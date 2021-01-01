« previous next »
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 09:59:26 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:00:30 pm
Funny how certain events introduces you to new words/terms. Until lockdown I had never heard of furlough. Since the Queens death I had never heard it described as lying in state.


I've learned that the plinth thing that the coffin stands on is called a catafalque

An invaluable snippet of knowledge
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 10:08:47 am »
I find this whole thing so bizarre, so morbid, people lining streets to see a coffin and to watch others grieve etc, with their deck chairs and snapping away with their phones, fucking really really bizarre.

Paying your respects is one thing, turning a funeral/mourning into a spectacle is baffling to me, find it incredibly distasteful.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 10:15:24 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 09:48:27 am
Apparently Preston have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter who TWEETED them asking would they be ejected if they booed the national anthem.

Just read the full story.....prick deserved the ban
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 10:18:56 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm
https://twitter.com/HrryFlwrs/status/1569598419513266176/photo/1

.

Prince Edward who was in the Royal Marines for just four months, but looking at all those medals, it must have been a fucking mental four months.



I think one medal is for learning to wipe his own bottom, and another for eating all his broccoli like a good boy. Not sure on the others.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 10:28:56 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:14:05 pm
There was a fat, borderline middle aged man wearing a boy scout outfit. Very disturbing.



I wish I could find footage of that.

Been in an argument on another site about the sanity of the people queuing hours/days to look at a box. I'm questioning their sanity; others aren't (which in turn makes me question their sanity, then my own sanity in a 'is everyone else normal and I'm the mad one?' way.

A clip of that would have given me outright victory.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 10:30:52 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm
https://twitter.com/HrryFlwrs/status/1569598419513266176/photo/1

.

Prince Edward who was in the Royal Marines for just four months, but looking at all those medals, it must have been a fucking mental four months.


Thats the kind of get up Id imagined Scott Parker would be wearing at the weekend had he not been cruelly sacked already.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 10:31:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:18:56 am


I think one medal is for learning to wipe his own bottom, and another for eating all his broccoli like a good boy. Not sure on the others.

 ;D  He clearly deserved one for finishing 3rd (out of 4) on Its a knockout.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 10:42:42 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:08:47 am
I find this whole thing so bizarre, so morbid, people lining streets to see a coffin and to watch others grieve etc, with their deck chairs and snapping away with their phones, fucking really really bizarre.

Paying your respects is one thing, turning a funeral/mourning into a spectacle is baffling to me, find it incredibly distasteful.

It's 1/3 The Royals, 1/3 The Godfather, 1/3 Weekend at Bernies
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 10:44:48 am »
The queue formation inside the hall is now all over the place.

Left side is sticking to the 2 rows policy, 2 queues formed once on the stairs and 2 rows of people all passing at the same time. Right side has lost all kind of shape. The queue is bunching up on the stairs and they are back to one row once at the coffin.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 10:47:20 am »
So saying Charles was mates with Saville is not allowed on here then?

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 10:49:04 am »
The ultimate reality TV
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 11:00:18 am »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:59:18 am
That isnt quite what happened:
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/sep/13/preston-ban-football-fan-for-life-for-derogatory-tweet-about-the-royal-family
A lifetime ban is still a bit much. A year would have been fine, it's not like he was attacking other fans or hurling racial abuse at players.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Today at 10:47:20 am
So saying Charles was mates with Saville is not allowed on here then?
If a post that mentioned it was deleted then your question has answered itself.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 11:14:36 am »
At least we've got terms like MournHub and Gammonati out of this farce.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 11:16:24 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:14:36 am
At least we've got terms like MournHub and Gammonati out of this farce.
Just got to get rid of the phrase "flag shaggers" now.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 11:18:42 am »
Members of the public and Parliament workers have been left furious after it emerged MPs and their families and friends are being allowed to jump the queue to see the Queen lie in state.

Every MP is being issued with four guys passes to skip the 30-hour queue to see the Queen in Westminster Hall after a ruling by the Black Rod, who is responsible for controlling access to and maintaining order within the House and its precincts.

Commons officials are being allowed to queue jump as well and bring one guest.

However cleaners, security staff, workmen and caterers involved in setting up the massive operation will have to queue with the public.


https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/mps-and-four-guests-jump-the-queue-to-see-queen/

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2616 on: Today at 11:19:26 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:16:24 am
Just got to get rid of the phrase "flag shaggers" now.


Nah, it's a great phrase. Sums up the sad fuckwits entirely.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2617 on: Today at 11:25:09 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Today at 11:11:13 am
If a post that mentioned it was deleted then your question has answered itself.

Yes that one. Weird how it's not allowed like. Not like it's not true  :-\
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2618 on: Today at 11:37:16 am »
Quote from: WanderingRed on Today at 09:48:27 am
Apparently Preston have issued a lifetime ban to a supporter who TWEETED them asking would they be ejected if they booed the national anthem.

