There has been lots of soft positive words spoken about the Queen and her passing ´Duty´´Love´´Respect´ and from ´the people´..the Queen was , is, portrayed in a very positive image...feminine , benign a force of good...like the Sun in Telly Tubbies. But the Queen was a figure head , the tip of a pyramid of Establishment, and in her passing you could see how quickly the Establishments grip took hold dictated how the nation should ´be´..all dressed up in pageantry and exceptionalism .welcome by the majority to be honest , but not for all...and this is the gripe for many , for 12 days there can be no debate just deference. That is not that mark of a free, healthy, democracy , where a confident nation would discuss the passing, its impact and how peoples views differ and remain respectful to a loved person death...with that debate people are allowed to express themselves, without it , only voices heard are those of crass actions and thus vilified....people become scared to challenge in even the mildest way...The Guardian is an example of this...its finished me off as a reader.



This is so true and my biggest gripe with the whole thing. Yes, people should be allowed to show respect, grieve, mourn and do whatever it is they want to do. Even all the pageantry, extended funeral cortège and public viewings and all the rest of it is part and parcel of having a Monarchy. I can accept all that.But as you say having 12 days of no debate, on what is a very fundamental issue for the future of our democracy, with this thing consistently rammed down our throats from all angles, forms yet another massive wedge down the middle of this country, with all those people who are either republicans, or otherwise indifferent to the monarchy, of which I would wager there are a great many, in turn veering in the opposite direction in reaction to this ridiculous shut down and policing of British public life.Politics has stopped, the British media has basically stopped, private businesses and public bodies have felt the need to impose ridiculous restrictions because they are scared of being caught out showing a lack of respect, the public are policing each other for what they deem the appropriate levels of respect, and most worryingly of all are people being arrested for showing republican sentiments. All the fundamentals of democratic life have been put into shut down on behalf of a Monarchy. It´s sheer madness.So we have the two extremes - those who are happy to police everyone else into showing respect or appreciation for a Monarchy against their wishes, and those who have been shut out of public life completely, however short a period that may be for, and are increasingly resentful for it. A time of apparent national unity hiding and indeed exasperating yet another divisive wedge through the United Kingdom.