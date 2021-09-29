Hello Red,
Sorry, I could not really address this at the time. I needed to go through my previous posts to properly respond to you.
You misquoted me. In fact, you invented words for me out of whole cloth. You can disagree with me, you can even call me names if you like - I would not much care. But please do not misrepresent me.
You are missing the point. This is not a 'butterfly effect' argument. It is about a system which elevates someone to Head of State, for life, depending upon an accident of birth. (Or death, if Charles had died before having children).As others have said, this is a circular debate and it's not appropriate for a starred topic. If you want to talk about removal of the Royal Family, then I expect it's better to do it in the "Future of Britain" thread.
And how, exactly, have I been nasty?
What I will say is this: it's dead wrong to say the human angle is irrelevant. Debate 101 tells us that if you want to stand a chance of persuading someone to your point of view, you first need to make that person feel their position is validated. "I understand your position, but it's irrelevant" will only make someone dig their heels in and refuse to engage with you.
That's not me I'm referring to - there's millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this. I'm largely not arsed, but I prefer to side on the human element because we're dealing with people. You can't divorce the two in my opinion.
This is not about debating the country's future; this is about getting the country to a place where it feels comfortable even considering the issue.
You are absolutely right on one thing - I am not an apologist. The fact that I can be accused of being so for showing a bit of compassion is a poor reflection of where people stand right now.
I have said right from the start that this is not a black and white issue, but I'm seeing an awful lot of that in this thread, with a lot of finger pointing. I don't like sitting on the fence as it's never terribly comfortable but when it comes to the future direction of the nation then people need to meet in the middle, and that's not happening anytime soon.
That's my last word on this particular matter.
Let's be clear about this: I was not addressing Charlie Boy. Neither was I addressing the "millions of people up and down the country who are feeling this" - another strawman from you there. No, I addressed you and, more broadly, the members of RAWK, who surely strongly tend towards republicanism.
Your response to me pivoted upon words I never used. I generally use single quotes for paraphrasing. But if in doubt, I will state that I am paraphrasing. I believe this is common practice. But you used double quotes which have only one meaning. I don't suppose for a moment that you deliberately misquoted me. I expect that you were upset and read what you wanted to read. However, your claim of what I wrote was a total distortion; a fiction. You
are 'digging in your heels' in response to words I did not use.
As for 'debate101', surely this would include not inventing quotes from your interlocutor. When addressing the crowd (at RAWK, no less - a self-selecting group more likely to be republicans), rhetorical tools will differ from that of a private one-on-one conversation. Making one individual (you) from the crowd - let alone vague others not directly part of the conversation - feel warm and fuzzy might well dilute the argument and its impact. Sometimes successful (or even unsuccessful) rhetoric is (rightfully) challenging.
Below, for your reference, my original post where I use the word 'irrelevant'.
Check my edit. I'm not really interested in engaging on the subject. I'm just calling out what I see as petty criticism when there are far more legitimate matters that could be levelled. The King and the monarchy are inextricably linked. It is one man, and he is King. This ain't football. On a purely human level, of course I understand that he is probably grieving. I have acknowledged this long before my most recent posts to this thread. But this is irrelevant. The monarchy, as an institution, stinks. If the institution can be attacked on its own merits, great! But if it can be attacked via its singular incumbent, this works too. Because 1) they are practically the same thing; and 2) how the nation is governed is way more important than the feelings of one, way over-privileged man.
You freely admit you're playing the man, not the ball. I want the monarchy abolished for their sake as much as the country's. Nobody should be forced into a life like this.
As a UK citizen, you are a subject of the King - you are subjugated. If you should dare to speak up against him or the institution - practically the same thing - or even hold up a blank piece of paper, you might well find yourself arrested and charged. And at the risk of appearing to create an actual strawman - not my intention - it is crazy and totally indefensible, whether or not Charlie Boy is grieving.
I don't know why, but this springs to mind. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5WgUktfdDy4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5WgUktfdDy4</a>