Also threatened to make nazi salutes among other things - the guy was a grade a twat and deserved the ban
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2619 on: Today at 11:43:25 am »
I don't understand how the queens children don't feel utterly embarrassed with those medals.

Imagine standing around actual soldiers and you're sat with some decorative medals you begged mummy for.

They basically have no social awareness or second hand embarrassment built in because they were brought up in a bubble full of arse lickers and yes men.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2620 on: Today at 11:50:41 am »
Quote from: kopite77 on Today at 09:57:01 am
Theres a group of revellers on Sky News drinking Pimms and lager queuing up for their selfies with the Coffin, this is just pure fucking grotesque, Im surprised they havent put up Conjugal tents to allow the plebs to conceive on the day they they saw the Queens Coffin!

I had to check that the Sky article was not published by The Onion or Private Eye. It verges on parody.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2621 on: Today at 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:08:47 am
I find this whole thing so bizarre, so morbid, people lining streets to see a coffin and to watch others grieve etc, with their deck chairs and snapping away with their phones, fucking really really bizarre.

Paying your respects is one thing, turning a funeral/mourning into a spectacle is baffling to me, find it incredibly distasteful.

Yeah, I find it weird exhibiting someone dead like that. Or, as my mum said, "that poor women, she can't even get buried in peace". But I guess it is a tradition from when there were no papers and media, and you had to go and see things for yourself to know they were true.

I do find it distasteful too, not quite as bad as Lenin, but still.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2622 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:43:25 am
I don't understand how the queens children don't feel utterly embarrassed with those medals.

Imagine standing around actual soldiers and you're sat with some decorative medals you begged mummy for.

They basically have no social awareness or second hand embarrassment built in because they were brought up in a bubble full of arse lickers and yes men.

Some of those medals will be regimental medals that everyone with links to that regiment or branch of the armed forces is allowed to wear. I recall years ago that my grandfather-in-law when talking about the medals he had been given during WW2 said they just gave them out like sweeties. Im sure he was being modest, but some medals are for the theatre of service of the regiments. The senior royal family, of course,  can be regimental heads across the armed forces & are thus entitled to wear a variety of things because theyre representing those people.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2623 on: Today at 12:06:10 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:01:08 pm
Some of those medals will be regimental medals that everyone with links to that regiment or branch of the armed forces is allowed to wear. I recall years ago that my grandfather-in-law when talking about the medals he had been given during WW2 said they just gave them out like sweeties. Im sure he was being modest, but some medals are for the theatre of service of the regiments. The senior royal family, of course,  can be regimental heads across the armed forces & are thus entitled to wear a variety of things because theyre representing those people.

Ah okay cheers,

Learn something new everyday!
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2624 on: Today at 12:08:22 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 11:43:25 am
I don't understand how the queens children don't feel utterly embarrassed with those medals.

Imagine standing around actual soldiers and you're sat with some decorative medals you begged mummy for.

They basically have no social awareness or second hand embarrassment built in because they were brought up in a bubble full of arse lickers and yes men.

The great irony of course is that the only two royals to actually see military action (Harry and Andrew) were the only two not allowed to wear uniform. Understandable in the paedo's case but whatever you think of Harry he actually earned them.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2625 on: Today at 12:09:11 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:57:18 am

As this thread say, it's like something from a Douglas Adams novel   ;D

https://twitter.com/curiousiguana/status/1570067806028464128


It's like a mad Japanese game show.  Whoever can stay in the queue the longest wins a Toyota Hilux.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2626 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:01:08 pm
Some of those medals will be regimental medals that everyone with links to that regiment or branch of the armed forces is allowed to wear. I recall years ago that my grandfather-in-law when talking about the medals he had been given during WW2 said they just gave them out like sweeties. Im sure he was being modest, but some medals are for the theatre of service of the regiments. The senior royal family, of course,  can be regimental heads across the armed forces & are thus entitled to wear a variety of things because theyre representing those people.
Some are for each of the Queens Jubilees and those are only awarded to those serving at that time. There are also long service medals, because they qualify for them too. Edward as I have pointed out infuriates me with his medals, utterly pathetic. Charles, William and Edward have zero medals of any substance, i.e. they literally have medals for nothing. It does denigrate those of us that actually put our lives on the line every day and were awarded medals.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2627 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
Quote from: DaveLFC on Today at 12:20:34 pm
Some are for each of the Queens Jubilees and those are only awarded to those serving at that time. There are also long service medals, because they qualify for them too. Edward as I have pointed out infuriates me with his medals, utterly pathetic. Charles, William and Edward have zero medals of any substance, i.e. they literally have medals for nothing. It does denigrate those of us that actually put our lives on the line every day and were awarded medals.

