with my own conclusions (!) … I am offended by those who, having never seen me before, HEAR words being shouted in the first five minutes before storming out without LISTENING to the material which I am stupid enough to believe is funny, sometimes important and worth saying.”

https://www.theguardian.com/stage/2022/aug/15/jerry-sadowitz-hits-back-after-show-cancelled-edinburgh-fringe
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:29 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2657 on: Today at 03:19:26 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 03:10:23 pm
To be fair, look at what Andrew was doing to his daughter Eugenie. While mourning his Mother. And in public. (40 seconds in)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8HzJ_MQepo

Ive heard reports that Charlie wants him to be more hands on
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,100
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2658 on: Today at 03:21:12 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:21:18 pm
I go past the queue regularly - it's a lot more varied than you'd think.

Not a popular view on here but the Queen, and Royal family as a whole, are global icons that mean a lot to different people. It's not just flag shaggers, who are a special type of idiot.

I think calling it distasteful a bit harsh. People seem to be genuinely greiving, and I think often they are thinking of their own parents and lost loved ones. Others just want to be part of a historic event - it's their Champs League Final.

I really don't get the attitude that this is nonsense.

Yes, it's somewhat distasteful, but it's also living history and people are wrapped up in it and want to feel a part of it. I imagine there's a fair number of tourists in those lines too.

You would think that we are the only country that would do something like this. Here's an extract from Wikipedia on Kennedy lying in state:

Quote
In the only public viewing, thousands lined up in near-freezing temperatures to view the casket.[4] Over the span of 18 hours, 250,000 people, some waiting for as long as 10 hours in a line up to 10 wide that stretched 40 blocks, personally paid their respects as President Kennedy's body lay in state.

United States Capitol Police officers politely reminded mourners to keep moving along in two lines that passed on either side of the casket and exited the building on the west side facing the National Mall.

This is no different. I'm sure, had JFK been allowed to lie in state for as long as the Queen he would have easily attracted a million viewers.

Sometimes I think people on here just love bashing all things British. It's honestly tedious.  :-\  You don't have to be proud of it, but try to consider historical context before taking the piss.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2659 on: Today at 03:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 11:25:09 am
Yes that one. Weird how it's not allowed like. Not like it's not true  :-\
I think it's more likely to be that there's a time and a place for that sort of discussion; this thread is clearly not it.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2660 on: Today at 03:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:21:12 pm
You don't have to be proud of it, but try to consider historical context before taking the piss.

Can we consider historical context, then take the piss?
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,419
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2661 on: Today at 03:27:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy on Today at 01:21:18 pm
I go past the queue regularly - it's a lot more varied than you'd think.

Not a popular view on here but the Queen, and Royal family as a whole, are global icons that mean a lot to different people. It's not just flag shaggers, who are a special type of idiot.

I think calling it distasteful a bit harsh. People seem to be genuinely greiving, and I think often they are thinking of their own parents and lost loved ones. Others just want to be part of a historic event - it's their Champs League Final.

Yeah I don't understand how people can't see not everyone in the queue is a royal lover, some just want to go to say they've been, its human nature in a way, we are curious.

If I was in London I'd be half tempted to go queue up to see it because its surreal.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,100
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2662 on: Today at 03:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:24:42 pm
Can we consider historical context, then take the piss?

Most nations on the planet would do something similar. I don't get why Britain is a special case for mockery.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,826
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2663 on: Today at 03:30:00 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 02:34:00 pm
There has been lots of soft positive words spoken about the Queen and her passing ´Duty´´Love´´Respect´ and from ´the people´..the Queen was , is, portrayed in a very positive image...feminine , benign   a force of good...like the Sun in Telly Tubbies. But the Queen was a figure head , the tip of a pyramid of Establishment, and in her passing you could see how quickly the  Establishments grip took hold dictated how the nation should ´be´..all dressed up in pageantry and exceptionalism .welcome by  the majority to be honest , but not for all...and this is the gripe for many , for 12 days there can be no debate just deference. That is not that mark of a free, healthy, democracy , where a confident nation would discuss the passing, its impact and how peoples views differ   and remain respectful to a loved person death...with that debate people are allowed to express themselves, without it ,  only voices heard are those of crass actions and thus vilified....people become scared to challenge in even the mildest way...The Guardian is an example of this...its finished me off as a reader.

Britain will never change , too many people live in belief of UK´s greatness....even if they only benefit viscerally.

This moment will be used by the Establishment to kill Scottish independence, and bolster the Tory vision of the UK.....