It is quite funny how the 2 who seemed to have done a bit serving don't flaunt their medals like they do, quite telling.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2628 on: Today at 12:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:08:22 pm
The great irony of course is that the only two royals to actually see military action (Harry and Andrew) were the only two not allowed to wear uniform. Understandable in the paedo's case but whatever you think of Harry he actually earned them.
He cant wear his uniform, he can wear his medals. I cant wear my uniform, but I can any medals. He hasnt got that link working royals have that enable them to say they are simultaneously in the Navy, Army and Air Force. I dont think any of them should wear uniforms unless they are actually serving but thats a different argument.

William did serve in the RAF as a helicopter pilot, so hes ok. I think Charles did a stint in the Navy. If I was Harry Id be pretty miffed that Edward dresses up as a soldier despite not having ever really completed training. However that still doesnt entitle Harry to wear a uniform.

This is what Charles wears

Queens Service Order (New Zealand)
Coronation Medal (Charles was 3 years old, so go figure)
Silver Jubilee Medal
Golden Jubilee Medal
Diamond Jubilee Medal
Naval Long Service Good Conduct (LSGC) (three additional service bars)
Canadian Forces Decoration (three additional service bars)
The New Zealand Commemorative Medal
New Zealand Armed Forces Award
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2629 on: Today at 12:38:42 pm »
I do disagree with the concept and ideally it wouldn't be a thing, although the thought of the state of any president we'd elect would make me sick considering how dislikeable I find nearly all politicians.

But I just find it too interesting to be mad at. The history and psychology behind it, for someone like me it's like a look into the past (although of course there are still countries with monarchs or similar with real power today). We aren't nearly as past it as some people would like to think. A lot of us here think it's all a bit ridiculous but then you see the lines and people crying on TV and it seems it is absolutely still real to many
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2630 on: Today at 12:44:16 pm »
"... and briefly, in other news, a giant atomic bomb has gone off destroying 30 million square miles of earth, sending the planet hurtling off towards the sun. Now over to Tom for the weather. Tom, what's the weather like over Westminster Hall today?" ...
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2631 on: Today at 12:59:45 pm »
That queue has to be humming of shite.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2632 on: Today at 01:05:44 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:59:45 pm
That queue has to be humming of shite.


Gammony shite
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2633 on: Today at 01:19:20 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 11:50:46 am
I do find it distasteful too, not quite as bad as Lenin, but still.

At least with Lenin you got to see what purported to be his corpse.  At least I did when I went in the 90s.  Only took 5 minutes too.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2634 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm »
I go past the queue regularly - it's a lot more varied than you'd think.

Not a popular view on here but the Queen, and Royal family as a whole, are global icons that mean a lot to different people. It's not just flag shaggers, who are a special type of idiot.

I think calling it distasteful a bit harsh. People seem to be genuinely greiving, and I think often they are thinking of their own parents and lost loved ones. Others just want to be part of a historic event - it's their Champs League Final.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2635 on: Today at 01:34:03 pm »
It's true that the time, money and effort we put into watching 11 men kick a ball around, is probably seen as just as barmy by some.
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2636 on: Today at 01:43:39 pm »
Quote from: MKB on Today at 01:34:03 pm
It's true that the time, money and effort we put into watching 11 men kick a ball around, is probably seen as just as barmy by some.

We get some pleasure out of it though, struggling to see where the pleasure is in seeing someone you've never met living a great, all-expenses paid life whilst you get ... what? Some vague sense of belonging? A chance to gawp at extreme wealth?
Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2637 on: Today at 02:00:02 pm »
Enjoyed Billy Bragg's take on things...rather chimes with my own


"It is reputedly the longest train journey in Germany - from Munich to Hamburg via Leipzig and Berlin, over seven hours travel time. Thats where I found myself on Thursday as news came through that the Queens doctors were concerned about her health. I was in Germany to give a couple of talks about my most recent book The Three Dimensions of Freedom which had originally been planned for 2020. As I was explaining to my travelling companion from my Munich based publisher that the Queen had been becoming visibly frail for some time, I saw a screenshot of Huw Edwards, the BBC newscaster, wearing a black tie.

I think we have to assume the Queen is already dead I told my German friend. It seemed unthinkable to me that the BBC would go into mourning by mistake. The outrage that would descend on the corporation should they be seen to jump the gun on such a sensitive issue would be more damaging than any of the scandals that have beset them over the past decade.