The hard truth is for many who have similar concerns , we are a minority.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2664 on: Today at 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:16:48 pm
This is so true and my biggest gripe with the whole thing. Yes, people should be allowed to show respect, grieve, mourn and do whatever it is they want to do. Even all the pageantry, extended funeral cortège and public viewings and all the rest of it is part and parcel of having a Monarchy. I can accept all that.
I've no problem with any of that. I find it weird, but no real problem with it.
Quote
But as you say having 12 days of no debate, on what is a very fundamental issue for the future of our democracy, with this thing consistently rammed down our throats from all angles is that yet another massive wedge is driven down the middle of this country, with all those people who are either republicans, or otherwise indifferent to the monarchy, of which I would wager there are a great many, in turn veering in the opposite direction in reaction to this ridiculous shut down and policing of British public life.
That's the problem - no balance - no acceptance that a great deal of others feel completely different about it. Or, rather, they feel little or nothing about it and yet are forced to endure it all too.
Quote
Politics has stopped, the British media has basically stopped, private businesses and public bodies have felt the need to impose ridiculous restrictions because they are scared of being caught out showing a lack of respect, the public are policing each other for what they deem the appropriate levels of respect, and most worryingly of all are people being arrested for showing republican sentiments. All the fundamentals of democratic life have been put into shut down on behalf of a Monarchy. It´s sheer madness.
It is terrible indictment of the country. The UK is not a properly functioning democracy, is it? It is behaving more like a police state at the moment.
Quote
So we have the two extremes - those who are happy to police everyone else into showing respect or appreciation for a Monarchy against their wishes, and those who have been shut out of public life completely, however short a period that may be for, and are increasingly resentful for it. A time of apparent national unity hiding and indeed exasperating yet another divisive wedge through the United Kingdom.
It is an extension of the general polarisation we've been seeing over the past decade. Of course, monarchy was always decisive, but the way this has been handled has made this more divisive than it needed to be.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,890
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2665 on: Today at 03:31:49 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:27:03 pm
Most nations on the planet would do something similar. I don't get why Britain is a special case for mockery.

If this was happening elsewhere I would mock them too. There could be exceptions, Nelson Mandela springs to mind.

Why do you think its not ok to take the piss?

Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,109
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2666 on: Today at 03:31:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:27:03 pm
Most nations on the planet would do something similar. I don't get why Britain is a special case for mockery.

The pomp, the pageantry and collective mourning sure.

But I am not sure that most other democratic nations would be policing respect, at both an official and societal level, to this extent. That is the problem. There is no room for dissent. It has simply not been accounted for with Operation London Bridge. Yet any democracy preparing for a monarchical transition should 100% be accounting and making room for republican dissent. But Operation London Bridge brooks no dissent. And that is fundamentally undemocratic and quite simply fucked up. Enough of a reason to do away with the whole thing in and of itself.

The Monarchy, and in particular the Queen, have become so fundamental to this countries sense of itself at an official and societal level, that we simply can´t countenance any alternative. This, just like Brexit, is the death throes of a country that has completely failed to comprehend and address the ghosts of its imperial past. In some ways, the Queens sheer longevity and widespread respect has masked and even exasperated that. It is the mark of a country that has taken leave of its senses, that has no plan or vision for its place in the future and has degraded into infantilism out of a lack of having anything else to fall back on.



« Last Edit: Today at 03:37:52 pm by Indomitable_Carp »
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,492
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2667 on: Today at 03:33:16 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:04:12 pm
Totally inappropriate on that day. Absolutely appropriate on any other day.

Would MournHub or any other media outlet even acknowledge its existence?
Presumably the FAA would ground it immediately?  Breach of the peace or something?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2668 on: Today at 03:38:00 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 03:31:55 pm
The pomp, the pageantry and collective mourning sure.

But I am not sure that most other democratic nations would be policing respect, at both an official and societal level, to this extent. That is the problem. There is no room for dissent. It has simply not been accounted for with Operation London Bridge. Yet any democracy preparing for a monarchical transition should 100% be accounting and making room for republican dissent. But Operation London Bridge brooks no dissent. And that is fundamentally undemocratic and quite simply fucked up. Enough of a reason to do away with the whole thing in and of itself.

The Monarchy, and in particular the Queen, have become so fundamental to this countries sense of itself at an official level, that we simply can´t countenance any alternative. This, just like Brexit, is the death throes of a country that has completely failed to comprehend and address the ghosts of its imperial past. In some ways, the Queens sheer longevity and widespread respect has masked and even exasperated that. It is the mark of a country that has taken leave of its senses, that has no plan or vision for its place in the future and has degraded into infantilism out of a lack of having anything else to fall back on.
This. Exactly this.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,697
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2669 on: Today at 03:39:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:38:43 pm
The only post of which I am aware mentioning Jimmy Savile is still there, as is my mild rebuttal.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352708.msg18509240#msg18509240
Yeah, there was another one; can't remember what it said though.

Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2670 on: Today at 03:39:41 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:33:16 pm
Would MournHub or any other media outlet even acknowledge its existence?
Presumably the FAA would ground it immediately?  Breach of the peace or something?
Well, practically, flight plans must be submitted in advance (for approval), and no flying will be allowed anywhere near procession or service.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,100
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2671 on: Today at 03:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:31:49 pm
If this was happening elsewhere I would mock them too. There could be exceptions, Nelson Mandela springs to mind.

Why do you think its not ok to take the piss?

Because it's making fun of people who are genuinely grieving.

Of course there are isolated moments and individuals who will attract attention, and some will received deserved derision. But it makes me feel really uncomfortable about the mindset of people on here that they are literally pointing and laughing at people who are upset, or just want to perhaps quietly contemplate their own mortality, or perhaps may have recently lost loved ones of their own.

For me it's revealing a real undercurrent of nastiness on this forum, that people rationalise by saying the royals deserve it because they're royals and the people deserve it because they like royals.

If this is what being anti-monarchist is all about them I'm actually starting to wonder if I'm on the right team.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 