It would be several more hours until I saw confirmation of her death, while travelling to the event in a taxi. It was interesting to be in a foreign country when the news broke. People seemed genuinely surprised, unaware that the Queens health recently been in decline. The taxi driver, a middle aged man, was visibly moved and spoke about how he felt when his father had died a year after the death of his mother. When I mentioned the news to the audience, there was an audible gasp of shock. Later, in my hotel room, I found that a number of German tv channels were covering the news live.
The Queen clearly meant something to these people, beyond her being the head of state of a neighbouring country.

Personally, Ive never had strong feelings about the monarchy and the cosmetic role they play in our constitution. My concerns have always been about the way the powers which were once the sole preserve of the monarch have been conferred onto the prime minister, allowing the holder of that office to declare war and sign treaties without recourse to parliamentary debate. Hopefully the ascension of Charles III will initiate a debate about the role of the monarchy in a modern democracy, perhaps helping to kick start reforms such as the abolition of the House of Lords and a written constitution.

Having said that, I do want to take a moment to reflect on the passing of a person who has played a role in our national life over the past seven decades that is unrivalled in its significance. The importance of the Queen as a figurehead was made clear to me in 2007 when I saw a news report of the dedication of the Armed Forces Memorial, remembering those who lost their lives in conflicts since the Second World War. Watching the Queen walk along a line of ex-service personnel who had fought in every war from Korea to Afghanistan, I was struck by the thought that there is no one in British public life whose presence at an event could be equally meaningful to an 80 year old veteran as well as one in their 20s.

Obviously this is a product of the record-breaking longevity of her reign. Very few of us alive today can recall anyone else sitting on the British throne. That fact alone is what makes the notion of a King Charles III so strange and unfamiliar.

As a child, I had a great aunt who lived around the corner from us. Aunt Hannah was born in 1887 and lived in an upstairs flat that was lit by gaslight. She cooked on a coal-fired range and had neither tv nor telephone. Her only real concession to modernity was the fact that she would walk the two streets to our house to watch Sunday Night at the London Palladium. Like the Queen, she represented a living link with the past, a sense that all the things that had happened in her life could be summoned into the room by her memories. She died in 1972. By the time Elizabeth II was crowned, Aunt Hannah had lived through the reigns of six different monarchs in her 66 years. Ive managed to rack up almost as many years without witnessing a single coronation.

For people around my age, there is another dimension that gives this moment in our history a poignancy that defies the rational concerns about crown and constitution.

Like the Queen, my parents were born in the 1920s and their formative years were shaped by the Second World War. Her father, George VI, had been Emperor of India and as a child had sat on the knee of Queen Victoria. Yet Elizabeth II represented a break with the Victorian idea of monarchy and empire. Her coronation in 1953 held the promise of a new beginning, of a world without colonies where the state supported each citizen from the cradle to the grave.

My parents were married that same year and, as part of that Elizabethan cohort, they aged along with the Queen, the great markers in their lives falling in the same span of years. They were in uniform together, they met their partners together, had children and later grandchildren together. With both my parents gone, the Queen endured as a reminder of who they were and who they became. She was their last representative, still visible in the life of our nation.

So when they bury her next week, I too will mourn - not so much for the passing of a monarch, but for the passing of a generation".

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2638 on: Today at 02:02:00 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 01:43:39 pm
We get some pleasure out of it though, struggling to see where the pleasure is in seeing someone you've never met living a great, all-expenses paid life whilst you get ... what? Some vague sense of belonging? A chance to gawp at extreme wealth?

you don't get it because you're not a royalist

same as if you're not into tennis - it's just not your thing but that doesn't mean it's all bad

some vague sense of belonging? a lot of people follow a team and feel part of a community because of that

gawping at extreme wealth? ain't that what you do when you watch any champions league match

and let's add  - the vulgar wealth of football, the extreme owners who have no regards for human rights, the homophobia within football both in the dressing rooms and in the stands, the mercenary footballers who kiss the badge of the team who pays their wages, the superficial loyalty of players, the pedestal granting, the scary extremism of fans, hooliganism, the greed, the vicarious nature of the football fan - need i go on?

we (as in 'we who follow the beautiful game') ain't without fault y'know

Re: The Monarchy*
« Reply #2639 on: Today at 02:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:30:52 am
Thats the kind of get up Id imagined Scott Parker would be wearing at the weekend had he not been cruelly sacked already.

Brilliant.

I assumed one of the medals was for getting the right fries and Big Mac order.

As for queuing, it can be quite social and bring people together. Queues for theme park rides for example.
I queued for 5+ hrs for 3 mins in the rain room at the Barbican (admittedly, it could have been longer in there, but we were going to miss the train, we hadn't anticipated a 5 hr queue). But it was fun one to one family time in the queue with someone I don't get to see that often.

I'm headed to London on Monday to soak up the atmosphere.  I did have a room booked for the Sunday night to go with the family, but they've bottled it. Definitely a bit of FOMO in my case . I do enjoy 'unique' experiences though.
